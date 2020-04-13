More than three dozen people were arrested in West Volusia during a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office drug-enforcement operation this weekend.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said the operation was conducted by Volusia sheriff’s deputies, detectives and members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Teams.
Several wanted suspects were arrested Saturday on warrants stemming from investigations that started earlier this year, Gant said. Those were in addition to 25 arrested during an operation that targeted street-level drug distribution April 7-10.
Some of those arrested were caught selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a park or child care facility, Gant said.
He said one suspect was arrested after making threats to deputies while the operation was going on.
“While deputies were making one of the arrests Saturday, [one suspect] pulled up to the arrest location and began confronting detectives,” Gant wrote in an email. “[The suspect] spoke directly to a narcotics detective, stated his home address and advised he would be seeing him later.”
Gant said detectives completed an affidavit against the man for corruption by threat, which was reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office and signed off on by Judge Jim Clayton.
“After all warrant attempts were completed Saturday, detectives returned to several drug transaction target locations and made additional arrests,” Gant said. “Throughout the operation, detectives recovered a variety of narcotics, cash and three handguns.”
— Anthony DeFeo