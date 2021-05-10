Beginning May 10, all Publix pharmacies began allowing walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment necessary.
Making an appointment is still recommended, as it can reduce wait times. Appointments can be made online at www.publix.com/covidvaccine.
Publix pharmacies offer the Moderna- and Johnson & Johnson-produced COVID-19 vaccines, which are available for any individual over the age of 18.
According to data from the Florida Department of Health, as of May 10, 374,947 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Volusia County. In total, 222,918 individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Volusia County.