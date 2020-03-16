As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Volusia County, and some 149 in Florida as a whole.
Volusia County officials declared a state of local emergency Friday afternoon. The move gives the county “additional operational flexibilities during this public health crisis, including the ability to expend additional funds in response to COVID-19,” spokeswoman Kate Sark said.
Sark said county officials said they recommend that the public follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/.
“Volusia County continues to coordinate daily with the Florida Department of Health on the latest information regarding COVID-19,” Sark said. “Anyone with questions should call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121. The call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Meanwhile, Volusia County Schools has extended Spring Holiday through March 29, canceling all extracurricular activities during the two-week period. Classes are currently set to resume Monday, March 30.
Events across West Volusia, including the Florida Wildflower & Garden Festival and the DeLand Outdoor Art Festival, have been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the virus. Check The Beacon’s calendar online, at www.beacononlinenews.com/events, and in The Beacon EXTRA! each week, for updates.
Most court proceedings have been suspended March 16-27, per an order from the Florida Supreme Court.
For the latest information, keep checking The Beacon’s COVID-19 information portal at www.beacononlinenews.com/covid-19, and the Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus site, www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19.
