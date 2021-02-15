IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2017 10981 CIDL

MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CHARLES A. GRACEY, JR.; BANTY L. GRACEY; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BANTY L. GRACEY; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLES A. GRACEY, JR.; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CLERK OF COURT; BLACKSTONE TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC; BLACKSTONE TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC AS TRUSTEE FOR THE 2435 WALKERTOWN LAND TRUST DATED 07/03/17; MARIA ANGELICA LUGO SANTANA; LUIS MANUEL SANTIAGO; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION N/K/A LUIS MANUEL SANTIAGO OF;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on July 28, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 8, Block 1828, DELTONA LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-ONE, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 28, Pages 146 through 152, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Property address: 2435 Walkertown Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 2nd day of February 2021:

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 99802

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12867-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN WILLIAM HUTCHINSON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN WILLIAM HUTCHINSON, deceased, whose date of death was June 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Florida Bar Number: 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: nholstine@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ JOHN WESLEY HUTCHINSON

434 Oxford Rd.

Lake Junaluska, North Carolina 28745

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

       NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, February, 27TH,  2021 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S

                                                        NAME

 292--------Mini Green

 449--------Quoshelia Wilson

 515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak

 025--------Sue Snow

 211--------Marianne Ferrara

 502--------Marianne Ferrara 

 251--------Charles Palmer

 247--------Shontesha Franklin

 305--------Shontesha Franklin

 637--------Anthony Espinoza

 029--------Tamara Martin

 February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 2021 10138 CIDL

J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., 

a Florida Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, 

CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, 

CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and 

BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., 

a Delaware Corporation,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:  JAMES HUGHES

(Address Unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:

The Easterly Four (4) feet of the Southerly Fifty (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty (130) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Thirty-Four (134) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), East of Ball Street, Dougherty's Subdivision, in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, public records of Volusia County, Florida. The Easterly (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty-Five (135) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Eighty Four (184) feet of the Easterly Four Hundred Sixty-Four Feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), Dougherty's Subdivision in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the Map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Property Address:  212 Ronnoc Ln, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: March 29, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., a Florida Corporation, Plaintiffs, v. DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., a Delaware Corporation, Defendants.

DATED on February 9, 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-13004 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHRISTINE BYAM DEMPSEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Christine Byam Dempsey, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ David E. Disney, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 216577 

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350 

E-Mail: ddisney@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ M. Elizabeth Byam

1119 Garden Circle

DeLand, FL 32720

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/2/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2011 TOYT Sienna

VIN 5TDKK3DC8BS133128

2017 NISS Versa

VIN 3N1CN7AP9HL840704

2005 TOYT Camry

VIN JTDBE32K350306675

February 18, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SPIRIT MEDIA

2134 Evergreen Terrace

South Daytona, Florida 32119

Spirit Drone Services LLC, Owner

February 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10105-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CLARA R. STILL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Clara R. Still, deceased, whose date of death was December 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number: 65511

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Florida Bar Number:  61254

CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number:  95641

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails: gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Jo-Ann R. Ritland

3782 Maple Grove Court

Port Orange, Florida 32129

February 11 & 18, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

File No. 2021-10072-PRDL

Division 10 

JOYCE A. MCKINNEY                  

a/k/a JOYCE MCKINNEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 The administration of the estate of Joyce A. McKinney, deceased, whose date of death was May 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Joel Allen McKinney

4 Undershire Path

Palm Coast, Florida 32164

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

Notice of Public Auction

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on March 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 522 Barry Wamley $1855.05, 414-16 Rigoberto Velez $1669.70, 911 Roberto Nazario $996.45, 319 Jacki Field $1044.30, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1727.75, 708 Mitchell Stovall $856.10, 744 Robert Linares $1139.45, 1206 Robert Wilder $1203.10 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2000 Salina Rotger $890.55, 1588 Richard Humphreys $1468.20, 1438 Allison Wesson $1966.35, 1274 Janice Hopkins $1219.00, 2167 Noel Pease $641.95, 1291 Jessica Petrosky $1447.00, 1531 Abigail Elvin-Ivey $583.20, 1088 Star Orr $715.75, 1296 Michelle Hageman $991.20 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 8830 Kristopfer Spellacy $948.80, 4430 Stephen Upson $1250.65, 1105 Angelica Garmendiz $691.80, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $1158.00, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1766.07, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $972.80, 1138 Chelsea Frye $1216.95, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1394.00 

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-12479-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MARYANN DODGE,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Maryann Dodge, deceased, whose date of death was August 31, 2019 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ ANTHONY KINGSLEY

31 Pleasant Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

February 11 & 18, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10217 PRDL

Division 10   

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JAY J. GIBSON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jay J. Gibson, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

/s/ Bradford B. Gornto, Esq.

E-Mail Address: brad@gorntolaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0167924

Gornto Law, PLLC

310 Wilmette Avenue, Suite 5

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Telephone: (386) 257-2554

 

Personal Representatives:

/s/ Pamela Sue Kelly 

(a.k.a. Pamela Sue Pitman)

1383 Sunwood Terrace

Annapolis, MD 21409

 

/s/ Christian D. Gibson

67 Lantana Drive

DeBary, FL 32713

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10085 PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

NEIL DENNIS HIRSCH

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Neil Dennis Hirsch, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Katie Lynwood

Email Address: klynwood@bllhlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 88723

Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC

271 Woodland Pass, Suite 115

East Lansing, Michigan 48823

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ John N. Hirsch

25708 Barncrest Lane

Aldie, Virginia 20105

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-12947-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JOHN JOSEPH LASKA, JR., 

A/K/AJOHN J. LASKA, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Joseph Laska, Jr., a/k/a John J. Laska, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was October 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Kim Fontaine

540 North Thorpe Ave.

Orange City, Florida 32763

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10212-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BARBARA ANN LEIDY

AKA BARBARA A. LEIDY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Barbara Ann Leidy AKA Barbara A. Leidy, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Ellen Bedingfield

32 Market Street, Apt. A

Somersworth, New Hampshire

03878

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

Volusia COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10160 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PAMELA J. MORRIS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PAMELA J. MORRIS, deceased, whose date of death was September 29th, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 1021.

Palmer Palmer & Mangiero

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

12790 S. Dixie Hwy

Miami, FL 33156

Telephone: (305) 378-0011

Florida Bar No. 818119

Email Addresses: eservice@ppmpalaw.com

david@ppmpalaw.com

 

ADAM P. MORRIS

Address: 11698 N.W. 2nd Drive,

Pompano Beach, FL 33071

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2020 33242 COCI (Div. 82)

ISLANDER BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.,

a Florida not-for-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NANCY A. CAMPBELL et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF ACTION

Count 3 - CAROLYN C. FLOWERS, BILLY LEE COOPER, ELASHE ANN ALBERTIE, RAY ANTHONY COOPER, PATRICIA ANN GRAHAM and CHARLES COOPER, known heirs of DOCK COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under DOCK COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under DOCK COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Timeshare Period Week 17 in Condominium Unit No. 222 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 4 - HEATHER GERNER (A/K/A DECASTRO), known heir of WESLEY C. GERNER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WESLEY C. GERNER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants and MIGUEL ERNESTO ZERMENO, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ZERMENO FAMILY TRUST and MARIA LOUISA ZERMENO, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ZERMENO FAMILY TRUST

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WESLEY C. GERNER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Timeshare Period Week 49 in Condominium Unit No. 422 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 5 - MICHELLE IMBASCIANO, MARIA P. PIJNENBURG, DAVID P. PIJNENBURG and WILLIAM J. PIJNENBURG, known heirs of WILHELMUS PIJNENBURG, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WILHELMUS PIJNENBURG, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WILHELMUS PIJNENBURG, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Timeshare Period Week 11 in Condominium Unit No. 522 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 9 - EDWARD CHRISTOPHER PARSONS, known heir of SALLY C. GRAVES, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under SALLY C. GRAVES, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under SALLY C. GRAVES, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Timeshare Period Week 33 in Condominium Unit No. 101 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 10 - JAMES CARROL RUSSELL, known heir of MARGARET L. RUSSELL, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MARGARET L. RUSSELL, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MARGARET L. RUSSELL, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Timeshare Period Week 15 in Condominium Unit No. 520 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 11 - JERRY SAGE, known heir of JOHN N. SAGE, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JOHN N. SAGE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JOHN N. SAGE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Timeshare Period Week 33 in Condominium Unit No. 101 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

All persons to whom this Notice of Action is directed are required to serve a copy of their written defenses, if any, to Plaintiff’s attorney, Ross E. Payne, of Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is, P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED this 4th day of February, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By: /s/K. McCoy          

As Deputy Clerk

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-12775-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MICHAEL BOSWELL A/K/A

MICHAEL D. BOSWELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Michael Boswell a/k/a Michael D. Boswell, deceased, File Number 2020-12775-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32720; that the decedent's date of death was July 9, 2020; that the total value of the estate is less than $50,671.44, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Nathaniel D. High

2822 Graybill Court

New Windsor, MD 21776

 

Gustaw Sagan a/k/a Gustow Sagan

802 Grove Avenue, Apt. A

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

 

Calyn G. Davis

14845 Ashford Place

Laurel, MD 20707

 

Florida Power and Light Company      c/o Probate Recovery Systems, LLC

P. O. Box 40

Largo, FL 33779

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro

Florida Bar Number: 95641

Gregory W. Meier

Florida Bar Number: 65511

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue Suite 300

Port Orange, Florida  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail: clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

 

Person Giving Notice:

Nathaniel D. High

2822 Graybill Court

New Windsor, Maryland  21776

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ANGEL EYES CO

2460 Courtland Blvd.

Deltona, Florida 32738

Diamond M Lewis, Owner

February 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE 

CASE NO: 2019-12633-PRDL

DIV: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

FRANK JOSEPH AMMELOUNX,

Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FRANK JOSEPH AMMELOUNX, deceased, whose date of death is 06/25/2019, probate file number 2019-12633-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is intestate and the decedent died without a will.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;

That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, if any is found to exist, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.

That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;

That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.

That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.

The date of first publication of this Notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.

Florida Bar No: 0978711

120 S. Woodland Blvd., #200

DeLand FL 32720

Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Frank A. Ammelounx

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-22502

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,547.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$2,547.00 U.S. DOLLARS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 14, 2020 AT OR NEAR N. NORMANDY BLVD. AND N. FLOYD CIRCLE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On March 9th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Kortni Hohenstein Living roomfuniture,bedroom furniture,kitchen items,clothes,etc.,Devaughn Edwards household furniture,Tyler Holmes Bedroom set,night stands and boxes of household items

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, March 9th 2021  @ 12:00 pm

Taylor Casey 2 Bedroom House

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT  FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10198-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CLYDE ANTHONY

TERWILLIGER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Clyde Anthony Terwilliger, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32720.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative:

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Florida Bar Number:  61254

GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number:  65511

Attorneys for Jacqueline R. Terwilliger

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Telephone:  (386) 763-5083

Fax:  (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail:

rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

 

Personal Representative:

Jacqueline R. Terwilliger

1833 N. Peninsula Avenue

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 

32169-2017

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-16745

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$32,400.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$32,400.00 U.S. DOLLARS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 AT OR NEAR DEBARY AVENUE AND WELCOME CENTER DRIVE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720  March 09, 2021@ 12:00 pm

Lorinda Peterson- Household Goods 

Ronald Kania- Household Goods

Tina Arnold - Household Goods

Marjorie Ross - Household Goods

Marjorie Ross- Household Goods 

Brenda Egerer- Household Goods

Kelly Hyland- Household Goods 

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/8/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2017 JEEP Compass

VIN 1C4NJCEA2HD151450

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

VIN 3GTU2VEC1EG476689

1993 HOND Accord

VIN 1HGCB765XPA115195

2016 HYUN Elantra

5NPDH4AE4G668876

2002 HOND Odyssey

VIN5FNRL18692B057492

2002 FORD Escape

VIN 1FMYU04112KC72022

2002 PONT Sunfire

VIN 1G2JB524627151368

2016 FORD F-150

VIN 1FTEW1CGOGKF30129

February 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10273-PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

BEVERLY B. SCHAFER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Beverly B. Schafer, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number:  95641

GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number:  65511

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Telephone:  (386) 763-5083

Fax:  (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails:

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Pamela B. Schafer

771 Sandy Hill Circle

Port Orange, Florida 32127

February 18 & 25, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 10158 CIDL

EDAN INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT; EQUICREDIT CORPORATION OF AMERICA AND STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES,

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT AND ANY UNKNOWN PARTY WHO MAY CLAIM AS HEIR, DEVISEE, GRANTEE, ASSIGNEE, LIENOR, CREDITOR, TRUSTEE, OR OTHER  CLAIMANT, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 4, Block A, Woodland Manor Mobile Home Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 29, Page(s) 127, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 4193 Woodland Cir. DeLand, FL 32724.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before March 29, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 9th day of February 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

Deputy Clerk

February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2021-10220-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BETTY R. GARRISON,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Betty R. Garrison, deceased, whose date of death was January 20, 2021 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR.,

Personal Representative

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

 

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for the Personal 

Representative

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10249-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Gisela Johnson

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Gisela Johnson, deceased, whose date of death was December 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

/s/ H. Charles Woerner, Jr., P.A., 

Florida Bar Number: 144921

2001 S. Ridgewood Avenue

South Daytona, Florida 32119

Telephone: (386) 767-9811

Fax: (386) 788-0748

E-Mail: woernerlaw@aol.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Denis A. Propin

8400 Country Club Way, Apt. L9

Knoxville, Tennessee 37923

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE 7th CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10141-PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY ANGELICA SULLIVAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY ANGELICA SULLIVAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 6, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

ANGELIKI KAVEKOS

Email Address: apk@davidrschwartzlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 1008154

DAVID R. SCHWARTZ, P.A.

6803 Lake Worth Road, Suite 215

Greenacres, Florida 33467

 

Co-Personal Representatives:

BARBARA SULLIVAN

18911 Gumbo Limbo Court

Jupiter, Florida 33458

 

SUSAN RILEY

835 E. 17th Avenue

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-18785

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,176.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$2,176.00 U.S. DOLLARS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 15, 2020 AT OR NEAR 410 DELTONA BLVD., DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/4/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2003 BMW

VIN WBAEV33403KR24161

February 18, 2021

 

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL 

CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-12832 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JANE ANDERSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JANE ANDERSON, deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Dennis J. Szafran

Florida Bar Number: 118448

13119 W. Linebaugh Avenue, 

Suite 102

Tampa, FL  33626

Telephone: (888) 266-1078

Fax: (727) 498-3661

E-Mail: service@djslaw.org

Secondary E-Mail: Holly@djslaw.org

 

Personal Representative:

TIMOTHY RITCHIE

103 North Bloxam Ave.,

Minneola, Florida 34715

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 13051 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF: 

RICHARD SPITZ

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RICHARD SPITZ, deceased, whose date of death was September 17, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 18, 2021.

/s/ Stacy A. Eckert

Attorney for Personal 

Representative  

Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com

Florida Bar No. 0988170

Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.

2445 S. Volusia Avenue Suite C1

Orange City, Florida 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-8228

 

/s/ STEVEN SPITZ

Personal Representative

4655 Young Road

Waldorf, MD 20601

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10335-PRDL 

Division Seventh

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Mark L. Van Sloun

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mark L. Van Sloun, deceased, whose date of death was October 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

Janna M. Crowley

Best & Flanagan, LLP

Email Addresses: jcrowley@bestlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 1019188

60 South Sixth Street, Suite 2700

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Telephone: (612) 349-5680

 

Personal Representative:

Patrick K. Van Sloun

2220 Rock View Gin.

Escondido, CA 92026

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10304-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL JEFFERY HARDY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JEFFERY HARDY, a/k/a MICHAEL J. HARDY, deceased, whose date of death was November 26, 2020, File Number 2021-10304-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ THOMAS D. WRIGHT

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2020 11685 CIDL

MARIO S. RAPPACCIOLI,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI AND any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI AND any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI AND any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI, GRACE MCGREGOR RAPPACCIOLI, SANDRA RAPPACCIOLI DE PADILLA AND FELICIA RAPPACCIOLI, ET AL,

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 18, Block 563, Deltona Lakes Unit Seventeen, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 241 through 244, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 884 Adler Drive, Deltona, FL 32738

Lot 17, Block 563, Deltona Lakes Unit Seventeen, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 241 through 244, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 892 Adler Drive, Deltona, FL 32738.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 22nd day of January 2021.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By:   /s/ J. Beach                                 

As Deputy Clerk

February 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5207-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801080220  18 17 31 LOT 22 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273

Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8665-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #522000000140  20-15-32 IRREG PARCEL NW 27A PER OR 5424 PG 3632 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC

Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9165-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #620602230060  LOT 6 BLK 23 HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT MB 23 PG 157 PER OR 1495 PG 0277 PER OR 5401 PG 2850

Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-10129PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CAROL ANN MOLTZ, 

a/k/a CAROL A. MOLTZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of CAROL ANN MOLTZ, deceased, whose date of death was November 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Signed on this 30th day of December, 2020.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ GREGORY A. ELLIOTT,

Petitioner

7641 Maceday Lake Road

Waterford, MI 48329

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2005 DODGE 

VIN 1B3ES56C15D279524

2006 FORD VIN 3FAFP08166R118300

February 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 5670-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #810401060010  LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 6 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD

Name in which assessed: MAITLAND MCLARIN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711

.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10081-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #620601380110  LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 4N HIGHRIDGE ESTATES MB 11 PG 154 PER OR 3926 PG 2160 PER OR 5401 PG 2850

Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER EST ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10011 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CATHERINE PATANIA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CATHERINE PATANIA, deceased, whose date of death was October 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Florida Bar Number: 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ JAMES ANTHONY PATANIA

525 Romdini Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10117 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

HERNAN TORRES YULLE Et AL,

Petitioner

vs.

BOLIVAR DOMINGUEZ,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION   

TO: BOLIVAR DOMINGUEZ

       120 Duncan Place

       Crescent City, FL 32112

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

HERNAN TORRES YULLE or 

Patricia Torres

2845 Dahlia Rd

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before March 15, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: January 20, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

February 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12679-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #631202001542  SUBMERGED LAND IN HALIFAX RIVER W OF N 5 FT OF LOT 152 & W OF LOTS 153 & 154 BEING 1470 FT ON N/L & 1510 FT ON S/L & MEAS 105 FT ON W/L OF PUBLIC WATERWAY EASEMENT EXC RD WILBUR BY THE SEA PLAT I & RIP RTS PER OR 3763 PG 4109

Name in which assessed: TOBY JEAN CHRISTIANSON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10077 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RAYMOND L. CYR,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RAYMOND L. CYR, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 11, 2021.

Signed on this 1st day of February, 2021.

/s/ Matthew R. Gable

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0027779

The Gable Law Firm, P.A.

140 S. Beach St., Suite 310

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 299-9778

Email: matt@gablelawfirm.com

 

/s/ BRUCE POLIQUIN

Personal Representative

186 Ledgemere Rd.

Georgetown, ME 04548

February 11 & 18, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 32075 FMCI

DIVISION: 35

In Re: The Marriage of

Keneisha K Williams, Petitioner

and

Eric D Williams, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR 

DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE   

TO: Eric D Williams

       500 Jimmy Ann

       Daytona Beach, FL 32114

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Keneisha K Williams

500 Jimmy Ann Dr Apt 128

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before March 4, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 62043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: January 25, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ T. Schank, Deputy Clerk

February 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ARGE Roof & Exterior Cleaning

117 Gladesdown Ct

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ Carmen Espinosa (AP)

February 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12688-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #631300020244  13 16 33 S 100 FT OF N 5175 FT S OF CURLEW ST & W OF PENN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 & SUBMERGED LAND W OF SAME PER OR 3041 PG 0814 PER COPY OF UNREC D/C PER D/C 6012 PG 2701

Name in which assessed: RUTH A BEGGS EST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10008-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MARY JOSLIN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY JOSLIN, deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ MICHAEL C. HUDDLESTON,

ESQUIRE

Email Addresses:

huddlestonlaw@outlook.com

Florida Bar No. 827071

817 West New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Telephone: (386) 738-0080

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ RICHARD S. JOSLIN

11 Hawthorne Park

Cambridge, MA 02138

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10158-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOHN EDWIN MITCHELL

A/K/A JOHN E. MITCHELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Edwin Mitchell, deceased, whose date of death was December 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

Email: kate.melstackpa@gmail.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Melvin Stack

444 Seabreeze Blvd., 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13156-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #631300020315  13 61 33 S 25.01 FT OF N 6500 FT S OF CURLEN ST OF E 534 FT ON S/L W OF PEN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 PER OR 2672 PGS 1488 & 1490

Name in which assessed: MERI DEVELOPMENT INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2020-13069PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SARAH RHODES DINWIDDIE,

a/k/a SARAH R. DINWIDDIE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of SARAH RHODES DINWIDDIE, deceased, whose date of death was December 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Signed on this 29th day of December, 2020.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

 

/s/ LAURA RHODES DINWIDDIE,

Petitioner

1016 S. Riverside Drive

Edgewater, FL 32132

February 18 & 25, 2021

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10144 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JULIA R. LEKICH,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JULIA R. LEKICH, deceased, whose date of death was October 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 091856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, FL 32724

February 18 & 25, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13804-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #641901000320  THAT PART OF TRACT 5C PARALLEL TOS 200 FT OF N 800 FT MEAS ON OCEAN OF TRACT 5A THRIFT TRACTS MB 11 PG 171

Name in which assessed: ROBERT P & HELEN H CARPENTER C/O JOHN CARPENTER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 71-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #383200000430  1/4 ACRE PART OF UNPLATTED LAND E OF LAKE & W OF BLK 45 SEVILLE EXC S 100 FT

Name in which assessed: E B MORGAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5490-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050050  20-17-31 LOT 5 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5568-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170130  20 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3667-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #801509002310  LOTS 231 TO 233 INC HADLOW PARK PER OR 3755 PG 1091

Name in which assessed: VOLUSIA LAKE REALTY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 222-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #482001400010  LOTS 1 TO 18 INC BLK 40 FOUNTAIN CITY MB 10 PGS 5 TO 8 INC PER OR 4612 PG 2799

Name in which assessed: ALTERNATIVE MARKET EXCHANGE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5491-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050140  20-17-31 LOT 14 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5588-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001230090  20 17 31 LOT 9 WEST OF NEW R/W FOR PREVATT AVE BLK 23 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4521 PG 0730 PER OR 6361 PG 4723

Name in which assessed: ZAVANI GRANT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4490-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001050040  30 16 31 LOTS 4 5 18 & 19 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 5245 PG 2760 PER OR 5413 PG 4756 PER OR 5432 PG 2913 PER OR 5650 PG 795 PER OR 5780 PG 2601

Name in which assessed: SAMUEL GILLES PA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5313-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170020  20 17 31 LOTS 2 & 3 INC BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1451 PG 0800 PER OR 5545 PG 2533 PER OR 5574 PG 3664 PER OR 6148 PG 3595

Name in which assessed: TERRY & KIMBERLEE SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5492-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050150  20-17-31 LOT 15 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5682-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #712001010230  20 17 31 LOT 23 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1885 PG 1300 PER OR 5831 PG 4121 PER OR 5841 PG 2658 PER OR 5869 PGS 0891-0892

Name in which assessed: FLOYD W WILLIAMS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4497-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001050260  30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1842 PG 423

Name in which assessed: MARCELO LEON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5411-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711701070130  17 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1822 PG 1677 PER D/C 5794 PG 2223 PER OR 5794 PG 2220 PER OR 5827 PG 2597

Name in which assessed: JEAN MAURICE CHERY & ALTA MATHIAS CHERY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5544-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001140200  20 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4465 PG 1666 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8246-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #422800000070  28 14 32 GOVT LOTS 3 & 4 S OF FLEMING AVE & W OF HOLIDAY MOBILE VILLAGE SEC 1 & 2 MB 29 PG 2 & MB 36 PG 196 EXC W 697.74 FT ON N/L & EXC W 1219.35 FT ON S/L PER OR 395 PG 241 PER OR 5378 PG 3664

Name in which assessed: ITZAK AGAMI ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4505-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001100200  30 16 31 LOT 20 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1196 PER OR 5910 PG 4805

Name in which assessed: WOODLANDS INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5415-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711701070200  17 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1824 PG 140 PER OR 5779 PG 3230 PER OR 5779 PG 3224

Name in which assessed: HOA & KIM LE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5564-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170060  20 17 31 LOT 6 EXC W 41.51 FT MEAS ON N/L & LOT 7 E OF R/W MEAS 37.74 FT ON S/L BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 0189

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15363-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702111701  44 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 2805 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 5610 FT OF W 1/3 OF MCINTOSH GRANT AKA E 1/2 LOT 170 CAPE ATL SEC K 1 UNREC SUB 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 1716 PG 1233 PER OR 5437 PG 4850 PER OR 5753 PG 4494

Name in which assessed: EDLINE JEAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4507-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #613001120260  30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1198 PER OR 5911 PGS 3394-3395 INC PER OR 6560 PG 3229 PER OR 6887 PG 4835

Name in which assessed: JOSEPH M FLAGELLO ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5488-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050010  20 17 31 LOT 1 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 3877 PG 0046

Name in which assessed: ROBERTA A SVACHA ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5566-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170110  20 17 31 LOT 11 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 193

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15456-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121170  43 & 47-19-34 W 330.33 FT OF E 1140.99 FT W OF C/L OF I-95 OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 117 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2362 PG 710 PER OR 5576 PGS 4418-4419 INC PER D/C 5576 PG 4420

Name in which assessed: JOHN JR & CINDY CORY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5194-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801010060  18 17 31 LOT 6 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 4437 PG 4192

Name in which assessed: CRAIG T TOMKE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5489-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050040  20-17-31 LOT 4 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5567-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170120  20 17 31 LOT 12 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1682-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #700102210100  LOTS 10 11 & 12 BLK 21 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC B PER OR4438 PG 2692 PER OR 5412 PG 1477 PER OR 6130 PG 1470 PER OR 6582 PG 1648

Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5206-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #711801080130  18 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273

Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 10691 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY DBA

CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR NYMT LOAN TRUST I

Plaintiff, vs.

DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S. MCGEE, et al,

Defendants/

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

19, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 10691

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

Wilmington Savings Fund Society dba Christiana

Trust, not individually, but solely as Trustee for

NYMT Loan Trust I is the Plaintiff and ALETHA

MCGEE and DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S.

MCGEE the Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website

for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on March 23,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 390, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT ELEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

25, PAGES 193 THROUGH 206, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE

OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY

REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER THE FUNDS ARE

REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser

may be entitled to only a return of the

sale deposit less any applicable fees

and costs and shall have no further

recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee

or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida,

this 3 day of February, 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

630282.26469

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0045

******************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2011 30596 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR

HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST FOR THE

BENEFIT OF THE HOLDERS OF THE SERIES

2014-1 CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY HLSS

MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BETTY

CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF BETTY CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED

Last Known Residence: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property

in VOLUSIA County, Florida:

LOT EIGHT (8), RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION

AND ALL OF LOT NINE (9), EXCEPT

THE SOUTHERLY SEVEN (7) FEET

THEREOF, RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION

AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORD IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray

Beach, FL 33445, on or before March 23, 2021,

and file the original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on February 4, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1248-1637B

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0047

******************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019-10937-CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE4,

Plaintiff, vs.

CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC;

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST,

MORTGAGE -BACKED NOTES, SERIES

2017-1; AUTUMN WOODS PROPERTY

OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;

AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated

December 2, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-

10937-CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORGAN STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-HE4 is Plaintiff and

CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC; WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A

CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST, MORTGAGE-BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2017-1; AUTUMN

WOODS PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS

ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on

March 9, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 73, AUTUMN WOODS UNIT THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 48,

PAGES 67, 68 AND 69, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF

THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS

PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED February 5, 2021.

FAZIA CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1396-172426

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0048

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Final Summary

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June

30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009

30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 19th day of March,

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris

Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated February 1, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0046

******************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-12672-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARTIN R. PARIS

a/k/a Martin Ray Paris

a/k/a Martin Paris

Deceased.

The administration of the Estate of Martin

R. Paris a/k/a Martin Ray Paris a/k/a Martin

Paris, deceased, whose date of death was

April 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama

Ave., Deland, FL 32724. The names

and addresses of the Personal Representative

and the Personal Representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE

DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's Estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE

FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is February 18, 2021.

DEREK L. PARIS

11307 Notestine Rd.

Grabill, Indiana 46741

CYRUS MALHOTRA

Florida Bar Number: 0022751

THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.

3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E

Tampa, FL 33624

Telephone: (813) 902-2119

Fax: (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail:

sandra@FLprobatesolutions.com

February 18, 25, 2021 V21-0051

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A

SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE SERVICING

is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI

RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on March 03, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 5 day of February, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ AREEB NASEER, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 19582

Communication Email: anaseer@raslg.com

18-228255

February 18, 25, 2021 V21-0050

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL

U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee

under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement

dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMP Trust

2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2006-HE7,

Plaintiff, vs.

Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

Bank, National Association, as Trustee under the

Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of October

1, 2006, GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-HE7 is the

Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway;

Roy L. Holdaway a/k/a Roy Holdaway; Advanced

Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation, as

Trustee under that certain Land Trust dated June

18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th Street Trust;

Unknown Beneficiaries of that certain Land Trust

dated June 18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th

Street Trust; Accredited Home Lenders, Inc. A California

Corporation, S/B/M to Aames Funding Corporation

d/b/a Aames Home Loan, a California

Corporation â€“ A Dissolved Corporation are the

Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk

of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 25th day of March, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1 OF

WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 214, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8th day of February, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

14-F03291

February 18, 25, 2021 V21-0049

******************************