James Thomas Peterson, a Pierson Town Council member for more than 30 years, died May 7 at the age of 87.
“He was committed to his community, and he did a good job on the council,” Mayor Samuel G.S. Bennett told The Beacon. “He’ll truly be missed serving on the council and in our community.”
Peterson was an active member of the Pierson community and first elected to the Town Council in 1981. He spent the past several years battling lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.
Peterson’s passing leaves a vacancy on the five-member Town Council that includes a mayor and vice mayor. Bennett said the council intends to nominate an individual to fill the remainder of Peterson’s tenure, which ends in 2022.
“We have no candidates at this time, but I believe we will have some people in the community who will have an interest,” Bennett said.
The Town Council will begin discussion surrounding Peterson’s seat at their next meeting, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Pierson Town Hall, 106 N. Center St.
All Town Council meetings are open to the public.