The next opportunity for adults age 65 and older to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot will come Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.
Drive-thru vaccinations will be administered at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. Registration is required to receive a vaccination.
Registration for the clinic opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, online at the Volusia County Eventbrite page, HERE. Individuals without access to a computer, or requiring assistance in scheduling appointments, can call the Volusia Community Information Center, 866-345-0345, once registration opens. Calls will be answered in the order in which they are received.
Everyone who receives their first shot at the Volusia County Fairgrounds will be automatically scheduled for a follow-up appointment for the booster shot 28 days after the first at the same location and same time.
One thousand appointments will be available for each day of the clinic.
If you secure an appointment, visit volusiahealth.com/shots to review and print out the necessary paperwork ahead of time.
For individuals not a part of the 2,000 who will get their shots at the fairgrounds next week, Publix will reopen its vaccine registration at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, online, HERE.
Other area pharmacies are expected to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine soon as well, including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Department of Health’s website here.
The Beacon will continue to update our COVID-19 Q&A with more information about COVID-19 vaccinations as it becomes available.