A DeLand police officer was patrolling the parking lot of a big-box store just before midnight March 11 and located a pickup truck with no visible license plate.
When someone drove the truck through the parking lot toward the exit, a DeLand officer pulled it over.
The driver, a 62-year-old man, said his driver’s license was suspended. A records check showed the license had been suspended four times.
There was a Florida license plate on the truck’s rear windshield “hidden behind a toolbox” sitting on the truck bed, but the plate “was not registered to a vehicle.”
The driver said he bought the truck three days earlier, and he presented a title to the police officer. The title “was missing the purchasers name, date sold, selling price, and odometer reading.
“Upon closer inspection of the license plate, it appeared that it was an old license plate. The decal was altered by what appeared to be black marker.”
The driver was placed in handcuffs.
The police officer noticed that in the passenger’s seat was a 52-year-old woman with a purse sitting on her leg. The purse was open, and when he shined a flashlight in it, the officer saw “a clear, plastic baggie tied in a knot which contained a crystal like substance” that shimmered. The woman said the driver gave her the baggie when he saw the police behind the truck.
The shimmering substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
The woman was placed in handcuffs.
The driver was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license. His passenger was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation (probation for grand theft).
Each of the two said he/she isn’t the owner of the meth, so the police are testing to see whose fingerprints are on the baggie.
— By Keith Allen, based on local police-agency reports. If you have information about a crime, call Crime Stoppers, 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.