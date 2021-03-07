The DeLand Outdoor Art Festival and the Florida Wildflower and Garden Festival, both canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, are back on track for 2021.
The Outdoor Art Festival will feature some 90 vendors, hand-sanitizing stations and complimentary masks for visitors, all mandated by the City of DeLand. The festival takes place outdoors at Earl Brown Park in DeLand.
The number of vendors is down from the roughly 140 crafters and artists on hand in 2019. The decreased size and a number of other changes were all made to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.
Event organizer Patty Claussen said she was happy to make the changes to hold the festival, but hopes to have things back to normal in 2022.
“We had to downsize and be conscious of social-distancing, wearing a mask, and hand sanitizing. We’ll have all of that,” Claussen said. “That is what we have to do, and we’re glad to do it.”
Claussen, whose stepmother founded the Outdoor Art Festival in 1965, said it was difficult to axe festival favorites like the youth division and spectator award, where visitors were able to win $100 to spend at a festival vendor’s booth, but the decision to do so was necessary to reduce crowds.
Any changes are temporary, Claussen said, and this year’s festival will be as normal as it can be.
Another missing feature will be a shuttle between the Outdoor Art Festival and the 15th annual Florida Wildflower & Garden Festival, also scheduled for Saturday, March 27.
This festival, presented by the MainStreet DeLand Association, will feature gardening-themed vendors along East Indiana and North Alabama avenues. As at the Outdoor Art Festival, masks and social-distancing will be required.
“It’s a nice, family-friendly event. We will do our best to make it a safe environment for everyone,” MainStreet DeLand Association Executive Director Wayne Carter said. “All of our events until further notice will be following COVID-19 guidelines that the city set, and maybe even more than they’re asking for. We’re really trying to do our best.”
The number of vendors at the Wildflower & Garden Festival will be fewer than in typical years, much like the Outdoor Art Festival. Still, the event is sure to be a fun, flowery time for all in the outdoors.
The DeLand Outdoor Art Festival will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28. For more information, visit the festival website, HERE.
The Florida Wildflower & Garden Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27. For more information, visit the festival website, HERE.