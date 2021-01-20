Volusia County Schools will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to employees age 65 and older.
In partnership with the Volusia County Health Department, Volusia County Schools has secured doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered to interested staff members.
Employees will be contacted via their school-district emails with appointment information, according to an email sent to staff Jan. 20. The first of the appointments will be on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Vaccinations are not required for Volusia County Schools employees.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Department of Health’s website, here.
The Beacon will continue to update our COVID-19 Q&A with more information about COVID-19 vaccinations as we receive it.