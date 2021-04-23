The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting that left one man dead occurred around 4:30 p.m. today on the 600 block of Ida Street in the Spring Hill neighborhood of southwest DeLand.
According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, the homicide investigation is in the preliminary stages. The Sheriff's Office believes the man was inside a car in a parking lot when he was approached by several male suspects, possibly with T-Shirts over their heads, Chitwood said.
The suspects opened fire on the vehicle, the sheriff said, and the man attempted to flee, but was pursued.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.