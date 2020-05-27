Not many high-school students can say they’ve collaborated with NASA to make parts that will end up on the International Space Station, but a group of students at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona have spent much of their year doing exactly that.
Students in Pine Ridge’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy, or PRAMA, have been learning how to read blueprints from NASA and utilize a CNC milling machine and other advanced tools to make parts that will be used in low-Earth orbit.
In particular, students in the academy have been working on making parts for aluminium and stainless-steel cargo suitcases that travel to and from the station.
“It’s cool to think about in the future that you can think back on what you did in high school, and be like, ‘Oh yeah, I made some parts for NASA, and they went up in space,’” said junior Samuel Hayes. “It’s pretty cool to say, especially if you have children in the future.”
The effort is all part of a nationwide NASA initiative known as HUNCH, or High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware. Pine Ridge is one of 277 schools across 44 states participating.
“NASA has a program called HUNCH, which pairs programs like ours around the country with things NASA needs to help with their operations,” said Jim Maynard, director of the manufacturing academy at Pine Ridge. “So, we do the hardware side, because that’s what we’re here for, but there’s actually even a culinary program that does menus for the astronauts. There’s [also] design and advertising stuff.”
The manufacturing academy was recommended for the program by Al Stimac, president of the Manufacturers Association of Florida, who was previously familiar with the program and the level of work the students in it can produce.
Pine Ridge cut the ribbon on its state-of-the-art manufacturing lab and STEM program in late 2015. About 120 students are part of the academy program.
“[Stimac] was instrumental to help start this program, and to help us acquire the equipment that helped create the part that they have,” said state Rep. David Santiago, a Republican representing the Deltona area.
One of the tasks the students have been working on involved getting unfinished access panels from another school, and drilling holes in specific places using a CNC machine and hand tools, before shipping the finished product to NASA for inclusion as part of a suitcase.
It may sound deceptively simple, but the work required some serious precision; some of the tolerances on the parts for NASA are less than half the thickness of a human hair.
“They come to us, and we do all the finishing operations on them and the quality checks to make sure everything passes,” Maynard said. “Then they get sent for coating, and after they’re coated, they’re sent to the assembly facility and put into the actual suitcases.”
The suitcases have a number of uses for the space program.
“Anything that goes into space has to be very self-contained and very modular, and very uniform,” Maynard explained. “So, the suitcases are basically just a uniform way of adding cargo to a rocket. There are racks of these suitcases. They use them for cargo, and they use them for experiments.”
Some of the suitcases may end up being self-contained little laboratories of sorts, and the access doors the students are making will provide astronauts an avenue to interact with the experiments.
Students were also in the process of making latching hardware and were starting to make the main case panels for the suitcases before the coronavirus pandemic and the switch to distance learning effectively ended their year. The students will continue with the work once they can return to the school’s lab.
Making many of the parts is a multistep process, Maynard explained.
“The first thing [the students] have to do … this is a print that we get from NASA, and they build a 3D model of it on the computer. So, the students will take the print, and from the print, build the part virtually,” he said. “Then, we can test all the measurements, we can test all the tolerances there, and use that to build tool paths that we can put into the big [CNC] machine, which gives it the information it needs to cut [the parts].”
NASA has also asked PRAMA students to make grab handles to be attached to the outside of the space station, which will be used to anchor the astronauts when they are performing spacewalks outside the station.
For students involved like junior Ashlyn Wise, Pine Ridge’s manufacturing program offers a way to follow their passions and learn in a more hands-on fashion.
“I’ve always been interested in engines and stuff like that, and when I came in as an incoming eighth-grader, they were able to give us a tour, and that’s when I was like, ‘OK, I want to be in this, because it’s something different.’ It’s almost like a school within a school.”
Wise said she hopes to go into either the manufacturing or automotive fields after she graduates.
It’s not known exactly when the parts made at Pine Ridge will go into space, but Maynard said HUNCH had indicated that student-made parts would be flown into space in the planned May 27 launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, the first manned launch from American soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.