The West Volusia Police Athletic League, in conjunction with the DeLand Police Department, is excited to announce a relaunch of programs for area youth — and the programs go far beyond sports.
The community is invited to visit West Volusia PAL at 420 S. Delaware Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, to find out what’s being offered.
Under the direction of Willie Johnson, West Volusia PAL has been building infrastructure to offer robust programming for children in DeLand and surrounding areas.
"There is a lot that our programs have to offer," Director Johnson said. "And it goes beyond sports. Everything that we do is designed to teach our children to succeed in life."
The open house will be an outdoor affair behind the PAL building, and will offer parents and children a chance to meet the PAL coaches and instructors of the programs being offered, including cooking, fishing, photography, biking, weightlifting, gardening, tennis, golf and more.
Registration for the programs will be available. The event will be socially distanced. Hand sanitizer will be on site, and masks will be required.