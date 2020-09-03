The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties recently traveled to Tallahassee to participate in Advocacy Day. The group was led by Unit Director “The Beautiful” Althea Ross Chavers, along with club member advocates Junaya Stanley and De-Terionna Padgett from the Lacey Family/Spring Hill Club. They were joined by Lynn Byrne and Vernon Burton, both of whom are members of the Boys & Girls Clubs board of directors.
The Volusia County School District has announced that those with questions regarding technology should call the district hotline at 386-626-0095 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on any school day.
Now that schools are in session, everyone wants to know about days off from school and special days. There is no school Monday, Sept. 7, so that all can observe Labor Day. Tuesday, Sept. 29, is Dads Take Your Child To School Day. The midpoint of the first grading period is Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Stetson University
For the sixth consecutive year, Stetson University has been recognized as one of the leading undergraduate institutions in the country by The Princeton Review. This honor is given to only about 15 percent of four-year colleges in the United States, and appears in the 2021 edition of The Best 386 Colleges. Stetson also appears on the publication’s list of “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” for the Southeastern Region.
Campus visits are restricted to necessary-visitors-only due to COVID-19. Campus hosts are responsible for communicating the current visitor policy to their guests prior to the guests’ arrival on campus.
The university has established rules that apply to all visitors as of Aug. 24. These include that all visitors must check in at a centralized location and show a valid photo ID. DeLand visitor check-in locations are the Rinker Welcome Center (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday); Public Safety (24 hours Saturday and Sunday, and before and after business hours Monday-Friday); and Facilities Management (7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday), with this third location being for facilities contractors and facilities employees only.
A COVID-19 screening, including a brief questionnaire and a noninvasive temperature check, is required for all visitors.
Visitors will receive day badges and are required to display them on their person. All visitors are required to wear a face covering while on campus.
Before- and after-hours visitors must visit Public Safety for screening. Campus hosts are responsible for accompanying underage visitors at all times, and for greeting their guests at the exterior door of their building and granting access.
