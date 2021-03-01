**************

 

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO.: 2020 12809 FMDL 

DIVISION: 03 

In Re: The Marriage of 

URSULA A TRUE, Petitioner 

and 

ROBERT CHRISTOPHER TRUE, 

Respondent

2nd Amended 

to Allow time for Publication 

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: ROBERT CHRISTOPHER TRUE 

4220 Mallee Street 

Port Charlotte, FL 33948 

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

URSULA A TRUE 

755 N Parkway Street 

DeLand, FL 32720 

on or before April 5, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. 

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. 

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. 

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. 

Dated: February 17, 2021. 

LAURA E. ROTH 

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk 

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2021-10345-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ROBERT HOLDEN 

WILKINSON, JR., 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of ROBERT HOLDEN WILKINSON, JR., a/k/a ROBERT H. WILKINSON, JR., deceased, whose date of death was November 28, 2019, File Number 2021-10345-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative 

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS 

Florida Bar No. 109785 

Wright & Casey, P.A. 

340 North Causeway 

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 

Telephone: (386) 428-3311 

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com 

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw. com 

Personal Representative: 

/s/ ELIZABETH A. ELMONDSON 

3808 Hawthorne Avenue 

Richmond, VA 23222 

February 25 & March 4, 2021 

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2021-10049-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOHN CABRAL 

a/k/a JOHN M. CABRAL 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of JOHN CABRAL a/k/a JOHN M. CABRAL, deceased, whose date of death was 11/22/2020; File # 2021-10049-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 25, 2021. 

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative 

Florida Bar No. 0509655 

Gary S. Wright, P.A. 

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D 

DeBary, FL 32713 

Telephone: 386-753-0280 

FAX: 386-668-5880 

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com 

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com 

/s/ Debra A. Young 

Personal Representative 

970 Westridge Dr. 

DeBary, FL 32713 

February 25 & March 4, 2021 

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE 

CASE NO: 2020-11686-PRDL 

DIV: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

LINDA LEE TERRY, 

Deceased. 

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of LINDA LEE TERRY, deceased, file number 2020- 11686-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is December 17th, 2018. 

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: 

That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred; 

That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person. 

That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived; 

That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law. 

That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is February 25th, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq. 

Florida Bar No: 0978711 

120 S. Woodland Blvd, Suite 200 

DeLand, Fl 32720 

Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887 

Personal Representative: 

Mark Alan Belaus 

February 25 & March 4, 2021 

********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10717 CIDL 

J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE 

ACQUISITION CORP.,

Plaintiff, 

vs.

BRANDON L. TURNER A/K/A BRANDON TURNER; STACY L. TURNER A/K/A STACY TURNER F/K/A STACEY L. MADIGAN 

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment entered on January 14, 2021 in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, the Clerk of Court will on APRIL 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST, offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com the following described property situated in Volusia County, Florida: 

THE NORTHERLY 330 FEET OF THE SOUTHERLY 363 FEET OF THE WEST ½ OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PART THEREOF LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE:

COMMENCING AT A 4” X 4” CONCRETE MONUMENT WITH A METAL CAP INSCRIBED WITH UNION BAG & PAPER CORP. PURPORTING TO BE THE SOUTH ¼ CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA (IF AT SOME FUTURE DATE THIS 4” X 4” CONCRETE MONUMENT PROVES NOT TO BE THE SOUTH ¼ CORNER OF THE SECTION 23, COMMENCE THERE NONE THE LESS); THENCE NORTH 00º 05’ 10” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1398.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89º 56’ 05” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 671.47 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT WITH A METAL CAP BEARING THE INSCRIPTION “CLUKEY NO. 1”, SAID CONCRETE MONUMENT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89º 56’ 05” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 567.525 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT BEARING THE INSCRIPTION “CLUKEY NO. 2”, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIPTION.

AND LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY

A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE WEST ½ OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 23; THENCE ON AN ASSUMED BEARING OF SOUTH 89º 49’ 15” WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST ¼, A DISTANCE OF 660.77 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00º 08’ 48” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1014.24 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00º 08’ 48” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 13.22 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89º 58’ 25” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 625.47 FEET TO THE EAST SIDE OF MARSH ROAD; THENCE NORTH 26º 50’ 22” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 14.81 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89º 58’ 25” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 632.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Property Address: 3555 Marsh Road, DeLand, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: February 11, 2021

/s/ Ezra Z. Scrivanich 

Ezra Scrivanich, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 28415

MCMICHAEL TAYLOR GRAY, LLC

4870 N. Hiatus Road

Sunrise, Florida 33351

Phone: (954) 640-0294 

Facsimile: (404) 745-8121

Email: EScrivanich@mtglaw.com

E-Service: ServiceFL@mtglaw.com

** SEE AMERICANS 

WITH DISABILITIES ACT**

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096 Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10251-FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of

RACHELLE FRAGE, Petitioner

and

LUC HERVE FRAGE, Respondent

Amended 

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION FOR MARRIAGE 

TO: LUC HERVE FRAGE 

Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

RACHELLE FRAGE

1538 Teddington St

DeLand, Fl 32720

on or before April 1, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 18, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard 

Deputy Clerk

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021

***********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2006 HONDA 

VIN 1HGCM56856A173206

2013 HYUNDAI 

VIN KMHCT5AE2DU126172

2002 TOYOTA 

VIN 4T1BF32K72U503975

March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/21/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2CNDL63F766041992 

2006 Chevrolet

March 4, 2021

*********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2020 11665 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: Estate of

IN RE: RAMON LUIS RODRIGUEZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RAMON LUIS RODRIGUEZ, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 11665 PRDL, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.

Personal Representative

WILLIAM LUIS RODRIGUEZ

1575 S. WOODLAND BOULEVARD

#207

DELAND, FLORIDA 32720

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

GEOGINA ROMAN-SECOR, ESQ.

Florida Bar No. 0191980

Law Office of Roman-Secor, P.A.

2290 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite D

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386)775-6622

March 4 & 11, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on March 22, 2021 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7784 at Page 80 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.

Dated this 18th day of February, 2021.

/s/ Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, 

Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF ORANGE

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 18th day of February, 2021.

/s/ TRACY AUGUSTYNI 

NOTARY PUBLIC

EXHIBIT “A”

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

MARTHA J

GOWDY 

18598 Van Nuys Cir

Port Charlotte, FL 33948-9528

A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330402322

$1,248.94

9/1/18

February 25 & March 4, 2021

************

 

 NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION 

OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF 

PLAT OF DAYTONA SUNSHINE ESTATES SUBDIVISION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that James L. Wilson and Donna M. Rose will on the 16TH day of MARCH, 2021, to begin no sooner than 10:30 A.M., in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Daytona Sunshine Estates, as recorded in Map Book 38, Page 99 and 100, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:

A portion of the Drainage and Utility Easement within, Lot 4, Daytona Sunshine Estates, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 38, Pages 99 and 100, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, Being Described as Follows:

Commence at the Southwest Corner of said Lot 4; thence N 01°32’56”W, along the West Line of said Lot 4; a distance of 280.75 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue along said West Line of Lot 4, N 01°32’56”W, a distance of 35.00 feet; thence departing said West Line of Lot 4, N 88°27’04”E, a distance of 20.00 feet; thence S 01°32’56”E, a distance of 35.00 feet; thence S 88°27’04”W, a distance of 20.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, having an area of 700 square feet.

Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple title owners of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.

Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.

NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS

WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes. 

A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.

James L. Wilson and Donna M. Rose

130 Sycamore Sunshine Lane

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

February 25 & March 4, 2021

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 31221 CICI 

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al. 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31221 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 7th day of April, 2021, the following described property:

LOT 33, COUNTRYSIDE SUBDIVISION - UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE(S) 92 AND 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 18th day of February, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone: (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120

Facsimile: (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

34407.0893 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File # 2021-10175-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ANDREA PATRICIA JURLINA

a/k/a ANDREA P. JURLINA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ANDREA PATRICIA JURLINA a/k/a ANDREA P. JURLINA, deceased, whose date of death was December 19, 2020; File # 2021-10175-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 25, 2021.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

/s/ Anna Mary Jurlina

Personal Representative

233 River Village Dr.

DeBary, FL 32713

February 25 & March 4, 2021 

**************

 

 Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. for comment on the DeLand Housing Authority’s Agency Plan required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Agency Plan and supporting documents will be available for review over the next 45 days at the Authority’s main office located at:

460 Laurel Ridge Way

DeLand, FL 32724

The Public Hearing will be held at the above location. Any person wishing to comment on the Authority’s Agency Plan may file his or her comments in writing with Mrs. Milagros Quinones, PHM, Executive Director of the Housing Authority at DeLand, Florida, no later than Tuesday, April 13, 2021 or may attend the Public Hearing being held at the DHA Main Office at the address listed above.

All comments must be in writing and submitted no later than the Public Hearing Meeting and will be considered in preparing the final plan before submittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/29/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

KMHDN45D83U492467 

2003 Hyundai

WMWSV3C51DT388098 2013 Mini

March 4, 2021

*******

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/23/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAHP25W59G108275 2009 Ford

March 4, 202 

*******

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Dta Dynamic Services

P O Box 1024

DeLand, Florida 32721

Taylor Sherry L

March 4, 2021

********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

JUST BECAUSE BY VICTORIA & CO.

434 Elsie Ave

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Victoria Vilomar, Owner

March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2021-10342-PRDL

Division No. 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ANN MARGARET LINEHAN,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Ann Margaret Linehan, deceased, whose date of death was January 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ LAURA JEAN DRENNAN

1406 N. Peninsula Avenue

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 280704

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

February 25 & March 4, 2021

***********

 

 NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION 

OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF A DRAINAGE EASEMENT ON THE CORRECTED PLAT OF RIVER PARK MOBILE HOME COLONY

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that Ruth Sernak will on the 16th day of March, 2021, no sooner than 10:30 a.m. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Drainage Easement of the Corrected Plat of River Park Mobile Home Colony, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 4, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LOT 4, CORRECTED PLAT OF RIVER PARK MOBILE HOME COLONY. SECTION-1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGE 4, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE N 22’54’40”W. ALONG THE EAST LINE OF LOT 4, A DISTANCE OF 5.70 FEET; THENCE N 84’12’40” W, A DISTANCE OF 23.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE N 84’12’40” W. A DISTANCE OF 90.30 FEET TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4; THENCE N 22’54’40” W. A DISTANCE OF 5.70 FEET; THENCE S 84’12’40” E, A DISTANCE OF 105.20 FEET; THENCE S 73’26’32” W. A DISTANCE OF 13.15 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 488.73 SQUARE FEET.

Petitioner asserts that they are the fee simple title owner of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.

Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.

NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS

WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes. 

A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.

Ruth Sernak

c/o

Storch Lake Firm

420 Nova Rd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: March 23rd, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM

188 SAGE YOUNG BENNETT

328 NICOLE ELIZABETH 

SHRIMPLIN

362 ANGELA MARIE DANTAS

558 JENNIFER LYNN MILLER

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM

604 RYAN ALLEN PAOLETA

220 JASON EDWARD CARRATURO 

- J & C REPAIRS

737 JOYCE EILEEN DOYLE

March 4 & 11, 2021

*********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On March 23rd, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

Brady-Douglas Smith Wants a 10x10,king bed,medium dresser,10-20 totes,Gail Babcock Wants a 10x10,king bed,medium dresser,10-20 totes, Gerald Rice 2 couches,bins, Joy Williams 1 bedroom fully furnished home, Patricia Dykes Household furniture and misc items

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

March 4 & 11, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021 10218 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

Donna M. Lauver,

deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Donna M. Lauver, deceased, File Number 2021 10218 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.

Osterndorf Law, P.A.

/s MaryEllen P. Osterndorf

MaryEllen P. Osterndorf, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0880050

Attorney for Personal 

Representative 

P.O. Box 2352

Daytona Beach, FL 32115-2352

Telephone: (386) 255-9171 

Primary email: eservice@OsterndorfLaw.com

/s William L. Lauver

Personal Representative 

March 4 & 11, 2021

************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 10158 CIDL

EDAN INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT; EQUICREDIT CORPORATION OF AMERICA AND STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES,

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT AND ANY UNKNOWN PARTY WHO MAY CLAIM AS HEIR, DEVISEE, GRANTEE, ASSIGNEE, LIENOR, CREDITOR, TRUSTEE, OR OTHER CLAIMANT, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 4, Block A, Woodland Manor Mobile Home Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 29, Page(s) 127, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 4193 Woodland Cir. DeLand, FL 32724.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before March 29, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 9th day of February 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

Deputy Clerk

February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021

***********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Charles Moore Ties

2904 Victory Palm Dr.

Edgewater, FL 32141

Charles R. Moore

March 4, 2021

**********

 

 American Towers LLC is proposing an approximate 21-foot by 26-foot expansion of an existing fenced telecommunications facility compound. Additionally, American Towers LLC has proposed to increase the height of the 142-foot tall (overall height) monopole telecommunications structure to an approximate height of 164 feet (overall height) and to collocate antennas on the same tower structure at a centerline height of 160 feet above ground level. The telecommunications facility is located at 3129 FL-11, DeLand, Volusia County, Florida. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to enviro.services@americantower.com. Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received on or before March 24, 2021. X0569 HLE

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**************

 

 DEPARTMENT OF 

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

Notice of Entry of Final Orders Adopting the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, and North Indian River Lagoon Basin Management Action Plans

The Department of Environmental Protection gives Notice that, pursuant to Section 403.067, Florida Statutes (F.S.), Final Orders were entered on February 17, 2021 adopting the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, and North Indian River Lagoon Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). The BMAPs identify the projects and management actions necessary to help achieve the nutrient (nitrogen and phosphorus) Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDLs) for these waterbodies. The BMAPs were developed as part of the Department’s TMDL Program, as authorized under the Florida Watershed Restoration Act (Section 403.067, F.S.). The Final Orders have been assigned OGC Case No. 21-0080, 21-0081, and 21-0082 for the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, and North Indian River Lagoon, respectively. The BMAPs and the adopted Final Orders may be obtained from the Department FTP site at http://publicfiles.dep.state.fl.us/DEAR/BMAP/IndianRiverLagoon/BMAP_Documents/2021_IRL_BMAP_Final/. 

A person whose substantial interests are affected by these Final Orders may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Section 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., in accordance with the full notice of rights language contained in the Final Orders. The petition, which must contain the information identified in the full notice of rights language contained in the Final Orders, must be filed (received by the clerk) in the Department’s Office of General Counsel at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 within 21 days of publication of this notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first.

A copy of the Final Orders may also be obtained by contacting: Sara Davis, Department of Environmental Protection, 2600 Blair Stone Road, MS 3565, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400 or by calling (850) 245-8825 or by emailing Sara.C.Davis@floridadep.gov.

March 4, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 2021 10138 CIDL

J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., 

a Florida Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, 

CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, 

CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and 

BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., 

a Delaware Corporation,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JAMES HUGHES

(Address Unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:

The Easterly Four (4) feet of the Southerly Fifty (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty (130) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Thirty-Four (134) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), East of Ball Street, Dougherty's Subdivision, in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, public records of Volusia County, Florida. The Easterly (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty-Five (135) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Eighty Four (184) feet of the Easterly Four Hundred Sixty-Four Feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), Dougherty's Subdivision in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the Map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Property Address: 212 Ronnoc Ln, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: March 29, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., a Florida Corporation, Plaintiffs, v. DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., a Delaware Corporation, Defendants.

DATED on February 9, 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020 12297 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GEORGE BRUCE WHITE, JR.,

Deceased.

ORDER OF 

SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION

(Intestate)

On the petition of JASON M. WHITE for summary administration of the estate of GEORGE BRUCE WHITE, JR., deceased, the court finding that the decedent died on January 20, 2020; that all interested persons have been served proper notice of the petition and hearing or have waived notice thereof; that the material allegations of the petition are true; and that the decedent’s estate qualifies for summary administration and an Order of Summary Administration should be entered, it is ADJUDGED that:

1. There be immediate distribution of the assets of the decedent as follows:

Jason M. White

135 Clubhouse Blvd.

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Real Property located at 

135 Clubhouse Boulevard, 

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Legal Description: Unit C-135, of 

SUGAR MILL GOLF TOWNHOUSES 

NOW KNOWN AS PINE VALLEY 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, 

INC., A CONDOMINIUM, according 

to the Declaration of Condominium 

recorded in Official Records Book 

1745, Page 127, of the current Public 

Records of Volusia County, Florida, 

and as recorded in Map Book 33, 

Pages 116 through 1.29, inclusive, 

with all amendments thereto, 

together with an undivided

interest in the common elements

appurtenant thereto.

Parcel Identification Number:

734202001350

(33 1/3% interest)

Launch Federal Credit Union Bank

Account No. 5023 (100% interest)

Fairwinds Federal Credit Union Bank

Account No. 5324 (100% interest)

2014 Chrysler 200 automobile

(100% interest)

Sarah Ann White 

550 S. Lakeview Dr.

Apt. 4

Lake Helen, FL 32744

Real Property located at 

135 Clubhouse Boulevard, 

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Legal Description: Unit C-135, of 

SUGAR MILL GOLF TOWNHOUSES 

NEW KNOWN AS PINE VALLEY 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, 

NC., A CONDOMINIUM, according to 

the Declaration of Condominium 

recorded in Official Records Book 

1745, Page 127, of the current Public 

Records of Volusia County, Florida, 

and as recorded in Map Book 33, 

Pages 116 through 1.29, inclusive, 

with all amendments thereto, 

together with an undivided 

interest in the common elements

appurtenant thereto.

Parcel Identification Number:

734202001350

(33 1/3% interest)

Keith White

42346 W. Lake Rd.

DeLand, FL 32720

Real Property located at 

135 Clubhouse Boulevard, 

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Legal Description: Unit C-135, of

SUGAR MILL GOLF TOWNHOUSES 

NOW KNOWN AS PINE VALLEY 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC., A CONDOMINIUM, according

to the Declaration of Condominium 

recorded in Official Records Book 

1745, Page 127, of the current Public 

Records of Volusia County, Florida,

and as recorded in Map Book 33,

Pages 116 through 1.29, inclusive, 

with all amendments thereto,

together with an undivided interest 

in the common elements 

appurtenant thereto.

Parcel Identification Number:

734202001350

(33 1/3% interest)

2. Those to whom specified assets of the decedent’s estate are distributed by this order have the right to receive and collect those assets and to maintain actions to enforce their rights.

3. Debtors of the decedent, those holding property of the decedent, and those with whom securities or other property of decedent are registered, are authorized and directed to comply with this order by paying, delivering, or transferring to the beneficiaries specified above the parts of the decedent’s estate distributed to them by this order, and the persons so paying, delivering, or transferring shall not be accountable to anyone else for the property.

ORDERED in chambers at DeLand, Volusia County, Florida

2/22/2021

/s/ Margaret W. Hudson

Circuit Judge

March 4 & 11, 2021

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021 10246 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

John H. McKeehan,

deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John H. McKeehan, deceased, File Number 2021 10246 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.

Osterndorf Law, P.A.

/s MaryEllen P. Osterndorf

MaryEllen P. Osterndorf, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0880050

Attorney for Personal

Representative

P.O. Box 2352

Daytona Beach, FL 32115-2352

Telephone: (386) 255-9171 

Primary email: eservice@OsterndorfLaw.com

Personal Representative

/s Walter McKeehan 

March 4 & 11, 2021

********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10044-CIDL

SIX SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LLC

Plaintiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF OTTO J. LITKE, SR., et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF OTTO J. LITKE, SR., ADDRESS UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title to real property described as:

Lots 28 through 33, Block 8, DAVIS PARK 11TH ADDITION, according to the map filed in Map Book 7, Page 41, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel ID: 810404080280

has been filed by Plaintiff, SIX SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LLC, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Agnes Mombrun Geter, Esq., 2850 34th St N., #350, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713, (321) 216-2040 on or before April 6, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk and Plaintiff's attorney, otherwise a default and judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded.

Witness my hand and the seal of this court on this 19th day of February, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

March 4, 11 18 & 25, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL 

CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2021 10091 PRDL 

Division: 10 Judge Hudson 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FERDINAND LASALLE REINLIEB

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Ferdinand Lasalle Reinlieb, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Natali Reyes 

Florida Bar Number: 109231

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 East New York Avenue 

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3020

Fax: (386) 734-3096

E-Mail: nreyes@pauandelkind.com

Secondary E-Mail: jgomez@paulandelkind.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Andrew D. Reinlieb

1440 Arrowhead Trail

Enterprise, Florida 32725

March 4 & 11, 2021

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2020 31023 CICI

CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-RPL2,

Plaintiff, 

vs.

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED; et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 22, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 31023 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-RPL2, is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED; TONI WRIGHT; SUNTRUST BANK; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION; ANTHONY SCOTT LEDBETTER; KIMBERLY LYNN LEDBETTER PATTERSON, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on April 23, 2021, the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE WESTERLY 1/2 OF LOT 14 AND ALL OF LOT 15, BLOCK 1, HOLLAND-BY-THE-SEA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 243, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 24 CONCORD DRIVE, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed. If you fail to file a claim, you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

DATED February 25, 2021

/s/Nick Geraci

Nick Geraci, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 95582

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Fl 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails:

NGeraci@lenderlegal.com

EService@LenderLegal.com 

March 4 & 11, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION 

OF ALL OR PORTIONS

OF PLAT OF NARANJA PARK SUBDIVISION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that Barbara Roth and Gary Roth and Justin Gravell and Sira Gravell will on the 16th day of March, 2021, no sooner than 10:30 a.m. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Naranja Park, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 78 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:

That portion of Corson Street, a 35.00 foot-wide platted Right of Way, according to the plat of NARANJA PARK as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 78 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, lying West of a line that is 35.00 feet West of and parallel with the East line of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 18, Township 17 South, Range 30 East, Volusia County, Florida.

Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple owners of all or that portion of said plat to be vacated.

Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.

NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS

WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes. 

A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.

Gary Roth and Barbara Roth

598 S. Woodward Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

And

Justin Gravell and Sira Gravell

1528 W. Euclid Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

March 4 & 11, 2021

*********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2021-10203-PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

EDITH G. KNEPPER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The summary administration of the estate of EDITH G. KNEPPER, deceased, whose date of death was June 18, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 4, 2021 

Attorney for Personal Petitioner:

/S/ I J Wesley Ogburia

I. J. WESLEY OGBURIA ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 0177695 

924 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 300

Orlando, FL 32803

(407) 481-0200 phone

(407) 481-0202 fax

e-mail: pa982@bellsouth.net 

Petitioner:

Margaret P. Brooks

262 Rio Grande

Edgewater, FL 32141

March 4 & 11, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 21485 FMNS

DIVISION: 04

CHRISTOPHER D KELLOGG ET AL,

Petitioner

vs.

JESSICA LYNNE KELLOGG,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: JESSICA LYNNE KELLOGG 

310 Charles Street #2 

Port Orange, FL 32129 

OR 

303 Ridge Blvd #110 

S. Daytona, FL 32119

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

MARY JANE NETTLES, ESQ

409 S Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

on or before April 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 26, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

March 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021

************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021 10333

Division: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF 

DELTON ROBERT BROOKS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

FORMAL ADMINISTRATION

The administration of the estate of DELTON ROBERT BROOKS., deceased, File Number 2021 10333 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit Court, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the person publishing this notice is: DIANNE BELDEN BROOKS, Personal Representative, who resides at 1202 Heron Point Way, DeLand, Florida 32724, by and through her below named attorney. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.

/s/ Clare Ann Keijer

Clare Ann Keijer, Esquire, ID 0971243

Attorney for the Estate

120 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724 

Phone: 386-736- 3660 

Fax: 386-490-4538

March 4 & 11, 2021

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No: 2021-10243 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MAY HUNTER CROMARTIE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of May Hunter Cromartie, deceased, whose date of death was December 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

/s/ TONYA D. CROMARTIE

Florida Bar Number: 143839

TONYA CROMARTIE PA

648 South Ridgewood Avenue

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 615-9521

Fax: (386) 615-9523

E-Mail: tonya@daytona-law.com

Secondary E-Mail: louella@daytona-law.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Robert Samuel Cromartie

236 John Anderson Drive

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

March 4 & 11, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10412-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

COWLES STEWART

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Cowles Stewart, deceased, whose date of death was January 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number: 95641

GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number: 65511

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 95641

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL 32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mail:

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Mary Pisula-Stewart

7 Avenue de La Mer, #306

Palm Coast, Florida 32137

March 4 & 11, 2021

**************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10407-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LAURA M. CORRADO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Laura M. Corrado, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro

Florida Bar Number: 95641

Gregory W. Meier

Florida Bar Number: 65511

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue Suite 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail:

clefflnernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative: 

Robert Joseph Corrado

137 15th Avenue

West Babylon, New York 11704

March 4 & 11, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE #2021-10306-PRDL

Div. 10 

IN RE: The Estate of

RALPH J. DALUSIO,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RALPH J DALUSIO, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is 03.04.2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Matthew D. Branz 

Matthew D. Branz, Esquire

FBN: 657514

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Ave., 

DeLand, FL 32724

386.734.3020 / Fax 386.734.3096

E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com 

Personal Representative:

/s/ SUSAN ARES

303 Huntington Rd.

Anderson, SC 29626

March 4 & 11, 2021

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2021-10142 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

TAMMY LYNN PROULX,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of TAMMY LYNN PROULX, deceased, whose date of death was November 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

William H. Cauthen, Esquire,

CAUTHEN & BURNS, P.A.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 133488

215 N. Joanna Avenue

Tavares, FL 32778

Telephone: (352) 343-2225

Fax: (352) 343-7759

Personal Representative:

Lori Ann Greenlaw

837 Berryhill Circle

Fruitland Park, FL 34731

March 4 & 11, 202

*******

 

 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 

On April 8, 2021, at 10:30 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded March 20, 2019 in Official Records Book 7670, page 2403, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the Coquina Room located off the lobby of Islander Beach Club, 1601 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169, all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.

Contract No.: 24029

Obligor: Joseph H. Delahoussaye 

and Bryan Delahoussaye

Obligor Address: 11419 Meadow Joy

Drive, Houston, TX 77089

Unit Week: 716, 2-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3754.10

Perdiem: $1.88

Contract No.: 80348

Obligor: Juana F. Sena

Obligor Address: 858 Beck Street,

#5, Bronx, NY 10459

Unit Week: 419, 8-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4686.45

Perdiem: $2.34

Contract No.: 50333

Obligor: Juan R. Saenz Jr.

Obligor Address: 1455 Eastham

Drive, Atlanta, GA 30338

Unit Week: 217, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3771.61

Perdiem: $1.89

Contract No.: 93283

Obligor: Miriam R. Drivas

Obligor Address: 1156 Warren Road,

Ithaca, NY 14850

Unit Week: 305, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1307.46

Perdiem: $0.65

Contract No.: 60070

Obligor: Godfrey L. Finch Sr. and

Helen W. Finch

Obligor Address: 4660 Kelden Circle,

College Park, GA 30349

Unit Week: 705, 22-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $5167.15

Perdiem: $2.58

Contract No.: 31422

Obligor: Sharon V. Harris and 

Zelphia B. Hanks

Obligor Address: 2726 Erinridge

Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

Unit Week: 702, 23-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4866.51

Perdiem: $2.43

Contract No.: 24032

Obligor: Brittany Nicole Hill

Obligor Address: 416 Lakeview

Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066

Unit Week: 420, 25-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1924.15

Perdiem: $0.96

Contract No.: 22766

Obligor: Joseph H. Smith and 

Philann W. Smith

Obligor Address: PO Box 1914,

Shelby, NC 28151

Unit Week: 420, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2582.53

Perdiem: $1.29

Contract No.: 26428

Obligor: Jefferson N. Ball and 

Bonnie Ball

Obligor Address: 1300 Golf Course

Road, Newport, TN 27821

Unit Week: 719, 30-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4846.13

Perdiem: $2.42

Contract No.: 81067

Obligor: Beverly D. Lemon and

Willie H. Lemon

Obligor Address: 2118 Claxton Dairy

Road, Dublin, GA 31021

Unit Week: 616, 32-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2570.95

Perdiem: $1.29

Contract No.: 30047

Obligor: Willie C. Oliver and 

Cornelia Oliver

Obligor Address: 10603 

Buckingham Drive, Fredericksburg,

VA 22407

Unit Week: 617, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3822.31

Perdiem: $1.91

Contract No.: 23040

Obligor: Tonia K. Falkner

Obligor Address: 4710 Hickory Creek

Dr, Apt 6, University Park, IL 60484

Unit Week: 402, 40-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2582.53

Perdiem: $1.29

Contract No.: 22347

Obligor: Diane L. Thomas and Larry

I. Thomas

Obligor Address: 125 Grandview

Drive, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Unit Week: 217, 40-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1319.15

Perdiem: $0.66

Contract No.: 93460

Obligor: Justin S. Trent and Bridget 

M. Trent

Obligor Address: 2180 Waterview 

Drive, #212, North Myrtle Beach, 

SC 29582

Unit Week: 717, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3734.22

Perdiem: $1.87

Contract No.: 22356

Obligor: Stephanie R. Varady

Obligor Address: 523 Richburg

Street, The Villages, FL 32162

Unit Week: 219, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1279.52

Perdiem: $0.64

Contract No.: 31492

Obligor: Lance Walters

Obligor Address: 2607 Temple 

Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801

Unit Week: 319, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3135.95

Perdiem: $1.57

Contract No.: 24632

Obligor: Michael G. Mccollum and

Emily Mccollum

Obligor Address: 500 Westover 

Drive, #10355, Sanford, NC 27330

Unit Week: 406, 44-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1918.33

Perdiem: $0.96

Contract No.: 24903

Obligor: Gary J. Thomas

Obligor Address: 2609 Honeycutt

Simpson Road, Monroe, NC 28110

Unit Week: 103, 46-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3754.21

Perdiem: $1.88

Contract No.: 31544

Obligor: Anyvonne R. Roseborough

Obligor Address: 11 Warren Park

Drive, Apt A1, Pikesville, MD 21208

Unit Week: 703, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1952.14

Perdiem: $0.98

Contract No.: 22638

Obligor: Concetta Perreault Prado

"trustee, Maria Perreault Irrevocable

Trust Dated and Maria Perreault

Obligor Address: 422 Savage Street,

Southington, CT 06489

Unit Week: 419, 27-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4846.13

Perdiem: $2.42

Contract No.: 80179

Obligor: Yvonne R. Brockington

Obligor Address: 11358 Harts Road,

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Unit Week: 705, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1119.15

Perdiem: $0.56

Contract No.: 10127

Obligor: Timothy J. Bushor

Obligor Address: 790 Bayou Drive, 

Casselberry, FL 32707

Unit Week: 202, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4621.61

Perdiem: $2.31

Contract No.: 31141

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC

H3L 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 516, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1952.14

Perdiem: $0.98

Contract No.: 22356

Obligor: Douglas C. Varady

Obligor Address: 110 Vineyard

Avenue, Highland, NY 12528

Unit Week: 219, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1279.52

Perdiem: $0.64

Contract No.: 31140

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC 

H3L 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 717, 32-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1960.84

Perdiem: $0.98

Contract No.: 31139

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue 

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC

H3l 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 706, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1952.14

Perdiem: $0.98

Contract No.: 31122

Obligor: Laurel Pradolini and Renato

Pradolini

Obligor Address: 84 Elmwood 

Avenue, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0,

Canada

Unit Week: 520, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2582.53

Perdiem: $1.29

Contract No.: 24346

Obligor: Lilian Villalta

Obligor Address: 1850 Kingston 

Road Unit 61, Pickering, ON L1V

0A2, Canada

Unit Week: 419, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3169.76

Perdiem: $1.58

Contract No.: 81159

Obligor: Scott G. Welch and Glenda

L. Welch

Obligor Address: 5023 32nd Street,

Groves, TX 77619

Unit Week: 620, 46-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1319.15

Perdiem: $0.66

Contract No.: 31228

Obligor: Cristina F. Guevarra and

Danilo L. Guevarra

Obligor Address: 693 Cathedral 

Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R2W 0Y9, 

Canada

Unit Week: 217, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3183.68

Perdiem: $1.59

Contract No.: 31142

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC 

H3L 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 720, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1960.84

Perdiem: $0.98

Contract No.: 31179

Obligor: Terry Walker and 

Magenthiran Krishnasami (A/K/A

Mike Krishnasami)

Obligor Address: 10635 67th Street

NW, Edmonton, AB T6A 2R9, Canada

Unit Week: 405, 50-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3734.22

Perdiem: $1.87

Contract No.: 31006

Obligor: Jo Etta Dillman

Obligor Address: 2956 152nd 

Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052

Unit Week: 517, 18-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3147.53

Perdiem: $1.57

Contract No.: 31434

Obligor: Rosa Eulaila Gomezcoello

Piedra

Obligor Address: Jose Escudero 341,

Agustin, 010203, Ecuador

Unit Week: 606, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3169.76

Perdiem: $1.58

Contract No.: 31106

Obligor: Monaliza Enriquez and

Renante Enriquez

Obligor Address: 78 Bradworthy 

Court, Toronto, ON M1B 2S7, Canada

Unit Week: 716, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3135.95

Perdiem: $1.57

March 4 & 11, 2021

********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2019 30953 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LYNDA L. SHIPMAN A/K/A LYNDA SHIPMAN, IF LIVING, BUT IF DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS, CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES OF LYNDA L. SHIPMAN A/K/A LYNDA SHIPMAN, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANTS.; THOMAS SHIPMAN; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY; LAURELWOOD ESTATES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 10, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 17th day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 64, LAURELWOOD MOBILE ESTATES UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 191, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME DECAL #R0632230, TITLE #16766550, VIN # 15631A, 1979 PALM HS 37,48 AND DECAL #R0632231, TITLE 16766549, VIN#15631B, 1979 PALM 37,48. WHICH IS AFFIXED TO AND MADE PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY. HUD LABEL #FLA 060105 AND FLA 060106.

Property address: 708 La Grange Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32129

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 19th day of February 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 99802

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4505-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001100200 30 16 31 LOT 20 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1196 PER OR 5910 PG 4805

Name in which assessed: WOODLANDS INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

***********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8665-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #522000000140 20-15-32 IRREG PARCEL NW 27A PER OR 5424 PG 3632 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC

Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Spellbound Café

208 W. Howry Ave

DeLand, FL 32720

/s/ Michelle Predko

March 4, 2021

*********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9165-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #620602230060 LOT 6 BLK 23 HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT MB 23 PG 157 PER OR 1495 PG 0277 PER OR 5401 PG 2850

Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4507-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001120260 30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1198 PER OR 5911 PGS 3394-3395 INC PER OR 6560 PG 3229 PER OR 6887 PG 4835

Name in which assessed: JOSEPH M FLAGELLO ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2018 10637 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CARA WILHELM A/K/A CARA L.

WILHELM; CAROLE S. DEPINTO; 

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.;

Defendant(s). 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on December 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 16th day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

The following described lot, piece or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Volusia State of Florida, to-wit: Lot 5, Block 1342, Deltona Lakes, Unit 45, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 27, Pages 300 through 313, inclusive of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida Tax Map Reference: 8130-45-0050.

Property address: 2253 Clearwater Drive, Deltona, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 17th day of February 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 99802

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

February 25 & March 4, 2021

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12925 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SYLVIA P. O’BRIEN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SYLVIA P. O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was October 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 12925 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.

Signed on February 4th, 2021.

/s/ Joyce Jones, 

Personal Representative 

/s/ Sherrille D. Akin

Florida Bar No. 826812

600 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5194-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801010060 18 17 31 LOT 6 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 4437 PG 4192

Name in which assessed: CRAIG T TOMKE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10081-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #620601380110 LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 4N HIGHRIDGE ESTATES MB 11 PG 154 PER OR 3926 PG 2160 PER OR 5401 PG 2850

Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER EST ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Acton Herbal Emporium

12 Waterberry Cir.

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174-4846

Acton Leslie Jean

March 4, 2021 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/22/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2008 Chevy Trailblazer

VIN 1GNDS13S782121369

March 4, 2021 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after June 1, 2021.

When you call, please have the following:

Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).

ITEM # DESCRIPTION

21000002 (1-3) Firearm/ammo

200023932 (1-2) Firearm/Ammo

210000596 (9) Gold Apple iPad

210002533 Firearm/ammo

March 4 & 11, 2021

********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12679-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #631202001542 SUBMERGED LAND IN HALIFAX RIVER W OF N 5 FT OF LOT 152 & W OF LOTS 153 & 154 BEING 1470 FT ON N/L & 1510 FT ON S/L & MEAS 105 FT ON W/L OF PUBLIC WATERWAY EASEMENT EXC RD WILBUR BY THE SEA PLAT I & RIP RTS PER OR 3763 PG 4109

Name in which assessed: TOBY JEAN CHRISTIANSON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5206-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801080130 18 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273

Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10017-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KAREN GEORGETTE GIFOLI

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KAREN GEORGETTE GIFOLI, deceased, whose date of death was August 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 25, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ GABRIEL GIFOLI

102 Score

Irvine, California 92618

February 25 & March 4, 2021

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2021-10104-PRDL

N RE: ESTATE OF

EDWARD THOMAS FITZGERALD,

a/k/a EDWARD T. FITZGERALD,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of EDWARD THOMAS FITZGERALD, a/k/a EDWARD T. FITZGERALD, deceased, File Number 2021-10104 - PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is: March 4, 2021

WILLIAM L. COLBERT, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 122761

Primary E-Mail for Service:

service.wlcolbert@stenstrom.com 

Secondary E-mail: wlcolbert@stenstrom.com 

STENSTROM, McINTOSH,

COLBERT, & WHIGHAM, P.A.

300 International Parkway, Suite 100

Lake Mary, Florida 32746

Telephone: (407) 322-2171

SARAH L. GORDON,

Personal Representative

March 4 & 11, 2021

*********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5207-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801080220 18 17 31 LOT 22 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273

Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12688-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #631300020244 13 16 33 S 100 FT OF N 5175 FT S OF CURLEW ST & W OF PENN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 & SUBMERGED LAND W OF SAME PER OR 3041 PG 0814 PER COPY OF UNREC D/C PER D/C 6012 PG 2701

Name in which assessed: RUTH A BEGGS EST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

************

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 23rd, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Publication dates 1st ad 03/04/2021 and 2nd ad 03/11/2021. 

Extra Space Storage 2745 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand,Fl. 32720 (386) 337-4674 Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes 

The auction will be listed advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

March 4 & 11, 2021

***********

 

 FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

MJS BNEAUTY BNAR

1769 Clyde Morris Blvd, #303

Daytona Beach, Florida 32119

Mindy Maelene Keith, Owner

March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/16/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1994 CHEV Tracker

VIN 2CNBE18U1R6903507

March 4, 2021

**************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13156-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #631300020315 13 61 33 S 25.01 FT OF N 6500 FT S OF CURLEN ST OF E 534 FT ON S/L W OF PEN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 PER OR 2672 PGS 1488 & 1490

Name in which assessed: MERI DEVELOPMENT INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5666-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #810401010010 LOTS 1 TO 6 INC & 19 TO 24 INC BLK 1 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD PER OR 5387 PG 4996 PER OR 5412 PGS 2083-2084 PER OR 6261 PG 2991 PER OR 6421 PG 3839

Name in which assessed: DUANE N CREE SR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

*******

 

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10371-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JULIANNA KOLAROVSKI

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JULIANNA KOLAROVSKI, deceased, whose date of death was December 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

Personal Representative:

/s/ MARION A. WISNESKI

870 Lemon Rd.

South Daytona, FL 32119

March 4 & 11, 2021 

********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5670-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #810401060010 LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 6 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD

Name in which assessed: MAITLAND MCLARIN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711

.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13804-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #641901000320 THAT PART OF TRACT 5C PARALLEL TOS 200 FT OF N 800 FT MEAS ON OCEAN OF TRACT 5A THRIFT TRACTS MB 11 PG 171

Name in which assessed: ROBERT P & HELEN H CARPENTER C/O JOHN CARPENTER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

***********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/19/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2002 DODG Dakota

VIN 1B7HL38X12S694928

March 4, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

DAN’S JEEPS AND AUTO SALES

1050 North Beach Street

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

Danny Lee Wilson, Owner

March 4, 2021 

*********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 65-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #383201000060 32 13 28 2.5 ACRES SE 1/4 OF LOT 6 A B PREVATT SUB OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4

Name in which assessed: B H RAYMOND C/O RUTH RAYMOND

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5110-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #711702010051 17 17 31 E 100 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 22 PER OR 1943 PG 0868 PER OR 5570 PG 0217 PER OR 5991 PGS 3560-3561 INC PER OR 6205 PGS 3286-3287

Name in which assessed: TIM MARQUA ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5758-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712901020140 29 17 31 LOTS 14 & 15 BLK 2 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 4357 PG 2884

Name in which assessed: LARRY J MERRITT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

***********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11777-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #631007780220 LOTS 21 22 & 23 BLK E ALLANDALE MB 4 PG 146 PER OR 2775 PG 135

Name in which assessed: CHARLES C POWELL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13796-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #133600000060 36 21 33 W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 S & E OF CANAL EXC S 47.50 FT OF ELY 117.50 FT & EXC THAT PART UNREC SUB NO 206

Name in which assessed: DOROTHY S WILLIAMS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5760-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712901020290 29 17 31 LOTS 29 & 30 BLK 2 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 4357 PG 2884

Name in which assessed: LARRY J MERRITT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5115-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #711702050020 17 17 31 LOT 2 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 22 PER OR 5137 PG 563 PER OR 5316 PG 1402 & OR 5557 PG 454 PER OR 5588 PG 4814 PER OR 5617 PG 4721

Name in which assessed: JUAN AGUILERA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HAMDY M MAKLED SIS BEAUTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2774-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #702503960180 LOT 18 BLK 96 WESTWOOD SUB N 1/2 BLK 95 & ALL BLK 96 LAKE HELEN PER OR 2503 PG 0424

Name in which assessed: ARTHUR MARCUS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4498-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001050270 30 16 31 LOT 27 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1842 PG 423

Name in which assessed: MARCELO LEON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5192-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801000001 18 17 31 LAKE SATURN IN NE 1/4 AS PER MAP BOOK 25 PG 82 PER OR 424 PG 537

Name in which assessed: FIRST AMERICA DEV CORP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5761-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712901030050 29 17 31 LOT 5 BLK 3 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 2054 PG 1062 PER OR 5855 PG 4147 PER OR 5914 PGS 3311-3312 PER OR 5915 PG 1974-

Name in which assessed: ANNETTE ROMAIN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

***********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 16445-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #631601060210 LOT 21 BLK 6 HALIFAX MOBIL ESTS UNREC PLAT 147 PER OR 4353 PG 1022

Name in which assessed: MARK S PARKER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1682-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #700102210100 LOTS 10 11 & 12 BLK 21 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC B PER OR4438 PG 2692 PER OR 5412 PG 1477 PER OR 6130 PG 1470 PER OR 6582 PG 1648

Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

*********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5767-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712901080280 29 17 31 LOT 28 BLK 8 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 26 PER OR 4007 PG 312

Name in which assessed: ROBERT KENT YANDRY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5293-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #712001150050 20 17 31 LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 15 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1915 PG 1177

Name in which assessed: FLOYD C MONTGOMERY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4506-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001120160 30 16 31 LOT 16 BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1717 PG 1668

Name in which assessed: CHARLES G BARBUSH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

***********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4877-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #710601120270 6 17 31 LOT 27 TO 30 INC BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 76 PER OR 1491 PG 0338 PER OR 6127 PG 2661

Name in which assessed: WILLIAM P GRAY ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5305-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #712001160140 20 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 16 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1749 PG 0276 PER OR 5794 PGS 0822-0823

Name in which assessed: TERRY LEE SHORES & KIMBERLEE DAWN SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5957-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #810506050200 LOT 20 BLK E MEMORIAL SUB PER MB 5 PG 168 PER OR 5202 PG 4850

Name in which assessed: LOWELL A JR & MARIA A WEBGB

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3667-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #801509002310 LOTS 231 TO 233 INC HADLOW PARK PER OR 3755 PG 1091

Name in which assessed: VOLUSIA LAKE REALTY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4490-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001050040 30 16 31 LOTS 4 5 18 & 19 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 5245 PG 2760 PER OR 5413 PG 4756 PER OR 5432 PG 2913 PER OR 5650 PG 795 PER OR 5780 PG 2601

Name in which assessed: SAMUEL GILLES PA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8069-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424110160020 LOT 2 TO 8 INC BLK 16 ORMOND HGTS ORMOND MB 6 PG 231 PER OR 4499 PG 4651 PER DC 4062 PG 4130 PER OR 6234 PG 2687 PER OR 6237 PG 1139 PER OR 6960 PG 0838

Name in which assessed: FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRS FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5312-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170010 20 17 31 LOT 1 BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1714 PG 1688 PER OR 6212 PGS 2789-2790 PER OR 6922 PG 1638

Name in which assessed: TERRY LEE SHORES & KIMBEERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4899-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #710601160310 6 17 31 LOT 31 BLK 16 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 76 PER OR 2620 PG 1702 PER OR 5384 PG 1457 PER OR 5409 PG 4155 PER OR 5701 PG 1636 PER OR 5780 PG 2601

Name in which assessed: SAMUEL GILLES PA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

***********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4910-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #710701020150 7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 2 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 1883 PG 837 PER OR 5804 PG 4453 PER OR 5836 PG 4093 PER OR 5916 PG 1915

Name in which assessed: TO HAVE AND TO HOLD LAND SALES INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5422-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711702010050 17 17 31 W 51.62 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 22 PER OR 1875 PG 1200

Name in which assessed: MARGARET M YOST C/O JACK D CAIN SR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

*********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9737-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #620401170160 4 16 32 LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 17 DAYTONA BEACH ESTATES

Name in which assessed: MILDRED DEWEY C/O CHARLES R DEWEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 12TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 25, March 4, 11 & 18, 2021 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4497-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001050260 30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1842 PG 423

Name in which assessed: MARCELO LEON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021 

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 10382 CIDL

HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERvICES, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARY T. CHATEAU A/K/A MARY J. CHATEAU, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment of

Foreclosure entered February 4, 2021

in Civil Case No. 2020 10382 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Deland, Florida, wherein HOMEBRIDGE

FINANCIAL SERVICES,

INC. is Plaintiff and MARY T.

CHATEAU A/K/A MARY J. CHATEAU,

et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of

Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the

25th day of March 2021 at 11:00 AM

on the following described property as

set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 3, Block 1301, Deltona

Lakes, Unit Forty Five, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in

Map Book 27, Pages 300 through

313, inclusive of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens, must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 19th day of February, 2021,

to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01572-2

February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0056

***********************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest bidder.

Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer prem;

all auctions are held w/ reserve; any persons interested ph 954-563-1999

Sale Date March 19, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

V12840 1966 Chris Craft FL6184AC Hull ID#: FXA310054 inboard pleasure

gas fiberglass 31ft R/O Hal

Robert Crayne Lienor: Riviera MHC Resort 2760 Potts Landing Rd Deland

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911

February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0054

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11924 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF BETTY S. ROGERS, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated January 20, 2021, and entered

in 2019 11924 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff and

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BETTY S. ROGERS,

DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING

ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT; MARSHA ROGERS; LISA

LANE; and TIM ROGERS are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on March 11, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK 3, BREEZEWOOD PARK UNIT

5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 9 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 760 AMHURST DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of February, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-371193

February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0053

***********************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 10823 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR CvF III MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST II

Plaintiff, vs.

JEANNE MATTI A/K/A JEANNIE LEvINSON, et al,

Defendants/

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 29,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2020 10823 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. Bank

Trust National Association, as trustee for CVF III

Mortgage Loan Trust II is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

TENANT #1, UNKNOWN TENANT #2, DEPARTMENT

OF TREASURY - INTERNAL REVENUE

SERVICE, JEANNE MATTI A/K/A JEANNIE LEVINSON,

and PARTNERS FOR PAYMENT RELIEF DE

IV, LLC the Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website

for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on March 30, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

Lots 11 and 12, except the North 8 feet thereof

lying in the street, Block C, Plantation Estates

Unit 3, according to map in map Book 11,

Pages 184 and 185, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR

NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU

FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE

ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER

THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled

to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable

fees and costs and shall have no further

recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the

Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this

17 day of February, 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

630282.27284

February 25; March 4, 2021 V21-0052

***********************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

FILE NO. 2020-12810-PRDL

DIvISION PROBATE

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RONALD M. FEUER

DECEASED.

The administration of the Estate of Ronald M. Feuer, deceased,

File Number 2020-12810-PRDL, is pending in

the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, the address

of which is 101 Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724.

The names and addresses of the Personal Representative

and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having

claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be served must file their

claim with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS

NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF

A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other per on having

claims or demands against decedent's estate must file

their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS OT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 4, 2021.

Personal Representative

ROBIN H. FEUER

5301 9th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, Florida 33710

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/S/ NICOLE BELL CLELAND, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 124934

LEGACY PROTECTION LAWYERS, LLP

100 2nd Avenue South Suite 900

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

Telephone: (727) 471-5868

Email: NBell@LegacyProtectionLawyers.com

March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0060

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10975 CIDL

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE, FOR THE REGISTERED

HOLDERS OF NOMURA HOME EQUITY HOME

LOAN, INC. ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN A. AGOSTO, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated February 4, 2021, and entered

in Case No. 2019 10975 CIDL, of the Circuit Court

of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE, FOR THE REGISTERED

HOLDERS OF NOMURA HOME EQUITY HOME LOAN,

INC. ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2,

is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN A.

AGOSTO; JUAN AGOSTO, JR.; FIAD AGOSTO;

BERESFORD MANOR HOMES ASSOCIATION, INC.,

are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for

VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 25TH day of MARCH,

2021, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

PARCEL 17, BERESFORD MANOR HOMES ASSOCIATION,

INC. A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO

THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM, AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 1381,

PAGE 157, AND ALL ITS ATTACHMENTS AND

AMENDMENTS THERETO, ALL IN THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE

COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24th day of February, 2021

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

14561-19

March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0059

***********************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 642020CA030695XXXXCI

GOOD GENES PROPERTIES, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

RED SIERRA, LLC., A FLORIDA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY, et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 3, 2021,

and entered in Case No.

642020CA030695XXXXCI of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Good Genes Properties,

LLC is the Plaintiff and DUSTIN ROSE, SUNWEST

TRUST AS CUSTODIAN FOR CODY CAUGHLAN,

and RED SIERRA, LLC., A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY the Defendants. Laura E.

Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the

Clerk's website for online auctions at 11:00 AM on

April 7, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 13, in Block 4, of Subdivision of Lot

1, Block 31 of Hodgeman's Survey Daytona,

fla. A/k/a George H. Ludwig's Subdivision,

according to the map or plat

thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page

193 and refiled in Plat Book 22, Page 16,

both of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU

MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF

COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE

DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE

A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER

THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF THE

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be

entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less

any applicable fees and costs and shall have no

further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee

or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this 25

day of February, 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

715864.027328

March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0058

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee

for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance

Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

Willie Mae Bolden, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment

and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,

as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of

Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the

Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden

a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of Daytona Beach,

Florida; Florida Housing Finance Corporation are the

Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM

on the 25th day of March, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE SCHANTZ SUBDIVISION OF

LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN

BY THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND PLAT OF DAYTONA,

AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

2, PAGE 138, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26th day of February, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F00865

March 4, 11, 2021 V21-0057

***********************************