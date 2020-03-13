Two polling stations located in assisted-living facilities are to move for the March 17 primary, the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office said, due to fears surrounding the new coronavirus.
Voters in Precinct 212, who usually vote at the Good Samaritan Society-Florida Lutheran facility, will now vote at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand.
Additionally, voters in Precinct 303, who usually vote at the John Knox Village Barker Center, will now cast ballots at Orange City United Methodist Church, 396 E. University Ave.
Both John Knox and Florida Lutheran are assisted-living facilities, and an emergency state order is limiting people coming into such facilities for the safety of the older residents there, for whom a COVID-19 infection may be more severe.
For the latest information, visit www.volusiaelections.org or call 386-736-5930.