Representatives from the Mexican Consulate in Orlando will be in Pierson to offer tax and passport services as well as COVID-19 vaccines.
The “Consulado móvil en Pierson,” or “mobile consulate” event will take place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, at the Misión San José Catholic Church at 165 Emporia Road in Pierson.
Services offered will include civil registration, such as issuing Mexican voting credentials for Mexican citizens living in the United States, Mexican passports and providing information about individual taxpayer identification numbers. Other information and services will also be provided.
Health services will be offered, including blood pressure and glucose testing and doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Sign-ups are not required for vaccination.
Any individual who receives a shot of the Pfizer vaccination will receive a follow-up date for a second shot at the same location.
Appointments must be made for all services other than COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, individuals can visit http://mexitel.sre.gob.mx/citas.webportal or call 1-877-639-4835. Appointments can be made until 10 a.m. on the day of the appointment.