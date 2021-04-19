What may seem like a now-routine and even boring story is still on the minds of many, perhaps even people close to you, or maybe even you yourself.
Although the economy seems to be recovering, and lives and businesses are seeing a gradual return to their pre-2020 ways, large numbers of people still rely on the goodwill of others for food.
The ones who were thrown out of work or who sustained reductions in their hours — and wages — are, if they are fortunate, now beginning to recover what they lost in the shutdowns of businesses last year.
Food distributions sponsored by churches and charities continue to draw large numbers of people who are not certain from where their next meal may come. The need for food is endless, lasting for each of us as long as we are alive.
“They usually want to know when is the next one,” Elizabeth Chávez, president of Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, said when asked what the food seekers say when they drive up.
Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries sponsored the March 26 food distribution at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona. Chávez’s group partnered with Farm Share, a nonprofit food bank based in Homestead, to provide edibles to those in need on a first-come/first-served basis.
The Deltona food giveaway served “over 500 families and over 1,000 individuals,” Chávez added.
Chávez and her dedicated cadre of volunteers handed out 16,000 pounds of frozen-meal kits, which included fresh produce such as milk, potatoes, carrots and apples, along with hot dogs, cheese, sour cream and yogurt. In addition, those showing up received 7,000 pounds of açaí-flavored vitamin water and 3,640 pounds of Peach Tea.
Bon Appetit!