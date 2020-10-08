On Monday, Oct. 12, the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) will host another free Virtual College and Career Expo. More than 600 colleges and universities will be online to talk with high-school juniors and seniors. This will take place 1-9 p.m.
Sign up for this virtual event at virtualcollegefairs.org, and then log in using your phone or computer. Parents are invited. Select colleges, and attend their interactive Zoom sessions.
NACAC meetups include sessions for finding the best college fit, paying for college, and more.
Following Expos will be noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Full-time Volusia Online Learning (VOL) enrollment is now closed for the fall 2020 semester. Secondary part-time enrollment into VOL is accepted anytime.
Students enrolled in VOL part time cannot transfer to full-time enrollment until the semester that begins Jan. 26. Elementary-school part-time enrollment is closed.
If you have questions or concerns about your schedule, email to one of the following: elementary school - Melissa Shaw at msshaw@volusia.k12.fl.us; middle school - Christina Wiseman at kewisema@volusia.k12.fl.us; high school - Danielle Leffler at dnleffle@volusia.k12.fl.us; or ESE - Kevin Clark at kdclark@volusia.k12.fl.us. Send a copy to Dr. Peterson at jspetersA@volusia.k12.fl.us.
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, while the week of Oct. 12 is National School Lunch Week.
During the week of Oct. 12, the middle schools in Volusia County will have a Virtual Open House. The week of Oct. 19 is the same for high schools.
The Volusia County School Board will have a workshop 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, followed by a School Board meeting 3:30-7:30 p.m.
DeBary Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at DeBary Elementary School will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in the art room.
Freedom Elementary School
The faculty at Freedom Elementary School in DeLand has selected Melissa Flesch as their nominee for 2022 Teacher of the Year. She has taught kindergarten and first grade for eight years at Freedom, and serves as the first-grade team leader. She also coaches Girls on the Run and is the school’s social-media expert.
Friendship Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at Friendship Elementary School in Deltona will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the media center. Those in attendance will have their temperature taken prior to entering the building, and will be required to wear a mask and be socially distanced.
George Marks Elementary School
The faculty, staff and students at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand are enjoying their brand-new school and will be observing Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 14-16. There will be displays that will include information and artifacts from the Hispanic countries represented in the George Marks School family.
There will be a Hispanic Parade at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Students dressed to represent various countries will travel throughout the hallways of the school. Classes will sit along the walls in the hallways by their classrooms to watch as the Hispanic students parade to share their heritage.
Manatee Cove Elementary School
Those students in the Volusia Live Program at Manatee Cove Elementary School in Orange City will have their pictures taken Thursday, Oct. 15. Manatee Cove Volusia Live students will receive details from their teachers on when to arrive, etc.
Orange City Elementary School
Orange City Elementary School has nominated Vanesa Lopez-Muniz for 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Timbercrest Elementary School
Timbercrest Elementary School in Deltona will have a fundraiser for the Safety Patrol from Oct. 12 through 26. Safety Patrol members will be selling Slice the Price cards for $10 each. Each card is good for a buy-one, get-one-free large Domino’s Pizza. Cards can be purchased before school in the courtyard between Buildings 2 and 3.
Timbercrest House T-shirts are on sale for $10; only preorders will be accepted. Make checks payable to Timbercrest Elementary, and return your order form before Oct. 16.
Woodward Avenue Elementary School
Woodward Avenue Elementary School in DeLand has nominated Maeve McNew for 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is a fifth-grade teacher, the fifth-grade lead collaborator, and the science contact.
DeLand High School
All freshmen at DeLand High School will be taking the PSAT on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The PSAT tests the same skills and knowledge as the SAT, PSAT/NMSQT and PSAT10. For additional information, including practice tests and sample questions, refer to PSAT8/9 Student Guide on the College Board website at http://collegeboard.org.
DeLand High School Athletics
Friday, Oct. 9 - The varsity and junior-varsity volleyball teams will be competing today and Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Spruce Creek Tournament.
Saturday, Oct. 10 - The cross-country freshmen and sophomores will be competing in the area championships at 7:30 a.m. at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange.
Monday, Oct. 12 - The boys’ and girls’ golf teams will be competing in their district championship. Check with the coaches as to where and when these contests will take place. The Bulldog bowling teams will play host to Mainland at the DeLand Sunshine Lanes at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14 - The bowling squads travel to compete at Flagler Palm Coast at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15 - The junior-varsity football team travels to Mainland for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.
Friday, Oct. 16 - The Bulldog football team, which is 2-0 on the season, plays host to Mainland in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
Pine Ridge High School
The School Advisory Council at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the media center.
Last month, students, faculty, staff and community members gathered around the flagpole at Pine Ridge in observance of the 9/11 tragedy. Facts about 9/11 were read aloud, and a moment of silence was held on campus in remembrance of those affected by 9/11. Theresa Brazee organized the event, and Pine Ridge thanks student speakers Kyle Spellman and Sydney Owens, and local firefighters, law-enforcement officers, Air Force Junior ROTC members, and members of the school chorus.
The Pine Ridge Earth First Club and the National Honor Society participated in International Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 19.
Pine Ridge would like to thank the Oviedo Office Depot for its generous donation of school supplies for teachers, students and classrooms.
Taylor Middle-High School
Tuesday, Oct. 13, is Picture Day at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson. Visit www.leonards.com to view the background options, online payment information, and other picture needs.
Stetson University
Another program of Stetson University’s Nina B. Hollis Institute for Educational Reform is the McInnis Elementary School Garden-Based Learning Project on the McInnis campus in DeLeon Springs. Similar work will continue at Citrus Grove Elementary School in DeLand, as will the development of teachers well-versed in garden-based learning throughout the Volusia County School District.
Stetson University Athletics
Three women who played golf on the Stetson University team have been named to the All-Decade Atlantic Sun Conference team: Alexandria Buelow (Jacobsen), Lauren Cate and Carolin Schart.
Three former Stetson Lady Hatter tennis players have also been named to the All-Decade Atlantic Sun Conference team: Diana Bukajeva, Carolina de los Santos and Arijana Korac.
And nine women who played beach volleyball for Stetson have been named to the All-Decade Atlantic Sun Conference team: Julie Bassett, Kaley Melville, Maren Rygh, Kristin Lind, Darby Dunn, Sammee Thomas, Rachel Noble, Carly Perales and Sunniva Helland-Hansen.
West Volusia high-school football
Three of the West Volusia high-school football programs were victorious last week, with the other three going down in defeat. DeLand topped Spruce Creek, 30-24; Deltona Trinity Christian stopped Ocala Christian, 40-6; and Pierson Taylor defeated Halifax, 49-6.
Deltona was shut out by Mainland, 51-0; New Smyrna Beach held Pine Ridge scoreless, 49-0; and Flagler Palm Coast stopped Orange City University, 27-12.
Games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, include Deltona at Port Orange Atlantic, Pine Ridge at Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Lyman at Orange City University, Deltona Trinity Christian at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder, and Pierson Taylor at Interlachen. All games are at 7 p.m., except the Pierson Taylor game, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
