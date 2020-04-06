A DeLand police officer was dispatched to a home in DeLand March 23, where a husband said his wife “had been angry with him all morning” and “was telling him to say he was sorry for an unknown reason.”
He said Wife started “throwing various household items at him such as pots and pans,” and then began hitting him with one of his crutches. (He is missing a leg and spends quite a bit of time in a wheelchair.)
Husband tried to block Wife’s blows, finally catching hold of her arms, and the two of them fell down, with Wife’s elbow hitting the floor.
Wife said Husband had hit her head on the floor, but, unlike her elbow, which had a bump, her head showed no signs of trauma.
Wife was arrested on a charge of felony domestic violence battery and taken to jail.