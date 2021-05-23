A three-vehicle crash near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Derek Avenue in DeLand at about 7:30 p.m. drew a large emergency response, but resulted in no major injuries, an officer on the scene said.
A witness said a van involved in the crash rolled over, and a pickup ended up in a ditch.
By 8 p.m., traffic on International Speedway Boulevard was operating smoothly, and an officer said drivers were awaiting tow trucks for their vehicles.
This story will be updated as more details become available.