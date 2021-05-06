A mural honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is on its way to Downtown DeLand’s Artisan Alley soon.
With final approval from the DeLand Historic Preservation Board, artist Courtney Canova is expected to begin work on the mural as soon as his schedule permits.
The mural is slated to go over a piece of graffiti on the door of Outsiders USA, an outdoor goods store behind the Muse Bookstore at 112 S. Woodland Blvd.
Outsiders USA co-owner Renee Stewart was happy to see the mural OKed by the board.
“We’re ready to go,” Stewart said at the meeting, May 6. “I’m thrilled to see the support.”
Canova was also an artist for the Lue Gim Gong mural in Artisan Alley.