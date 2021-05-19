Vietnam veteran Rolf Mattar

HONORING THE HONORABLE — Rolf Mattar, a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and a recipient of the Purple Heart, proudly holds a proclamation declaring Orange City to be a Purple Heart City. The proclamation issued April 13 notes “Orange City appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the support they have earned.” Mattar, commander of Chapter 316 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, said he earned his Purple Heart in Vietnam in 1968 in combat in the A Shau Valley. He added he was also at Khe Sanh, a Marine base that was under siege by North Vietnamese forces for several weeks following the Tet Offensive.

At the request of veterans groups, especially the Military Order of the Purple Heart, several cities have adopted proclamations billing themselves as Purple Heart cities. Orange City is now among them. 

The Military Order of the Purple Heart has a charter from the U.S. Congress designating it as an official organization for combat-wounded veterans.

Gen. George Washington established the Purple Heart as a decoration for valor in the Revolutionary War, but the medal has since been awarded to those who sustain injury, or even death, in battle.

Orange City Mayor Gary Blair’s declaration also says, “And urge all citizens to join in this expression of our appreciation to all Veterans in our community who have given so much on our behalf.”