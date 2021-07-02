A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a supermarket in Deltona on May 23 regarding shoplifting.
The store manager described to the deputy what she had seen: A woman “pass[ed] all points of sale with two cases of Budweiser beer, a case of Natural [L]ight beer and a bag of charcoal,” without paying for anything. (Well, it was May 23, so I’m guessing the shoplifter was getting ready for a Memorial Day barbecue.)
The manager confronted the shoplifter in the parking lot, and the woman showed the manager a receipt. However, it was a receipt “from a totally different store with different items listed.”
Beer & Ba rbecue Shoplifter got into the passenger side of a car in the parking lot, and was driven away. So the store manager wrote down a description of the car and the tag number, and called the Sheriff’s Office.
A Sheriff’s Office detective looked up the owner of the car, a Sanford resident, whose live-in girlfriend matched the description of the Beer & Barbecue Shoplifter. That woman, the detective discovered, was on probation in Seminole County from a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He called the shoplifter’s probation officer, who gave him the woman’s phone number. Someone from the Sheriff’s Office called the Beer & Barbecue Shoplifter, and the shoplifter said she’d get in touch with the detective to discuss the case.
Surprise! Surprise! Believe it or not, as of June 3, Beer & Barbecue Shoplifter hadn’t called the detective!
But the detective filed an affidavit (charging the shoplifter with retail theft) to the State Attorney’s Office.
I wonder if she’ll be “shopping” in Volusia County again.
And, finally, how did that Memorial Day barbecue turn out?
— By Keith Allen, based on local police-agency reports. If you have information about a crime, call Crime Stoppers, 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.