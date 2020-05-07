Despite the slowdown of the economy caused by the novel coronavirus, at least one sector appears to be holding its own: local farmers and plant nurseries.
Agriculture is an essential service, and residents, stuck in their homes and watching supplies diminish in grocery stores, have turned their eyes toward self-sufficiency.
It may seem like an odd time to open a business, but for one recently arrived DeLandite, the pandemic was an inspiration.
When Mike Hartley couldn’t find eggs at the grocery store anymore because of limited supplies, he decided to finally go forward with an idea that had been in the back of his head — Island Farms, a business selling egg-laying chickens in DeLand.
“There were no eggs at the grocer,” Hartley said. “But having your own egg-laying hens is self-sufficient and sustainable.”
Hartley held a “hatchling event” to sell his recently hatched hens May 2.
“It went great,” Hartley said. He sold about 50 chickens, he estimated, to locals but also people who came from out of town.
“One group came from two counties north,” Hartley said.
For Pauline Copello, of Pauline's Lucky Market Garden, business has increased despite the closure of local farmers markets.
“We have definitely not slowed down. We are selling out,” Copello said.
Local stores have increased their food orders, she said, and some of her regular customers from the Artisan Alley Friday Farmers Market in DeLand order goods directly from her for pickup.
“We may not be profiting as much because we are not making as many retail sales as we would with our Farmers Market,” Copello said. “Still we are doing OK so far. Local customers have been very generous and supportive.”
Beginning Friday, May 8, the Artisan Alley Farmers Market will begin a slow reopening of the weekly event. There will be no seating, and gatherings are discouraged. The DeLeon Springs Farm Swap, a semimonthly event, returned from pandemic hiatus May 2. The next event is scheduled for May 16.
But the weekly Wednesday farmers market at the Volusia County Fairgrounds is on hold indefinitely, Bill Hester, executive director of the Volusia County Farm Bureau, said.
“We’re waiting on the governor to release the orders,” Hester said, referring to the restrictions on groups of more than 10 people. “There’s no way I could control the 800 to 1,000, 2,000 people who come to the market and keep them 6 feet apart,” he added.
“I don’t know of any agricultural group that is shut down totally,” Hester said, adding that every commodity has been restricted in some way.
Despite the turn to self-sufficiency and increased interest in local products, not all sectors of agriculture are enjoying a pandemic-caused boost.
“This is really hurting the Mother’s Day crop,” Hester said, pointing out that local florists may take a hit this coming weekend.
LIST OF LOCAL FARMS
Osteen
Azalea Acres Farm — eggs — contact Alan at 407-749-9183 or Alan@azaleaacresfarm.com
DeLeon Springs
Oakvale Farm — lamb meat — contact Samantha at 239-565-7768 or oakvalefarmtable@gmail.com
Vo-LaSalle Farms — produce — visit www.volasallefarms.com
West Volusia
Pauline's Lucky Market Garden — produce — pcopello325@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/groups/114518345272853
Noble Roots Farm — produce, eggs, and meats — contact Ricardo at nobleroots@outlook.com, or visit www.noblerootsfarm.com
Quality Green Specialists — fruit and vegetable plants — contact Dana Venrick, danavenrick@yahoo.com, https://www.facebook.com/qualitygreenspecialists
Samsula Farms — produce — contact Zonanzona6@gmail.com, 386-847-4010, https://www.facebook.com/samsulafarms
Wild Honey Bee Farm — local honey — contact wildhoneybeefarm@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/WildHoneyBFarm
Reid Farm and Rabbitry — produce — contact djarin218@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/TheReidFarm
Happy Hills Sheep Farm — lamb meat — Bzaleski90@gmail.com
To add your name to the list of growers in West Volusia and neighboring areas, please send your information (include type of commodity and contact) to eli@beacononlinenews.com.