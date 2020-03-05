OFF THE BEAT: You two can't get along - that is why you divorced! and more

You two can’t get along — that’s why you got divorced!
A man and woman who used to be married to each other, but who have now been divorced for five months, were quarreling about a house key Feb. 22. The ex-wife owns the house in DeLand they both still live in, and she told her ex-husband she wants him to move out — because they’re now divorced.
The dispute became heated, and Ex-Wife punched Ex-Husband on the side of his face. Then she walked out of the house.
Ex-Wife came back about 10 minutes later and started cooking dinner. The couple began arguing again and Ex-Wife pointed a knife at Ex-Husband. (She claimed it was a metal wine opener, but Ex-Husband’s daughter said it was a knife.)
DeLand police arrested Ex-Wife on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and a charge of battery. Then she was transported to jail.
Ex-Wife better hope when she gets out of lockup and goes home, she doesn’t find Ex-Husband has changed the locks on her house.
No seat belt, no driver’s license, no problem?
A middle-aged dude from out of town driving a pickup truck on Woodland Boulevard in DeLand was stopped by police Feb. 25 for not wearing a seat belt.
When the officer asked him for ID, the guy said he didn’t have his driver’s license on him. When the officer asked why not, the guy said he doesn’t have a driver’s license.
A records search revealed that this fellow’s license had been revoked and, in 2019, he had been officially labeled a Habitual Traffic Violator. Furthermore, he has eight convictions for driving while license suspended.
The guy’s pickup was put in the custody of one of his friends. And, before he was taken to jail, DeLand police gave him a written warning for not wearing his seat belt. Sort of like adding insult to injury.
By Keith Allen, based on local police-agency reports. If you have information about a crime, call Crime Stoppers, 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.