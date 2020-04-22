This year, because of the governor’s safer-at-home declaration, Orange City is inviting residents to join them for a “virtual” celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, April 24. Mayor Gary Blair will go live on Facebook at 10 a.m. to read the children’s book We Planted a Tree.
“Trees are so vital to our community and planet,” Mayor Blair said. “It’s a little different than our normal event, but I’m glad that I will be able to use technology to share this important message with everyone and hopefully entertain some kids at the same time.”
Orange City was supposed to hold an Arbor Day Tree Giveaway earlier this month, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
For the past 18 years, Orange City has been a “Tree City USA” and part of the nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees and create healthy sustainable urban forestry programs.
For more information about Orange City’s virtual event, call 386-775-5410.