Pierson Deputy Utility and Town Clerk Carrie Ward is stepping down from the position she held for seven years.
“I’m going to miss everybody,” Ward told The Beacon. “I’ll miss working with everybody, seeing everybody.”
In addition to assisting Town Clerk Carmen Spelorzi with daily duties, Ward helped to handle phone calls, prepare residents’ water bills, and prepare bank deposits for the town.
Ward accepted a position in Tampa and issued her resignation letter at the Town Council meeting Feb. 23. The Town Council wished her farewell.
“You will be missed,” Mayor Samuel Bennett said.
The newest Town Council member, Sergia Cardenas, congratulated Ward, as well.
“Thank you for the warmest welcome,” Cardenas said. “Thank you for your upbeat personality; always keep that everywhere you go.”
The Town Council will begin advertising for a new deputy town clerk in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Town Council Member Tom Larrivee noted Ward will be hard to replace.
“I don’t think, as ancient as I have become over the years, I have ever run into a person we had back there who was as curious and as cooperative beyond her call of duty as Carrie has been,” he said. “I wish you the best with all you’re doing in Tampa. Just don’t forget we’re here.”