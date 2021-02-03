An auto blaze forced the closing of the eastbound lanes of State Road 472 Feb. 3, causing a backup of traffic.
The Orange City Fire Department responded to the scene, west of the intersection with Kentucky Avenue and close to the CeMex concrete plant.
A recreational vehicle was towing the smaller car, when the fire erupted in the engine compartment.
The driver of the RV decoupled from the burning vehicle. Orange City Deputy Fire Chief Sam Pilcher said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.