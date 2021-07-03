DeLand police officers were driving west on New York Avenue early in the morning May 24 when they saw a car at the intersection of New York and Arlington “resting at an angle against the curb.”
The vehicle was still in drive, and the engine was running. A woman and a man inside were “unresponsive,” and there were “an open Bud Light bottle in the cup holder, one liquor bottle on the floorboard and one liquor bottle on the back seat floorboard.”
The woman, who was the driver, wouldn’t answer questions about where she’d been or how she ended up with her car against a curb in an intersection. She also refused to take field sobriety tests.
The officers arrested Uncooperative Woman for driving under the influence, and found “a small white circular container that had a crystal like substance within” in her right front pocket. The substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
The night before must have been pretty darn interesting, but I wonder if Uncooperative Woman remembers it.
— By Keith Allen, based on local police-agency reports. If you have information about a crime, call Crime Stoppers, 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.