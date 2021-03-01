**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 12809 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
URSULA A TRUE, Petitioner
and
ROBERT CHRISTOPHER TRUE,
Respondent
2nd Amended
to Allow time for Publication
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: ROBERT CHRISTOPHER TRUE
4220 Mallee Street
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
URSULA A TRUE
755 N Parkway Street
DeLand, FL 32720
on or before April 5, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 17, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10345-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT HOLDEN
WILKINSON, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT HOLDEN WILKINSON, JR., a/k/a ROBERT H. WILKINSON, JR., deceased, whose date of death was November 28, 2019, File Number 2021-10345-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw. com
Personal Representative:
/s/ ELIZABETH A. ELMONDSON
3808 Hawthorne Avenue
Richmond, VA 23222
February 25 & March 4, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10049-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN CABRAL
a/k/a JOHN M. CABRAL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN CABRAL a/k/a JOHN M. CABRAL, deceased, whose date of death was 11/22/2020; File # 2021-10049-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: February 25, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Debra A. Young
Personal Representative
970 Westridge Dr.
DeBary, FL 32713
February 25 & March 4, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2020-11686-PRDL
DIV: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LINDA LEE TERRY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LINDA LEE TERRY, deceased, file number 2020- 11686-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is December 17th, 2018.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;
That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.
That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;
That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.
That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of this Notice is February 25th, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.
Florida Bar No: 0978711
120 S. Woodland Blvd, Suite 200
DeLand, Fl 32720
Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887
Personal Representative:
Mark Alan Belaus
February 25 & March 4, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10717 CIDL
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE
ACQUISITION CORP.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
BRANDON L. TURNER A/K/A BRANDON TURNER; STACY L. TURNER A/K/A STACY TURNER F/K/A STACEY L. MADIGAN
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment entered on January 14, 2021 in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, the Clerk of Court will on APRIL 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST, offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com the following described property situated in Volusia County, Florida:
THE NORTHERLY 330 FEET OF THE SOUTHERLY 363 FEET OF THE WEST ½ OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PART THEREOF LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE:
COMMENCING AT A 4” X 4” CONCRETE MONUMENT WITH A METAL CAP INSCRIBED WITH UNION BAG & PAPER CORP. PURPORTING TO BE THE SOUTH ¼ CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA (IF AT SOME FUTURE DATE THIS 4” X 4” CONCRETE MONUMENT PROVES NOT TO BE THE SOUTH ¼ CORNER OF THE SECTION 23, COMMENCE THERE NONE THE LESS); THENCE NORTH 00º 05’ 10” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1398.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89º 56’ 05” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 671.47 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT WITH A METAL CAP BEARING THE INSCRIPTION “CLUKEY NO. 1”, SAID CONCRETE MONUMENT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89º 56’ 05” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 567.525 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT BEARING THE INSCRIPTION “CLUKEY NO. 2”, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
AND LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY
A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE WEST ½ OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 23; THENCE ON AN ASSUMED BEARING OF SOUTH 89º 49’ 15” WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST ¼, A DISTANCE OF 660.77 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00º 08’ 48” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1014.24 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00º 08’ 48” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 13.22 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89º 58’ 25” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 625.47 FEET TO THE EAST SIDE OF MARSH ROAD; THENCE NORTH 26º 50’ 22” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 14.81 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89º 58’ 25” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 632.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 3555 Marsh Road, DeLand, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: February 11, 2021
/s/ Ezra Z. Scrivanich
Ezra Scrivanich, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 28415
MCMICHAEL TAYLOR GRAY, LLC
4870 N. Hiatus Road
Sunrise, Florida 33351
Phone: (954) 640-0294
Facsimile: (404) 745-8121
Email: EScrivanich@mtglaw.com
E-Service: ServiceFL@mtglaw.com
** SEE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT**
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096 Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
February 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10251-FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
RACHELLE FRAGE, Petitioner
and
LUC HERVE FRAGE, Respondent
Amended
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION FOR MARRIAGE
TO: LUC HERVE FRAGE
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
RACHELLE FRAGE
1538 Teddington St
DeLand, Fl 32720
on or before April 1, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 18, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2006 HONDA
VIN 1HGCM56856A173206
2013 HYUNDAI
VIN KMHCT5AE2DU126172
2002 TOYOTA
VIN 4T1BF32K72U503975
March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/21/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2CNDL63F766041992
2006 Chevrolet
March 4, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020 11665 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: Estate of
IN RE: RAMON LUIS RODRIGUEZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RAMON LUIS RODRIGUEZ, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 11665 PRDL, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.
Personal Representative
WILLIAM LUIS RODRIGUEZ
1575 S. WOODLAND BOULEVARD
#207
DELAND, FLORIDA 32720
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
GEOGINA ROMAN-SECOR, ESQ.
Florida Bar No. 0191980
Law Office of Roman-Secor, P.A.
2290 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite D
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386)775-6622
March 4 & 11, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on March 22, 2021 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7784 at Page 80 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.
Dated this 18th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue,
Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
STATE OF FLORIDA
COUNTY OF ORANGE
The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 18th day of February, 2021.
/s/ TRACY AUGUSTYNI
NOTARY PUBLIC
EXHIBIT “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
MARTHA J
GOWDY
18598 Van Nuys Cir
Port Charlotte, FL 33948-9528
A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330402322
$1,248.94
9/1/18
February 25 & March 4, 2021
************
NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION
OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF
PLAT OF DAYTONA SUNSHINE ESTATES SUBDIVISION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please take notice that James L. Wilson and Donna M. Rose will on the 16TH day of MARCH, 2021, to begin no sooner than 10:30 A.M., in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Daytona Sunshine Estates, as recorded in Map Book 38, Page 99 and 100, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:
A portion of the Drainage and Utility Easement within, Lot 4, Daytona Sunshine Estates, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 38, Pages 99 and 100, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, Being Described as Follows:
Commence at the Southwest Corner of said Lot 4; thence N 01°32’56”W, along the West Line of said Lot 4; a distance of 280.75 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue along said West Line of Lot 4, N 01°32’56”W, a distance of 35.00 feet; thence departing said West Line of Lot 4, N 88°27’04”E, a distance of 20.00 feet; thence S 01°32’56”E, a distance of 35.00 feet; thence S 88°27’04”W, a distance of 20.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, having an area of 700 square feet.
Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple title owners of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.
Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.
NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)
In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.
A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.
James L. Wilson and Donna M. Rose
130 Sycamore Sunshine Lane
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
February 25 & March 4, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 31221 CICI
AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31221 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 7th day of April, 2021, the following described property:
LOT 33, COUNTRYSIDE SUBDIVISION - UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE(S) 92 AND 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 18th day of February, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
34407.0893 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
February 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File # 2021-10175-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANDREA PATRICIA JURLINA
a/k/a ANDREA P. JURLINA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ANDREA PATRICIA JURLINA a/k/a ANDREA P. JURLINA, deceased, whose date of death was December 19, 2020; File # 2021-10175-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: February 25, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Anna Mary Jurlina
Personal Representative
233 River Village Dr.
DeBary, FL 32713
February 25 & March 4, 2021
**************
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. for comment on the DeLand Housing Authority’s Agency Plan required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Agency Plan and supporting documents will be available for review over the next 45 days at the Authority’s main office located at:
460 Laurel Ridge Way
DeLand, FL 32724
The Public Hearing will be held at the above location. Any person wishing to comment on the Authority’s Agency Plan may file his or her comments in writing with Mrs. Milagros Quinones, PHM, Executive Director of the Housing Authority at DeLand, Florida, no later than Tuesday, April 13, 2021 or may attend the Public Hearing being held at the DHA Main Office at the address listed above.
All comments must be in writing and submitted no later than the Public Hearing Meeting and will be considered in preparing the final plan before submittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
February 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/29/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KMHDN45D83U492467
2003 Hyundai
WMWSV3C51DT388098 2013 Mini
March 4, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/23/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAHP25W59G108275 2009 Ford
March 4, 202
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Dta Dynamic Services
P O Box 1024
DeLand, Florida 32721
Taylor Sherry L
March 4, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
JUST BECAUSE BY VICTORIA & CO.
434 Elsie Ave
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Victoria Vilomar, Owner
March 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2021-10342-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANN MARGARET LINEHAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Ann Margaret Linehan, deceased, whose date of death was January 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ LAURA JEAN DRENNAN
1406 N. Peninsula Avenue
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 280704
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
February 25 & March 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION
OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF A DRAINAGE EASEMENT ON THE CORRECTED PLAT OF RIVER PARK MOBILE HOME COLONY
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please take notice that Ruth Sernak will on the 16th day of March, 2021, no sooner than 10:30 a.m. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Drainage Easement of the Corrected Plat of River Park Mobile Home Colony, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 4, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LOT 4, CORRECTED PLAT OF RIVER PARK MOBILE HOME COLONY. SECTION-1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGE 4, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE N 22’54’40”W. ALONG THE EAST LINE OF LOT 4, A DISTANCE OF 5.70 FEET; THENCE N 84’12’40” W, A DISTANCE OF 23.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE N 84’12’40” W. A DISTANCE OF 90.30 FEET TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4; THENCE N 22’54’40” W. A DISTANCE OF 5.70 FEET; THENCE S 84’12’40” E, A DISTANCE OF 105.20 FEET; THENCE S 73’26’32” W. A DISTANCE OF 13.15 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 488.73 SQUARE FEET.
Petitioner asserts that they are the fee simple title owner of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.
Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.
NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)
In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.
A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.
Ruth Sernak
c/o
Storch Lake Firm
420 Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
February 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: March 23rd, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
188 SAGE YOUNG BENNETT
328 NICOLE ELIZABETH
SHRIMPLIN
362 ANGELA MARIE DANTAS
558 JENNIFER LYNN MILLER
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM
604 RYAN ALLEN PAOLETA
220 JASON EDWARD CARRATURO
- J & C REPAIRS
737 JOYCE EILEEN DOYLE
March 4 & 11, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On March 23rd, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Brady-Douglas Smith Wants a 10x10,king bed,medium dresser,10-20 totes,Gail Babcock Wants a 10x10,king bed,medium dresser,10-20 totes, Gerald Rice 2 couches,bins, Joy Williams 1 bedroom fully furnished home, Patricia Dykes Household furniture and misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
March 4 & 11, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2021 10218 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Donna M. Lauver,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Donna M. Lauver, deceased, File Number 2021 10218 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.
Osterndorf Law, P.A.
/s MaryEllen P. Osterndorf
MaryEllen P. Osterndorf, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0880050
Attorney for Personal
Representative
P.O. Box 2352
Daytona Beach, FL 32115-2352
Telephone: (386) 255-9171
Primary email: eservice@OsterndorfLaw.com
/s William L. Lauver
Personal Representative
March 4 & 11, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2021 10158 CIDL
EDAN INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT; EQUICREDIT CORPORATION OF AMERICA AND STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT AND ANY UNKNOWN PARTY WHO MAY CLAIM AS HEIR, DEVISEE, GRANTEE, ASSIGNEE, LIENOR, CREDITOR, TRUSTEE, OR OTHER CLAIMANT, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 4, Block A, Woodland Manor Mobile Home Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 29, Page(s) 127, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 4193 Woodland Cir. DeLand, FL 32724.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before March 29, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 9th day of February 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Charles Moore Ties
2904 Victory Palm Dr.
Edgewater, FL 32141
Charles R. Moore
March 4, 2021
**********
American Towers LLC is proposing an approximate 21-foot by 26-foot expansion of an existing fenced telecommunications facility compound. Additionally, American Towers LLC has proposed to increase the height of the 142-foot tall (overall height) monopole telecommunications structure to an approximate height of 164 feet (overall height) and to collocate antennas on the same tower structure at a centerline height of 160 feet above ground level. The telecommunications facility is located at 3129 FL-11, DeLand, Volusia County, Florida. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to enviro.services@americantower.com. Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received on or before March 24, 2021. X0569 HLE
February 25 & March 4, 2021
**************
DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
Notice of Entry of Final Orders Adopting the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, and North Indian River Lagoon Basin Management Action Plans
The Department of Environmental Protection gives Notice that, pursuant to Section 403.067, Florida Statutes (F.S.), Final Orders were entered on February 17, 2021 adopting the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, and North Indian River Lagoon Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). The BMAPs identify the projects and management actions necessary to help achieve the nutrient (nitrogen and phosphorus) Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDLs) for these waterbodies. The BMAPs were developed as part of the Department’s TMDL Program, as authorized under the Florida Watershed Restoration Act (Section 403.067, F.S.). The Final Orders have been assigned OGC Case No. 21-0080, 21-0081, and 21-0082 for the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, and North Indian River Lagoon, respectively. The BMAPs and the adopted Final Orders may be obtained from the Department FTP site at http://publicfiles.dep.state.fl.us/DEAR/BMAP/IndianRiverLagoon/BMAP_Documents/2021_IRL_BMAP_Final/.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by these Final Orders may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Section 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., in accordance with the full notice of rights language contained in the Final Orders. The petition, which must contain the information identified in the full notice of rights language contained in the Final Orders, must be filed (received by the clerk) in the Department’s Office of General Counsel at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 within 21 days of publication of this notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first.
A copy of the Final Orders may also be obtained by contacting: Sara Davis, Department of Environmental Protection, 2600 Blair Stone Road, MS 3565, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400 or by calling (850) 245-8825 or by emailing Sara.C.Davis@floridadep.gov.
March 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case Number: 2021 10138 CIDL
J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC.,
a Florida Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES,
CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III,
CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and
BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC.,
a Delaware Corporation,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JAMES HUGHES
(Address Unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
The Easterly Four (4) feet of the Southerly Fifty (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty (130) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Thirty-Four (134) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), East of Ball Street, Dougherty's Subdivision, in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, public records of Volusia County, Florida. The Easterly (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty-Five (135) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Eighty Four (184) feet of the Easterly Four Hundred Sixty-Four Feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), Dougherty's Subdivision in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the Map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property Address: 212 Ronnoc Ln, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: March 29, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., a Florida Corporation, Plaintiffs, v. DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., a Delaware Corporation, Defendants.
DATED on February 9, 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 12297 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GEORGE BRUCE WHITE, JR.,
Deceased.
ORDER OF
SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION
(Intestate)
On the petition of JASON M. WHITE for summary administration of the estate of GEORGE BRUCE WHITE, JR., deceased, the court finding that the decedent died on January 20, 2020; that all interested persons have been served proper notice of the petition and hearing or have waived notice thereof; that the material allegations of the petition are true; and that the decedent’s estate qualifies for summary administration and an Order of Summary Administration should be entered, it is ADJUDGED that:
1. There be immediate distribution of the assets of the decedent as follows:
Jason M. White
135 Clubhouse Blvd.
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Real Property located at
135 Clubhouse Boulevard,
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Legal Description: Unit C-135, of
SUGAR MILL GOLF TOWNHOUSES
NOW KNOWN AS PINE VALLEY
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC., A CONDOMINIUM, according
to the Declaration of Condominium
recorded in Official Records Book
1745, Page 127, of the current Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida,
and as recorded in Map Book 33,
Pages 116 through 1.29, inclusive,
with all amendments thereto,
together with an undivided
interest in the common elements
appurtenant thereto.
Parcel Identification Number:
734202001350
(33 1/3% interest)
Launch Federal Credit Union Bank
Account No. 5023 (100% interest)
Fairwinds Federal Credit Union Bank
Account No. 5324 (100% interest)
2014 Chrysler 200 automobile
(100% interest)
Sarah Ann White
550 S. Lakeview Dr.
Apt. 4
Lake Helen, FL 32744
Real Property located at
135 Clubhouse Boulevard,
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Legal Description: Unit C-135, of
SUGAR MILL GOLF TOWNHOUSES
NEW KNOWN AS PINE VALLEY
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
NC., A CONDOMINIUM, according to
the Declaration of Condominium
recorded in Official Records Book
1745, Page 127, of the current Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida,
and as recorded in Map Book 33,
Pages 116 through 1.29, inclusive,
with all amendments thereto,
together with an undivided
interest in the common elements
appurtenant thereto.
Parcel Identification Number:
734202001350
(33 1/3% interest)
Keith White
42346 W. Lake Rd.
DeLand, FL 32720
Real Property located at
135 Clubhouse Boulevard,
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Legal Description: Unit C-135, of
SUGAR MILL GOLF TOWNHOUSES
NOW KNOWN AS PINE VALLEY
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC., A CONDOMINIUM, according
to the Declaration of Condominium
recorded in Official Records Book
1745, Page 127, of the current Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida,
and as recorded in Map Book 33,
Pages 116 through 1.29, inclusive,
with all amendments thereto,
together with an undivided interest
in the common elements
appurtenant thereto.
Parcel Identification Number:
734202001350
(33 1/3% interest)
2. Those to whom specified assets of the decedent’s estate are distributed by this order have the right to receive and collect those assets and to maintain actions to enforce their rights.
3. Debtors of the decedent, those holding property of the decedent, and those with whom securities or other property of decedent are registered, are authorized and directed to comply with this order by paying, delivering, or transferring to the beneficiaries specified above the parts of the decedent’s estate distributed to them by this order, and the persons so paying, delivering, or transferring shall not be accountable to anyone else for the property.
ORDERED in chambers at DeLand, Volusia County, Florida
2/22/2021
/s/ Margaret W. Hudson
Circuit Judge
March 4 & 11, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2021 10246 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
John H. McKeehan,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John H. McKeehan, deceased, File Number 2021 10246 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.
Osterndorf Law, P.A.
/s MaryEllen P. Osterndorf
MaryEllen P. Osterndorf, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0880050
Attorney for Personal
Representative
P.O. Box 2352
Daytona Beach, FL 32115-2352
Telephone: (386) 255-9171
Primary email: eservice@OsterndorfLaw.com
Personal Representative
/s Walter McKeehan
March 4 & 11, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10044-CIDL
SIX SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LLC
Plaintiff,
v.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF OTTO J. LITKE, SR., et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF OTTO J. LITKE, SR., ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title to real property described as:
Lots 28 through 33, Block 8, DAVIS PARK 11TH ADDITION, according to the map filed in Map Book 7, Page 41, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel ID: 810404080280
has been filed by Plaintiff, SIX SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LLC, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Agnes Mombrun Geter, Esq., 2850 34th St N., #350, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713, (321) 216-2040 on or before April 6, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk and Plaintiff's attorney, otherwise a default and judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded.
Witness my hand and the seal of this court on this 19th day of February, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
March 4, 11 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2021 10091 PRDL
Division: 10 Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FERDINAND LASALLE REINLIEB
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Ferdinand Lasalle Reinlieb, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Natali Reyes
Florida Bar Number: 109231
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 East New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3020
Fax: (386) 734-3096
E-Mail: nreyes@pauandelkind.com
Secondary E-Mail: jgomez@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Andrew D. Reinlieb
1440 Arrowhead Trail
Enterprise, Florida 32725
March 4 & 11, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2020 31023 CICI
CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-RPL2,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED; et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 22, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 31023 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-RPL2, is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED; TONI WRIGHT; SUNTRUST BANK; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION; ANTHONY SCOTT LEDBETTER; KIMBERLY LYNN LEDBETTER PATTERSON, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on April 23, 2021, the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE WESTERLY 1/2 OF LOT 14 AND ALL OF LOT 15, BLOCK 1, HOLLAND-BY-THE-SEA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 243, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 24 CONCORD DRIVE, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed. If you fail to file a claim, you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.
DATED February 25, 2021
/s/Nick Geraci
Nick Geraci, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 95582
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Fl 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
March 4 & 11, 2021
**********
NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION
OF ALL OR PORTIONS
OF PLAT OF NARANJA PARK SUBDIVISION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please take notice that Barbara Roth and Gary Roth and Justin Gravell and Sira Gravell will on the 16th day of March, 2021, no sooner than 10:30 a.m. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Naranja Park, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 78 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:
That portion of Corson Street, a 35.00 foot-wide platted Right of Way, according to the plat of NARANJA PARK as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 78 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, lying West of a line that is 35.00 feet West of and parallel with the East line of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 18, Township 17 South, Range 30 East, Volusia County, Florida.
Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple owners of all or that portion of said plat to be vacated.
Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.
NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)
In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.
A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.
Gary Roth and Barbara Roth
598 S. Woodward Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
And
Justin Gravell and Sira Gravell
1528 W. Euclid Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
March 4 & 11, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2021-10203-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
EDITH G. KNEPPER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The summary administration of the estate of EDITH G. KNEPPER, deceased, whose date of death was June 18, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 4, 2021
Attorney for Personal Petitioner:
/S/ I J Wesley Ogburia
I. J. WESLEY OGBURIA ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 0177695
924 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 300
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 481-0200 phone
(407) 481-0202 fax
e-mail: pa982@bellsouth.net
Petitioner:
Margaret P. Brooks
262 Rio Grande
Edgewater, FL 32141
March 4 & 11, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 21485 FMNS
DIVISION: 04
CHRISTOPHER D KELLOGG ET AL,
Petitioner
vs.
JESSICA LYNNE KELLOGG,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JESSICA LYNNE KELLOGG
310 Charles Street #2
Port Orange, FL 32129
OR
303 Ridge Blvd #110
S. Daytona, FL 32119
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
MARY JANE NETTLES, ESQ
409 S Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
on or before April 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 26, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
March 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021 10333
Division: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
DELTON ROBERT BROOKS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
FORMAL ADMINISTRATION
The administration of the estate of DELTON ROBERT BROOKS., deceased, File Number 2021 10333 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit Court, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the person publishing this notice is: DIANNE BELDEN BROOKS, Personal Representative, who resides at 1202 Heron Point Way, DeLand, Florida 32724, by and through her below named attorney.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.
/s/ Clare Ann Keijer
Clare Ann Keijer, Esquire, ID 0971243
Attorney for the Estate
120 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Phone: 386-736- 3660
Fax: 386-490-4538
March 4 & 11, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
Case No: 2021-10243 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MAY HUNTER CROMARTIE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of May Hunter Cromartie, deceased, whose date of death was December 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ TONYA D. CROMARTIE
Florida Bar Number: 143839
TONYA CROMARTIE PA
648 South Ridgewood Avenue
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 615-9521
Fax: (386) 615-9523
E-Mail: tonya@daytona-law.com
Secondary E-Mail: louella@daytona-law.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Robert Samuel Cromartie
236 John Anderson Drive
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
March 4 & 11, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10412-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
COWLES STEWART
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Cowles Stewart, deceased, whose date of death was January 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 95641
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mail:
Personal Representative:
/s/ Mary Pisula-Stewart
7 Avenue de La Mer, #306
Palm Coast, Florida 32137
March 4 & 11, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10407-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LAURA M. CORRADO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Laura M. Corrado, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro
Florida Bar Number: 95641
Gregory W. Meier
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail:
Personal Representative:
Robert Joseph Corrado
137 15th Avenue
West Babylon, New York 11704
March 4 & 11, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE #2021-10306-PRDL
Div. 10
IN RE: The Estate of
RALPH J. DALUSIO,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RALPH J DALUSIO, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is 03.04.2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Matthew D. Branz
Matthew D. Branz, Esquire
FBN: 657514
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.,
DeLand, FL 32724
386.734.3020 / Fax 386.734.3096
E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ SUSAN ARES
303 Huntington Rd.
Anderson, SC 29626
March 4 & 11, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2021-10142 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TAMMY LYNN PROULX,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of TAMMY LYNN PROULX, deceased, whose date of death was November 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
William H. Cauthen, Esquire,
CAUTHEN & BURNS, P.A.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 133488
215 N. Joanna Avenue
Tavares, FL 32778
Telephone: (352) 343-2225
Fax: (352) 343-7759
Personal Representative:
Lori Ann Greenlaw
837 Berryhill Circle
Fruitland Park, FL 34731
March 4 & 11, 202
*******
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On April 8, 2021, at 10:30 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded March 20, 2019 in Official Records Book 7670, page 2403, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the Coquina Room located off the lobby of Islander Beach Club, 1601 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169, all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.
Contract No.: 24029
Obligor: Joseph H. Delahoussaye
and Bryan Delahoussaye
Obligor Address: 11419 Meadow Joy
Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Unit Week: 716, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3754.10
Perdiem: $1.88
Contract No.: 80348
Obligor: Juana F. Sena
Obligor Address: 858 Beck Street,
#5, Bronx, NY 10459
Unit Week: 419, 8-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4686.45
Perdiem: $2.34
Contract No.: 50333
Obligor: Juan R. Saenz Jr.
Obligor Address: 1455 Eastham
Drive, Atlanta, GA 30338
Unit Week: 217, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3771.61
Perdiem: $1.89
Contract No.: 93283
Obligor: Miriam R. Drivas
Obligor Address: 1156 Warren Road,
Ithaca, NY 14850
Unit Week: 305, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1307.46
Perdiem: $0.65
Contract No.: 60070
Obligor: Godfrey L. Finch Sr. and
Helen W. Finch
Obligor Address: 4660 Kelden Circle,
College Park, GA 30349
Unit Week: 705, 22-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $5167.15
Perdiem: $2.58
Contract No.: 31422
Obligor: Sharon V. Harris and
Zelphia B. Hanks
Obligor Address: 2726 Erinridge
Road, Raleigh, NC 27610
Unit Week: 702, 23-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4866.51
Perdiem: $2.43
Contract No.: 24032
Obligor: Brittany Nicole Hill
Obligor Address: 416 Lakeview
Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066
Unit Week: 420, 25-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1924.15
Perdiem: $0.96
Contract No.: 22766
Obligor: Joseph H. Smith and
Philann W. Smith
Obligor Address: PO Box 1914,
Shelby, NC 28151
Unit Week: 420, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2582.53
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 26428
Obligor: Jefferson N. Ball and
Bonnie Ball
Obligor Address: 1300 Golf Course
Road, Newport, TN 27821
Unit Week: 719, 30-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4846.13
Perdiem: $2.42
Contract No.: 81067
Obligor: Beverly D. Lemon and
Willie H. Lemon
Obligor Address: 2118 Claxton Dairy
Road, Dublin, GA 31021
Unit Week: 616, 32-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2570.95
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 30047
Obligor: Willie C. Oliver and
Cornelia Oliver
Obligor Address: 10603
Buckingham Drive, Fredericksburg,
VA 22407
Unit Week: 617, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3822.31
Perdiem: $1.91
Contract No.: 23040
Obligor: Tonia K. Falkner
Obligor Address: 4710 Hickory Creek
Dr, Apt 6, University Park, IL 60484
Unit Week: 402, 40-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2582.53
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 22347
Obligor: Diane L. Thomas and Larry
I. Thomas
Obligor Address: 125 Grandview
Drive, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Unit Week: 217, 40-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1319.15
Perdiem: $0.66
Contract No.: 93460
Obligor: Justin S. Trent and Bridget
M. Trent
Obligor Address: 2180 Waterview
Drive, #212, North Myrtle Beach,
SC 29582
Unit Week: 717, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3734.22
Perdiem: $1.87
Contract No.: 22356
Obligor: Stephanie R. Varady
Obligor Address: 523 Richburg
Street, The Villages, FL 32162
Unit Week: 219, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1279.52
Perdiem: $0.64
Contract No.: 31492
Obligor: Lance Walters
Obligor Address: 2607 Temple
Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801
Unit Week: 319, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3135.95
Perdiem: $1.57
Contract No.: 24632
Obligor: Michael G. Mccollum and
Emily Mccollum
Obligor Address: 500 Westover
Drive, #10355, Sanford, NC 27330
Unit Week: 406, 44-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1918.33
Perdiem: $0.96
Contract No.: 24903
Obligor: Gary J. Thomas
Obligor Address: 2609 Honeycutt
Simpson Road, Monroe, NC 28110
Unit Week: 103, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3754.21
Perdiem: $1.88
Contract No.: 31544
Obligor: Anyvonne R. Roseborough
Obligor Address: 11 Warren Park
Drive, Apt A1, Pikesville, MD 21208
Unit Week: 703, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1952.14
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 22638
Obligor: Concetta Perreault Prado
"trustee, Maria Perreault Irrevocable
Trust Dated and Maria Perreault
Obligor Address: 422 Savage Street,
Southington, CT 06489
Unit Week: 419, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4846.13
Perdiem: $2.42
Contract No.: 80179
Obligor: Yvonne R. Brockington
Obligor Address: 11358 Harts Road,
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Unit Week: 705, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1119.15
Perdiem: $0.56
Contract No.: 10127
Obligor: Timothy J. Bushor
Obligor Address: 790 Bayou Drive,
Casselberry, FL 32707
Unit Week: 202, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4621.61
Perdiem: $2.31
Contract No.: 31141
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3L 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 516, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1952.14
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 22356
Obligor: Douglas C. Varady
Obligor Address: 110 Vineyard
Avenue, Highland, NY 12528
Unit Week: 219, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1279.52
Perdiem: $0.64
Contract No.: 31140
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3L 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 717, 32-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1960.84
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31139
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3l 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 706, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1952.14
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31122
Obligor: Laurel Pradolini and Renato
Pradolini
Obligor Address: 84 Elmwood
Avenue, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0,
Canada
Unit Week: 520, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2582.53
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 24346
Obligor: Lilian Villalta
Obligor Address: 1850 Kingston
Road Unit 61, Pickering, ON L1V
0A2, Canada
Unit Week: 419, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3169.76
Perdiem: $1.58
Contract No.: 81159
Obligor: Scott G. Welch and Glenda
L. Welch
Obligor Address: 5023 32nd Street,
Groves, TX 77619
Unit Week: 620, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1319.15
Perdiem: $0.66
Contract No.: 31228
Obligor: Cristina F. Guevarra and
Danilo L. Guevarra
Obligor Address: 693 Cathedral
Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R2W 0Y9,
Canada
Unit Week: 217, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3183.68
Perdiem: $1.59
Contract No.: 31142
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3L 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 720, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1960.84
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31179
Obligor: Terry Walker and
Magenthiran Krishnasami (A/K/A
Mike Krishnasami)
Obligor Address: 10635 67th Street
NW, Edmonton, AB T6A 2R9, Canada
Unit Week: 405, 50-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3734.22
Perdiem: $1.87
Contract No.: 31006
Obligor: Jo Etta Dillman
Obligor Address: 2956 152nd
Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Unit Week: 517, 18-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3147.53
Perdiem: $1.57
Contract No.: 31434
Obligor: Rosa Eulaila Gomezcoello
Piedra
Obligor Address: Jose Escudero 341,
Agustin, 010203, Ecuador
Unit Week: 606, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3169.76
Perdiem: $1.58
Contract No.: 31106
Obligor: Monaliza Enriquez and
Renante Enriquez
Obligor Address: 78 Bradworthy
Court, Toronto, ON M1B 2S7, Canada
Unit Week: 716, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3135.95
Perdiem: $1.57
March 4 & 11, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30953 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
LYNDA L. SHIPMAN A/K/A LYNDA SHIPMAN, IF LIVING, BUT IF DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS, CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES OF LYNDA L. SHIPMAN A/K/A LYNDA SHIPMAN, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANTS.; THOMAS SHIPMAN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY; LAURELWOOD ESTATES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 10, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 17th day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 64, LAURELWOOD MOBILE ESTATES UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 191, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME DECAL #R0632230, TITLE #16766550, VIN # 15631A, 1979 PALM HS 37,48 AND DECAL #R0632231, TITLE 16766549, VIN#15631B, 1979 PALM 37,48. WHICH IS AFFIXED TO AND MADE PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY. HUD LABEL #FLA 060105 AND FLA 060106.
Property address: 708 La Grange Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32129
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 19th day of February 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 99802
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
February 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4505-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001100200 30 16 31 LOT 20 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1196 PER OR 5910 PG 4805
Name in which assessed: WOODLANDS INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8665-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #522000000140 20-15-32 IRREG PARCEL NW 27A PER OR 5424 PG 3632 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC
Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Spellbound Café
208 W. Howry Ave
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Michelle Predko
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9165-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #620602230060 LOT 6 BLK 23 HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT MB 23 PG 157 PER OR 1495 PG 0277 PER OR 5401 PG 2850
Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4507-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001120260 30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1198 PER OR 5911 PGS 3394-3395 INC PER OR 6560 PG 3229 PER OR 6887 PG 4835
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH M FLAGELLO ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018 10637 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CARA WILHELM A/K/A CARA L.
WILHELM; CAROLE S. DEPINTO;
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on December 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 16th day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
The following described lot, piece or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Volusia State of Florida, to-wit: Lot 5, Block 1342, Deltona Lakes, Unit 45, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 27, Pages 300 through 313, inclusive of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida Tax Map Reference: 8130-45-0050.
Property address: 2253 Clearwater Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 17th day of February 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 99802
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
February 25 & March 4, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12925 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SYLVIA P. O’BRIEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SYLVIA P. O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was October 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 12925 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.
Signed on February 4th, 2021.
/s/ Joyce Jones,
Personal Representative
/s/ Sherrille D. Akin
Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
February 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5194-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801010060 18 17 31 LOT 6 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 4437 PG 4192
Name in which assessed: CRAIG T TOMKE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10081-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #620601380110 LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 4N HIGHRIDGE ESTATES MB 11 PG 154 PER OR 3926 PG 2160 PER OR 5401 PG 2850
Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER EST ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Acton Herbal Emporium
12 Waterberry Cir.
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174-4846
Acton Leslie Jean
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/22/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 Chevy Trailblazer
VIN 1GNDS13S782121369
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after June 1, 2021.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
21000002 (1-3) Firearm/ammo
200023932 (1-2) Firearm/Ammo
210000596 (9) Gold Apple iPad
210002533 Firearm/ammo
March 4 & 11, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12679-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #631202001542 SUBMERGED LAND IN HALIFAX RIVER W OF N 5 FT OF LOT 152 & W OF LOTS 153 & 154 BEING 1470 FT ON N/L & 1510 FT ON S/L & MEAS 105 FT ON W/L OF PUBLIC WATERWAY EASEMENT EXC RD WILBUR BY THE SEA PLAT I & RIP RTS PER OR 3763 PG 4109
Name in which assessed: TOBY JEAN CHRISTIANSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5206-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801080130 18 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273
Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10017-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KAREN GEORGETTE GIFOLI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KAREN GEORGETTE GIFOLI, deceased, whose date of death was August 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ GABRIEL GIFOLI
102 Score
Irvine, California 92618
February 25 & March 4, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2021-10104-PRDL
N RE: ESTATE OF
EDWARD THOMAS FITZGERALD,
a/k/a EDWARD T. FITZGERALD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EDWARD THOMAS FITZGERALD, a/k/a EDWARD T. FITZGERALD, deceased, File Number 2021-10104 - PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is: March 4, 2021
WILLIAM L. COLBERT, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 122761
Primary E-Mail for Service:
Secondary E-mail: wlcolbert@stenstrom.com
STENSTROM, McINTOSH,
COLBERT, & WHIGHAM, P.A.
300 International Parkway, Suite 100
Lake Mary, Florida 32746
Telephone: (407) 322-2171
SARAH L. GORDON,
Personal Representative
March 4 & 11, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5207-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801080220 18 17 31 LOT 22 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273
Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12688-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #631300020244 13 16 33 S 100 FT OF N 5175 FT S OF CURLEW ST & W OF PENN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 & SUBMERGED LAND W OF SAME PER OR 3041 PG 0814 PER COPY OF UNREC D/C PER D/C 6012 PG 2701
Name in which assessed: RUTH A BEGGS EST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 23rd, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Publication dates 1st ad 03/04/2021 and 2nd ad 03/11/2021.
Extra Space Storage 2745 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand,Fl. 32720 (386) 337-4674 Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes
The auction will be listed advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
March 4 & 11, 2021
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MJS BNEAUTY BNAR
1769 Clyde Morris Blvd, #303
Daytona Beach, Florida 32119
Mindy Maelene Keith, Owner
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/16/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1994 CHEV Tracker
VIN 2CNBE18U1R6903507
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13156-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #631300020315 13 61 33 S 25.01 FT OF N 6500 FT S OF CURLEN ST OF E 534 FT ON S/L W OF PEN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 PER OR 2672 PGS 1488 & 1490
Name in which assessed: MERI DEVELOPMENT INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5666-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #810401010010 LOTS 1 TO 6 INC & 19 TO 24 INC BLK 1 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD PER OR 5387 PG 4996 PER OR 5412 PGS 2083-2084 PER OR 6261 PG 2991 PER OR 6421 PG 3839
Name in which assessed: DUANE N CREE SR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5666-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #810401010010 LOTS 1 TO 6 INC & 19 TO 24 INC BLK 1 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD PER OR 5387 PG 4996 PER OR 5412 PGS 2083-2084 PER OR 6261 PG 2991 PER OR 6421 PG 3839
Name in which assessed: DUANE N CREE SR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10371-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JULIANNA KOLAROVSKI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JULIANNA KOLAROVSKI, deceased, whose date of death was December 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ MARION A. WISNESKI
870 Lemon Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
March 4 & 11, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5670-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #810401060010 LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 6 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD
Name in which assessed: MAITLAND MCLARIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13804-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #641901000320 THAT PART OF TRACT 5C PARALLEL TOS 200 FT OF N 800 FT MEAS ON OCEAN OF TRACT 5A THRIFT TRACTS MB 11 PG 171
Name in which assessed: ROBERT P & HELEN H CARPENTER C/O JOHN CARPENTER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/19/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2002 DODG Dakota
VIN 1B7HL38X12S694928
March 4, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DAN’S JEEPS AND AUTO SALES
1050 North Beach Street
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Danny Lee Wilson, Owner
March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 65-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #383201000060 32 13 28 2.5 ACRES SE 1/4 OF LOT 6 A B PREVATT SUB OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4
Name in which assessed: B H RAYMOND C/O RUTH RAYMOND
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5110-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #711702010051 17 17 31 E 100 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 22 PER OR 1943 PG 0868 PER OR 5570 PG 0217 PER OR 5991 PGS 3560-3561 INC PER OR 6205 PGS 3286-3287
Name in which assessed: TIM MARQUA ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5758-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712901020140 29 17 31 LOTS 14 & 15 BLK 2 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 4357 PG 2884
Name in which assessed: LARRY J MERRITT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11777-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631007780220 LOTS 21 22 & 23 BLK E ALLANDALE MB 4 PG 146 PER OR 2775 PG 135
Name in which assessed: CHARLES C POWELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13796-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #133600000060 36 21 33 W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 S & E OF CANAL EXC S 47.50 FT OF ELY 117.50 FT & EXC THAT PART UNREC SUB NO 206
Name in which assessed: DOROTHY S WILLIAMS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5760-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712901020290 29 17 31 LOTS 29 & 30 BLK 2 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 4357 PG 2884
Name in which assessed: LARRY J MERRITT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5115-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #711702050020 17 17 31 LOT 2 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 22 PER OR 5137 PG 563 PER OR 5316 PG 1402 & OR 5557 PG 454 PER OR 5588 PG 4814 PER OR 5617 PG 4721
Name in which assessed: JUAN AGUILERA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HAMDY M MAKLED SIS BEAUTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2774-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #702503960180 LOT 18 BLK 96 WESTWOOD SUB N 1/2 BLK 95 & ALL BLK 96 LAKE HELEN PER OR 2503 PG 0424
Name in which assessed: ARTHUR MARCUS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4498-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001050270 30 16 31 LOT 27 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1842 PG 423
Name in which assessed: MARCELO LEON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5192-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801000001 18 17 31 LAKE SATURN IN NE 1/4 AS PER MAP BOOK 25 PG 82 PER OR 424 PG 537
Name in which assessed: FIRST AMERICA DEV CORP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5761-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712901030050 29 17 31 LOT 5 BLK 3 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 2054 PG 1062 PER OR 5855 PG 4147 PER OR 5914 PGS 3311-3312 PER OR 5915 PG 1974-
Name in which assessed: ANNETTE ROMAIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 16445-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #631601060210 LOT 21 BLK 6 HALIFAX MOBIL ESTS UNREC PLAT 147 PER OR 4353 PG 1022
Name in which assessed: MARK S PARKER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1682-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #700102210100 LOTS 10 11 & 12 BLK 21 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC B PER OR4438 PG 2692 PER OR 5412 PG 1477 PER OR 6130 PG 1470 PER OR 6582 PG 1648
Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5767-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712901080280 29 17 31 LOT 28 BLK 8 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 4007 PG 312
Name in which assessed: ROBERT KENT YANDRY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5293-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #712001150050 20 17 31 LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 15 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1915 PG 1177
Name in which assessed: FLOYD C MONTGOMERY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4506-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001120160 30 16 31 LOT 16 BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1717 PG 1668
Name in which assessed: CHARLES G BARBUSH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4877-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710601120270 6 17 31 LOT 27 TO 30 INC BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 76 PER OR 1491 PG 0338 PER OR 6127 PG 2661
Name in which assessed: WILLIAM P GRAY ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5305-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #712001160140 20 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 16 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1749 PG 0276 PER OR 5794 PGS 0822-0823
Name in which assessed: TERRY LEE SHORES & KIMBERLEE DAWN SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5957-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #810506050200 LOT 20 BLK E MEMORIAL SUB PER MB 5 PG 168 PER OR 5202 PG 4850
Name in which assessed: LOWELL A JR & MARIA A WEBGB
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3667-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #801509002310 LOTS 231 TO 233 INC HADLOW PARK PER OR 3755 PG 1091
Name in which assessed: VOLUSIA LAKE REALTY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4490-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001050040 30 16 31 LOTS 4 5 18 & 19 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 5245 PG 2760 PER OR 5413 PG 4756 PER OR 5432 PG 2913 PER OR 5650 PG 795 PER OR 5780 PG 2601
Name in which assessed: SAMUEL GILLES PA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8069-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424110160020 LOT 2 TO 8 INC BLK 16 ORMOND HGTS ORMOND MB 6 PG 231 PER OR 4499 PG 4651 PER DC 4062 PG 4130 PER OR 6234 PG 2687 PER OR 6237 PG 1139 PER OR 6960 PG 0838
Name in which assessed: FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRS FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5312-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170010 20 17 31 LOT 1 BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1714 PG 1688 PER OR 6212 PGS 2789-2790 PER OR 6922 PG 1638
Name in which assessed: TERRY LEE SHORES & KIMBEERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4899-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710601160310 6 17 31 LOT 31 BLK 16 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 76 PER OR 2620 PG 1702 PER OR 5384 PG 1457 PER OR 5409 PG 4155 PER OR 5701 PG 1636 PER OR 5780 PG 2601
Name in which assessed: SAMUEL GILLES PA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4910-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701020150 7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 2 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 1883 PG 837 PER OR 5804 PG 4453 PER OR 5836 PG 4093 PER OR 5916 PG 1915
Name in which assessed: TO HAVE AND TO HOLD LAND SALES INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5422-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711702010050 17 17 31 W 51.62 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 22 PER OR 1875 PG 1200
Name in which assessed: MARGARET M YOST C/O JACK D CAIN SR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9737-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #620401170160 4 16 32 LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 17 DAYTONA BEACH ESTATES
Name in which assessed: MILDRED DEWEY C/O CHARLES R DEWEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4497-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001050260 30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1842 PG 423
Name in which assessed: MARCELO LEON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 10382 CIDL
HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERvICES, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARY T. CHATEAU A/K/A MARY J. CHATEAU, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment of
Foreclosure entered February 4, 2021
in Civil Case No. 2020 10382 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Deland, Florida, wherein HOMEBRIDGE
FINANCIAL SERVICES,
INC. is Plaintiff and MARY T.
CHATEAU A/K/A MARY J. CHATEAU,
et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of
Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the
25th day of March 2021 at 11:00 AM
on the following described property as
set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 3, Block 1301, Deltona
Lakes, Unit Forty Five, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in
Map Book 27, Pages 300 through
313, inclusive of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens, must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 19th day of February, 2021,
to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01572-2
February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0056
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest bidder.
Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer prem;
all auctions are held w/ reserve; any persons interested ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date March 19, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12840 1966 Chris Craft FL6184AC Hull ID#: FXA310054 inboard pleasure
gas fiberglass 31ft R/O Hal
Robert Crayne Lienor: Riviera MHC Resort 2760 Potts Landing Rd Deland
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0054
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11924 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF BETTY S. ROGERS, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated January 20, 2021, and entered
in 2019 11924 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BETTY S. ROGERS,
DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT; MARSHA ROGERS; LISA
LANE; and TIM ROGERS are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on March 11, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK 3, BREEZEWOOD PARK UNIT
5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 9 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 760 AMHURST DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of February, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-371193
February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0053
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 10823 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR CvF III MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST II
Plaintiff, vs.
JEANNE MATTI A/K/A JEANNIE LEvINSON, et al,
Defendants/
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 29,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2020 10823 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. Bank
Trust National Association, as trustee for CVF III
Mortgage Loan Trust II is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
TENANT #1, UNKNOWN TENANT #2, DEPARTMENT
OF TREASURY - INTERNAL REVENUE
SERVICE, JEANNE MATTI A/K/A JEANNIE LEVINSON,
and PARTNERS FOR PAYMENT RELIEF DE
IV, LLC the Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website
for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on March 30, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
Lots 11 and 12, except the North 8 feet thereof
lying in the street, Block C, Plantation Estates
Unit 3, according to map in map Book 11,
Pages 184 and 185, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR
NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU
FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE
ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER
THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled
to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable
fees and costs and shall have no further
recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the
Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this
17 day of February, 2021.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
630282.27284
February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0052
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
FILE NO. 2020-12810-PRDL
DIvISION PROBATE
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RONALD M. FEUER
DECEASED.
The administration of the Estate of Ronald M. Feuer, deceased,
File Number 2020-12810-PRDL, is pending in
the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, the address
of which is 101 Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724.
The names and addresses of the Personal Representative
and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be served must file their
claim with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS
NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF
A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other per on having
claims or demands against decedent's estate must file
their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS OT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET
FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 4, 2021.
Personal Representative
ROBIN H. FEUER
5301 9th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, Florida 33710
Attorney for Personal Representative:
/S/ NICOLE BELL CLELAND, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 124934
LEGACY PROTECTION LAWYERS, LLP
100 2nd Avenue South Suite 900
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
Telephone: (727) 471-5868
March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0060
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10975 CIDL
HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE, FOR THE REGISTERED
HOLDERS OF NOMURA HOME EQUITY HOME
LOAN, INC. ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN A. AGOSTO, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated February 4, 2021, and entered
in Case No. 2019 10975 CIDL, of the Circuit Court
of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE, FOR THE REGISTERED
HOLDERS OF NOMURA HOME EQUITY HOME LOAN,
INC. ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2,
is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN A.
AGOSTO; JUAN AGOSTO, JR.; FIAD AGOSTO;
BERESFORD MANOR HOMES ASSOCIATION, INC.,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for
VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 25TH day of MARCH,
2021, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL 17, BERESFORD MANOR HOMES ASSOCIATION,
INC. A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO
THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM, AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 1381,
PAGE 157, AND ALL ITS ATTACHMENTS AND
AMENDMENTS THERETO, ALL IN THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE
COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24th day of February, 2021
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14561-19
March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0059
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 642020CA030695XXXXCI
GOOD GENES PROPERTIES, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
RED SIERRA, LLC., A FLORIDA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY, et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 3, 2021,
and entered in Case No.
642020CA030695XXXXCI of the Circuit Court of
the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Good Genes Properties,
LLC is the Plaintiff and DUSTIN ROSE, SUNWEST
TRUST AS CUSTODIAN FOR CODY CAUGHLAN,
and RED SIERRA, LLC., A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY the Defendants. Laura E.
Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
Clerk's website for online auctions at 11:00 AM on
April 7, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 13, in Block 4, of Subdivision of Lot
1, Block 31 of Hodgeman's Survey Daytona,
fla. A/k/a George H. Ludwig's Subdivision,
according to the map or plat
thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page
193 and refiled in Plat Book 22, Page 16,
both of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU
MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF
COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE
DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE
A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER
THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF THE
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be
entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less
any applicable fees and costs and shall have no
further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee
or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this 25
day of February, 2021.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
715864.027328
March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0058
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee
for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance
Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
Willie Mae Bolden, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment
and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,
as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of
Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the
Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden
a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of Daytona Beach,
Florida; Florida Housing Finance Corporation are the
Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM
on the 25th day of March, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE SCHANTZ SUBDIVISION OF
LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN
BY THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND PLAT OF DAYTONA,
AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
2, PAGE 138, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26th day of February, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F00865
March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0057
***********************************