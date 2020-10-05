The assistant manager of a DeLand grocery store saw a young woman enter the store the afternoon of Sept. 19 and, several minutes later, saw her quickly exit the store, holding her purse close to her body.
As the young woman approached the exit, the assistant manager saw “two packages of an unknown type of meat product in the female’s purse that she did not have when she had entered,” and she asked the woman to return the meat.
The young shoplifter did not comply with the request, exited from the store, and kept walking away.
Assistant manager told her manager what had happened.
When a police officer arrived at the store, the manager said he’d followed the young woman “to the area of S Woodland Blvd and W Voorhis Av, at which time he stopped following.” He said “he observed the female run south bound on S Florida Av and out of sight.”
Manager “stated that this female has done this prior to today, and had yet to be caught in the act.”
Two other DeLand police officers found someone matching the shoplifter’s description on South Florida Avenue.
The first officer drove the grocery-store manager to that location, and the manager confirmed that the person being held by police was, in fact, the shoplifter.
Police recovered the two items she’d stolen: “one package of smoked turkey tail,” valued at $6.30, and “one package of smoked turkey necks,” valued at $4.49.
The shoplifter was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of petty theft from a merchant, and taken to jail.
Good grief! If you’re going to shoplift, why take turkey tail and necks? Why not grab a T-bone steak, pork chops, and some lobster tails?!
— By Keith Allen, based on local police-agency reports. If you have information about a crime, call Crime Stoppers, 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.