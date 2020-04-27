Service-minded DeLandites will be handing out bags full of groceries to those who need them Friday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rotary Club of DeLand will be at the Harper Hill Allstate Insurance Agency at 809 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, to give away bags that will variously contain a variety of grocery items, like pasta, peanut butter, soup, snacks and more.
The project aims to help at least 300 households, according to Rotary publicity chair Ilene Vegazo.
“Realizing that many families are facing difficult challenges during this time of coronavirus, Rotary Club of DeLand members put together this service project to help,” she said.
Funds from the club, along with donations from individual Rotarians, are making the effort possible.
For more information on the Rotary Club of DeLand, see www.delandrotary.org.
— Anthony DeFeo