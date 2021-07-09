A flood of statistics has been released recently about the local crime rate, and how often the Sheriff’s Office uses force, including deadly force.
Executive summary: Crime is down, as is the number of incidents when officers used force.
The crime rate in Volusia County dropped to its lowest number in more than 20 years, according to data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Overall, the state’s crime numbers are also down.
According to the FDLE’s annual Uniform Crime Report, the total crime volume (crimes reported per 100,000 population) has dropped for the 50th straight year. Crime statistics have been tracked by the FDLE since 1971, 50 years ago.
In Volusia County, 10,956 crimes involving property or violence were reported in 2020, as compared to 12,729 in 2019. The drop represents a 15.9 percent decrease.
Overall arrests for all crimes have also dropped, from 28,456 to 21,850. The arrest figure includes arrests for more-minor incidents not counted among violent or property crimes.
The three largest categories of crimes in which an arrest was made in 2020 were miscellaneous, simple assault and drug-related arrests.
Together, those three categories account for nearly 75 percent of all arrests. Nearly 10,500 arrests were categorized as “miscellaneous.”
According to the FDLE, the miscellaneous category includes criminal traffic violations (other than driving under the influence, which is its own category), criminal violations of city and county ordinances, and arrests for failure to appear and violation of probation.
Crime in West Volusia and East Volusia can be tracked separately.
Thirty-seven percent — or 4,128 — of Volusia County’s 10,956 violent crimes and property crimes occured in West Volusia, according to the numbers from the four law-enforcement agencies in West Volusia.
Those agencies are the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which provides law-enforcement to Deltona, DeBary and Pierson, along with the DeLand Police Department, the Lake Helen Police Department and the Orange City Police Department.
There are also statistics about how many crimes are “solved,” called the “clearance rate.”
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office highlighted its clearance rate at 51.4 percent, above the state average of 25.5 percent, and above all other agencies in Volusia County.
“Every person here, sworn and civilian, has done their part to give our community the best service possible, and it shows in the numbers,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement. “We are going to continue to be relentless, creative and determined to meet any challenge that comes our way.”
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office also released its annual use-of-force analysis and statistics for 2020.
According to that report, there were 69 incidents of use-of-force by the Sheriff’s Office out of 6,459 arrests, or “less than 1.1% of total arrests and less than 0.03% of all calls for service interactions with the public.”
Use-of-force is broken into deadly force and less-lethal force. Deadly force includes use of firearms and chokeholds, while less-lethal force includes the use of tasers and trained dogs, along with physical restraint.
Three of the 69 use-of-force incidents were deadly force, resulting in the death of two white males.
A six-year trend analysis shows use of force incidents by the Sheriff’s Office decreasing over time, with a slight increase in 2020 that the report says “may be attributed in part due to the civil unrest nationwide and public perception of law enforcement related to highly publicized incidents.”
According to the data, there was also an increase in the ratio between average uses of force per incident. Some incidents require “multiple-deputy response and/or … more than one type of … force/weapon,” leading to more than one use-of-force reported in one incident.
Thus, while there were 69 use-of-force incidents, there were 155 “number of uses” in 2020.
Although the five-year trend shows a substantial decrease in overall use of force, both for deadly and non-deadly force, the average number of uses of force per incident (at 2.3) has increased compared to previous years, something the report attributes to “an upward trend in a subject’s resistance and failure to comply with lawful commands given by deputies.”
In the 66 “less-lethal” force incidents, eight deputies were injured. One officer was injured in a deadly force incident.
For a more complete breakdown by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, please click HERE.
The Sheriff’s Office also provides a more detailed monthly CompStat (short for computer statistic) report found HERE.
For the FDLE’s annual Uniform Crime Report, click HERE.