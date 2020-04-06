On March 20, a DeLand police officer was sent to the area of North Stone Street and West Minnesota Avenue regarding a report that someone had stolen some construction signs.
He located a man in his late 30s pushing a shopping cart that contained three metal construction signs.
The guy said “he was told the signs were not being used and he could take them by an unknown person.”
The police officer called the owner of the signs, whose contact information was listed on the signs’ backs. The owner said each of the three signs has a value of $250, and he wanted to press charges.
The sign-taker was charged with grand theft.