Volusia County Schools has announced the procedures for attending football games in Volusia County. The first games of the season for Volusia public high schools will be Friday, Sept. 18.
All tickets must be purchased in advance, and the number of tickets will be limited. From Monday through Wednesday, they can be purchased electronically through the GoFan website at a cost of $6 per ticket, plus a $1 service fee.
Each school will publicize the link particular to its game.
While supplies last, tickets can be purchased at school Thursdays and until 4 p.m. Fridays at a cost of $6. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Stadium capacity is being limited to allow for social distancing, and face coverings and temperature checks are required.
Concessions will offer prepackaged items. Bands will participate in home games only. Football teams and sideline cheerleaders will attend both home and away games.
The health and safety procedures will apply to all fall sports — football, girls’ volleyball, cross-country, swimming, diving, golf and bowling.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended through Dec. 18 the meal program that allows all children age 18 and younger in schools and the community to eat for free.
All students attending in-person classes in Volusia County schools will receive their breakfast and lunch meals at no charge. Additionally, a free, weekly curbside meal service will be provided for children not attending in-person classes.
Most schools (check the preregistration form for locations) will offer weekly curbside meal service for children age 18 and younger who are not attending in-person classes. This includes virtual-learning students who are not attending VCS’s Traditional Classroom Setting option.
Registration for curbside meal service is required and must be completed weekly between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 11:59 p.m. Thursday for the following Tuesday’s pickup. To register for meals weekly, use the form https://forms.gle/vUWCh3GazNwNy2966.
For the curbside meal service, families may pick up meals 6:30-7 a.m. each Tuesday. Meals will be bundled with five breakfasts and five lunches. Parents must show their ID when picking up meals, as well as a form of ID for each student requesting meals. Current student ID cards or birth certificates are acceptable.
All schools will serve curbside meals, except Manatee Cove Elementary in Orange City, whose pickup will be at River Springs Middle School in Orange City, and Timbercrest Elementary in Deltona, whose pickup will be at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona.
Students attending Ivy Hawn and Richard Milburn Academy West and Ami kids will pay for meals based on their current meal eligibility.
There is a proper way to wear face shields while on school property. Face shields should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin.
A correction about school holidays: There will be school Monday, Sept. 21, as it will not be a professional development day nor a student holiday. Midterm for the first grading period will be Sept. 30.
Instead of 33 Early-Release Wednesdays this year, there will only be six. On Early-Release Wednesdays, students are dismissed one hour early. The six Early-Release Wednesdays are Dec. 2, 2020; Jan. 6, 2021; Feb. 3, 2021; March 3, 2021; April 7, 2021; and May 19, 2021.
Food Brings Hope recognized Ida Babazadeh as the July Volunteer of the Month. She has often counted and sorted T-shirts for KidsZone and TeenZone programs, packed food bags for distribution, and volunteered her time at the Pierson Adult Literacy Program.
Citrus Grove Elementary School
Citrus Grove Elementary School in DeLand has been given an outstanding gift that benefits faculty and staff directly and students indirectly. This was made possible through the efforts of Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand, through the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Todd Bardin. The group presented the faculty and staff a wellness room.
The room is full of items to help take away the stress and provide some quiet and solitude during the busy day. Teachers and staff can enjoy a few moments of mindful breathing in the wellness room during their planned break time. Slowing down to breathe gives everyone permission to stop and connect with that part of themselves that makes them human — a good reminder for everyone, and especially for those who are in the business of developing little humans, such as a teacher.
Woodward Avenue Elementary School
Woodward Avenue Elementary School in DeLand will have its second School Advisory Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the media center.
DeLand High School
Cady Studios will be on the DeLand High School campus Sept. 19, Oct. 13 and Nov. 11. Contact Cady’s local representative for more information at 574-248-0990, or email to brett.saragusa@cady.com.
Pine Ridge High School
Pine Ridge High School in Deltona would like to thank three organizations/businesses for donations at the beginning of the school year: the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, who presented backpacks and school supplies for students and some supplies for teachers, and Deltona Ace Hardware and Lowe’s Home Improvement, who donated supplies to start the school’s vegetable garden.
Stetson University
Stetson University is using a four-tier program for the opening of the 2020-21 school year. Tier 1, the current level, is the initial period of high caution when students return to campus.
Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity had a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Stetson’s Nina B. Hollis Institute for Educational Reform has developed several programs, one of which is High Achieving Talented Students (HATS), which is directed by Dr. Nicole Denner.
The mission of the HATS Program is to identify and serve high-achieving gifted and talented students through challenging, engaging and meaningful learning experiences within a culture of excellence. HATS offer enrichment opportunities in all fields for kindergartners through 12th-graders.
The Nina B. Hollis Research Impact Award will be used to provide scholarships to high-achieving students from low-income populations to attend summer sessions or weekend workshops through the 2022-23 academic year.
The Stetson University College of Law received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.
StetsonUniversity Athletics
Stetson University’s women’s basketball head coach Lynn Bria has been elected to serve as chair of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. She has served as a committee member since 2018.
West Volusia high-school football
The only West Volusia football team playing last week was Deltona Trinity Christian Academy, who moved their record to 2-0 after defeating Leesburg First Academy, 28-0.
This Friday, Sept. 18, finds Bell at Pierson Taylor, Deltona at Seabreeze, Deltona Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church Academy in Jacksonville, and Winter Springs at Orange City University High. All games begin at 7 p.m.
Next week, Friday, Sept. 25, finds Deltona going to DeLand; Deltona Pine Ridge at Father Lopez; Deltona Trinity Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy; Orange City University at Seabreeze; and Pierson Taylor at Newberry. All games are at 7 p.m., except Pierson Taylor plays at 7:30 p.m.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.