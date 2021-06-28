’Tis that time of the year again.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is here, with signs pointing to another active period of storm activity that could prove costly and deadly, especially for those unprepared to deal with the worst that nature may bring to the Sunshine State.
To help locals — both those who have lived through storms and those who are new to the area — Deltona hosts a hurricane-preparedness seminar. The program at City Hall has become a sort of tradition, and City Commissioner Maritza Avila-Vazquez hosted the annual event June 3.
In contrast to past years, attendance was down, largely because of the pandemic and the reluctance of many to gather in groups with more than a few people.
Those who did attend went away with a reminder of how dangerous hurricanes can be and the need to prepare well ahead of time, before panic sets in and stores run out of generators, plywood and ready-to-eat food items.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts the 2021 hurricane season will be active and intensive. The agency predicts the Atlantic basin, which includes the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, will see 13-20 named storms, with at least six to ten of them developing into hurricanes, and of those three to five will be major hurricanes, with winds greater than 110 miles per hour.
Historically, the busiest time for hurricane activity is usually September.