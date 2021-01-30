School Board members voted to approve an agreed-upon half-percent salary increase for support staff, which brings these employees’ total salary increase to 3 percent. The additional half-percent will apply to support staff who are members of Volusia United Educators, a county teachers union.
At the School Board meeting on Jan. 12, board members had approved an increase to starting salaries for new schoolteachers, and an additional 2.5-percent increase for all other teachers.
With the state minimum wage also set to make its first increase to $10 in the fall, General Counsel Kevin Pendley said there is still “more work to be done.”
As of January 2021, the state minimum wage rose nine cents, from $8.56 to $8.65. School-district positions affected by the change include part-time personnel, concession workers, ticket-takers, and others.