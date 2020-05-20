Over the next two years, Deltona Middle School will undergo an extreme makeover.
The old school is giving way to a brand-new one whose price tag will be $51 million.
“The price is a big number,” Steve Grube, Volusia County Schools’ director of planning and construction, told The Beacon. “There’s a three-story classroom component that requires some subsurface work. We’re hoping to achieve some cost savings on this project. This is not a cheap school.”
Grube said there have been some problems with making certain the new school’s buildings will be firmly supported, as the campus sits atop a karst area. A karst area is a geological formation marked by underground caves and, often, springs and underground streams and rivers. Karsts may be prone to sinkholes, especially during droughts.
“When they did the subsurface borings, they found some things that required more pilings,” Grube added.
The new Deltona Middle School will be built in two phases, he explained.
“There’s new construction, and it’s going on right now. That will be completed in July 2021. It will be ready for occupancy in August 2021,” Grube said. “Then they will begin the second phase of remodeling and renovating three buildings, and that remodeling will be completed in February 2022.”
The new Deltona Middle School will accommodate an enrollment of 1,400 students, Grube noted. The school’s latest enrollment totaled 1,192.
When the remaking of Deltona Middle School is finished, the detached classrooms now on the campus will be taken away.
“There shouldn’t be any portables,” Grube said.
The general contractor is CORE Construction, a company with offices in Orlando and in several states. The architect is C.T. Hsu + Associates, of Orlando. C.T. Hsu also designed The Center at Deltona.
The rebuilding of the school will not interfere with the academic instruction, Grube said.
“This was all planned and scheduled long before the pandemic hit, and it takes into account allowing the construction to take place,” he concluded.
The Deltona Middle School campus covers 36 acres.