A South Florida developer is set to build a new apartment complex on the south side of Orange City.
“This is being designed for the people who work at AdventHealth and Amazon,” Phil Baron, president of Baron Building Services, told The Beacon.
Baron is the general contractor for the project, known as the Allure of Enterprise. The owner of the property is Tilmar Hansen, of The Grove Enterprise Partners, based in Boca Raton.
The Orange City Council has given its approval for the construction of 130 apartments on the 15-acre property at 2841 Enterprise Road, about a half-mile south of Saxon Boulevard.
The property is currently zoned for general commercial use.
The city granted the developer permission to develop the apartment complex via a conditional use, an exception of sorts in zoning law that would essentially allow a residential project to be constructed in commercial zoning.
The segment of Enterprise Road south of Saxon is a mostly commercial corridor, with retail stores, automotive services, financial-services businesses and medical offices. There is a condominium complex, Enterprise Cove, on the north boundary of the Allure site.
The Allure of Enterprise will be a gated community with private streets. There will be 27 buildings with townhomes and carriage houses. The buildings will feature various exterior styles.
“There are not going to be any that are three stories — all two,” Baron said.
There wll be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
A swimming pool, a clubhouse, a dog park and a fitness trail are among the amenities to be included in the Allure of Enterprise.
Robert Hall, the architect for the Allure, said the developer asked him to make the project attractive to the residents and visitors.
“He told me, ‘When I enter the property, I want to see green space. I don’t want to see buildings pushed together,’” Hall noted. “He wants amenities, and one of them is a fitness trail around one of the lakes.”
The project’s price tag is not insignificant, according to Baron.
“I would say that we’re going to have $23 million to $25 million in it,” he said.
Baron said construction of the Allure of Enterprise may begin in 2021.
“I would guess we’d have them open before June 2022,” he added.
The only Orange City Council member who opposed the Allure of Enterprise was Vice Mayor Bill O’Connor. O’Connor represents District 1, where the property is located.
“I have an issue with us giving away prime commercial real estate for apartments,” he said, as he cast a dissenting vote at the Orange City Council’s Sept. 9 meeting.