By a 124-83 margin, voters in a recent referendum decided that the position of Pierson’s mayor should be merged with that of one seat on the Town Council, the town clerk said.
The mail-in voting ended May 19. Town Clerk Carmen Spelorzi said about 650 ballots were mailed to voters in late April.
The results amending the town’s charter mean the merged position will preside over, and have a vote in, meetings of the Town Council. It also means the town will be governed by a mayor and four — rather than five — council members.
The way the town’s 1920s-era charter was written, the mayor has been a nonvoting attendee at Town Council meetings who could speak but not vote on issues under discussion.
The position has been vacant since March of last year, when then-Mayor James Sowell passed away. Longtime Town Council Chairman Samuel Bennett has been unofficially handling the mayoral duties since Sowell’s passing.
Merging the two positions makes Pierson more like other municipalities in Volusia County that have a strong mayor-council form of government. It also saves the town a little money by eliminating one position on the Town Council.
The mayor and council members are each paid $3,800 a year, while the chairman is paid $4,500 per year, according to Spelorzi.
Bennett’s Seat 4 on the Town Council was eliminated in the referendum, Spelorzi said. Like that of fellow Council Member Herbert Bennett, his term ends in November.
The results mean two, not three, posts will be at stake in this year’s election — the mayor and one council member. The general election will be Nov. 3, but in the unlikely event more than two candidates file to run, a primary election will be held Aug. 18.
Spelorzi said as of May 26, no one had indicated any interest in running for election or re-election. Qualifying documents will be accepted by the town clerk between noon Monday, June 8, and noon Friday, June 12.