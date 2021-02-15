IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2017 10981 CIDL
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CHARLES A. GRACEY, JR.; BANTY L. GRACEY; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BANTY L. GRACEY; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLES A. GRACEY, JR.; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CLERK OF COURT; BLACKSTONE TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC; BLACKSTONE TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC AS TRUSTEE FOR THE 2435 WALKERTOWN LAND TRUST DATED 07/03/17; MARIA ANGELICA LUGO SANTANA; LUIS MANUEL SANTIAGO; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION N/K/A LUIS MANUEL SANTIAGO OF;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on July 28, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 2nd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
Lot 8, Block 1828, DELTONA LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-ONE, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 28, Pages 146 through 152, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property address: 2435 Walkertown Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 2nd day of February 2021:
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 99802
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
February 11 & 18, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12867-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN WILLIAM HUTCHINSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN WILLIAM HUTCHINSON, deceased, whose date of death was June 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Florida Bar Number: 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: nholstine@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ JOHN WESLEY HUTCHINSON
434 Oxford Rd.
Lake Junaluska, North Carolina 28745
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, February, 27TH, 2021 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
292--------Mini Green
449--------Quoshelia Wilson
515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak
025--------Sue Snow
211--------Marianne Ferrara
502--------Marianne Ferrara
251--------Charles Palmer
247--------Shontesha Franklin
305--------Shontesha Franklin
637--------Anthony Espinoza
029--------Tamara Martin
February 11 & 18, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case Number: 2021 10138 CIDL
J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC.,
a Florida Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES,
CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III,
CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and
BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC.,
a Delaware Corporation,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JAMES HUGHES
(Address Unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
The Easterly Four (4) feet of the Southerly Fifty (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty (130) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Thirty-Four (134) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), East of Ball Street, Dougherty's Subdivision, in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, public records of Volusia County, Florida. The Easterly (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty-Five (135) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Eighty Four (184) feet of the Easterly Four Hundred Sixty-Four Feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), Dougherty's Subdivision in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the Map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property Address: 212 Ronnoc Ln, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: March 29, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., a Florida Corporation, Plaintiffs, v. DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., a Delaware Corporation, Defendants.
DATED on February 9, 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13004 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHRISTINE BYAM DEMPSEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Christine Byam Dempsey, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ David E. Disney, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 216577
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: ddisney@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ M. Elizabeth Byam
1119 Garden Circle
DeLand, FL 32720
February 11 & 18, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/2/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 TOYT Sienna
VIN 5TDKK3DC8BS133128
2017 NISS Versa
VIN 3N1CN7AP9HL840704
2005 TOYT Camry
VIN JTDBE32K350306675
February 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SPIRIT MEDIA
2134 Evergreen Terrace
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Spirit Drone Services LLC, Owner
February 18, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10105-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLARA R. STILL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Clara R. Still, deceased, whose date of death was December 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar Number: 61254
CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
Attorney for Personal
Representative
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
Alt. E-Mails: gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Jo-Ann R. Ritland
3782 Maple Grove Court
Port Orange, Florida 32129
February 11 & 18, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF
File No. 2021-10072-PRDL
Division 10
JOYCE A. MCKINNEY
a/k/a JOYCE MCKINNEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Joyce A. McKinney, deceased, whose date of death was May 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Joel Allen McKinney
4 Undershire Path
Palm Coast, Florida 32164
February 11 & 18, 2021
*********
Notice of Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on March 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 522 Barry Wamley $1855.05, 414-16 Rigoberto Velez $1669.70, 911 Roberto Nazario $996.45, 319 Jacki Field $1044.30, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1727.75, 708 Mitchell Stovall $856.10, 744 Robert Linares $1139.45, 1206 Robert Wilder $1203.10
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2000 Salina Rotger $890.55, 1588 Richard Humphreys $1468.20, 1438 Allison Wesson $1966.35, 1274 Janice Hopkins $1219.00, 2167 Noel Pease $641.95, 1291 Jessica Petrosky $1447.00, 1531 Abigail Elvin-Ivey $583.20, 1088 Star Orr $715.75, 1296 Michelle Hageman $991.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 8830 Kristopfer Spellacy $948.80, 4430 Stephen Upson $1250.65, 1105 Angelica Garmendiz $691.80, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $1158.00, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1766.07, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $972.80, 1138 Chelsea Frye $1216.95, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1394.00
February 11 & 18, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-12479-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARYANN DODGE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Maryann Dodge, deceased, whose date of death was August 31, 2019 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ ANTHONY KINGSLEY
31 Pleasant Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
February 11 & 18, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10217 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAY J. GIBSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Jay J. Gibson, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is February 11, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
/s/ Bradford B. Gornto, Esq.
E-Mail Address: brad@gorntolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0167924
Gornto Law, PLLC
310 Wilmette Avenue, Suite 5
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Telephone: (386) 257-2554
Personal Representatives:
/s/ Pamela Sue Kelly
(a.k.a. Pamela Sue Pitman)
1383 Sunwood Terrace
Annapolis, MD 21409
/s/ Christian D. Gibson
67 Lantana Drive
DeBary, FL 32713
February 11 & 18, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10085 PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NEIL DENNIS HIRSCH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Neil Dennis Hirsch, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Katie Lynwood
Email Address: klynwood@bllhlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 88723
Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC
271 Woodland Pass, Suite 115
East Lansing, Michigan 48823
Personal Representative:
/s/ John N. Hirsch
25708 Barncrest Lane
Aldie, Virginia 20105
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12947-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN JOSEPH LASKA, JR.,
A/K/AJOHN J. LASKA, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Joseph Laska, Jr., a/k/a John J. Laska, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was October 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Kim Fontaine
540 North Thorpe Ave.
Orange City, Florida 32763
February 11 & 18, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10212-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA ANN LEIDY
AKA BARBARA A. LEIDY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Barbara Ann Leidy AKA Barbara A. Leidy, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Ellen Bedingfield
32 Market Street, Apt. A
Somersworth, New Hampshire
03878
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
Volusia COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10160 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PAMELA J. MORRIS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PAMELA J. MORRIS, deceased, whose date of death was September 29th, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 1021.
Palmer Palmer & Mangiero
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
12790 S. Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33156
Telephone: (305) 378-0011
Florida Bar No. 818119
Email Addresses: eservice@ppmpalaw.com
ADAM P. MORRIS
Address: 11698 N.W. 2nd Drive,
Pompano Beach, FL 33071
February 18 & 25, 2021
*******
IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION
Case No.: 2020 33242 COCI (Div. 82)
ISLANDER BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.,
a Florida not-for-profit corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
NANCY A. CAMPBELL et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION
Count 3 - CAROLYN C. FLOWERS, BILLY LEE COOPER, ELASHE ANN ALBERTIE, RAY ANTHONY COOPER, PATRICIA ANN GRAHAM and CHARLES COOPER, known heirs of DOCK COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under DOCK COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under DOCK COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:
Timeshare Period Week 17 in Condominium Unit No. 222 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 4 - HEATHER GERNER (A/K/A DECASTRO), known heir of WESLEY C. GERNER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WESLEY C. GERNER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants and MIGUEL ERNESTO ZERMENO, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ZERMENO FAMILY TRUST and MARIA LOUISA ZERMENO, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ZERMENO FAMILY TRUST
TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WESLEY C. GERNER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:
Timeshare Period Week 49 in Condominium Unit No. 422 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 5 - MICHELLE IMBASCIANO, MARIA P. PIJNENBURG, DAVID P. PIJNENBURG and WILLIAM J. PIJNENBURG, known heirs of WILHELMUS PIJNENBURG, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WILHELMUS PIJNENBURG, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under WILHELMUS PIJNENBURG, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:
Timeshare Period Week 11 in Condominium Unit No. 522 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 9 - EDWARD CHRISTOPHER PARSONS, known heir of SALLY C. GRAVES, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under SALLY C. GRAVES, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under SALLY C. GRAVES, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:
Timeshare Period Week 33 in Condominium Unit No. 101 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 10 - JAMES CARROL RUSSELL, known heir of MARGARET L. RUSSELL, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MARGARET L. RUSSELL, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MARGARET L. RUSSELL, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:
Timeshare Period Week 15 in Condominium Unit No. 520 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 11 - JERRY SAGE, known heir of JOHN N. SAGE, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JOHN N. SAGE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JOHN N. SAGE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:
Timeshare Period Week 33 in Condominium Unit No. 101 of Islander Beach Club Resorts according to Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
All persons to whom this Notice of Action is directed are required to serve a copy of their written defenses, if any, to Plaintiff’s attorney, Ross E. Payne, of Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is, P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED this 4th day of February, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By: /s/K. McCoy
As Deputy Clerk
February 11 & 18, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12775-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL BOSWELL A/K/A
MICHAEL D. BOSWELL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Michael Boswell a/k/a Michael D. Boswell, deceased, File Number 2020-12775-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32720; that the decedent's date of death was July 9, 2020; that the total value of the estate is less than $50,671.44, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Nathaniel D. High
2822 Graybill Court
New Windsor, MD 21776
Gustaw Sagan a/k/a Gustow Sagan
802 Grove Avenue, Apt. A
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Calyn G. Davis
14845 Ashford Place
Laurel, MD 20707
Florida Power and Light Company c/o Probate Recovery Systems, LLC
P. O. Box 40
Largo, FL 33779
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro
Florida Bar Number: 95641
Gregory W. Meier
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
Secondary E-Mail: clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Person Giving Notice:
Nathaniel D. High
2822 Graybill Court
New Windsor, Maryland 21776
February 18 & 25, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ANGEL EYES CO
2460 Courtland Blvd.
Deltona, Florida 32738
Diamond M Lewis, Owner
February 18, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2019-12633-PRDL
DIV: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FRANK JOSEPH AMMELOUNX,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FRANK JOSEPH AMMELOUNX, deceased, whose date of death is 06/25/2019, probate file number 2019-12633-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is intestate and the decedent died without a will.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;
That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, if any is found to exist, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.
That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;
That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.
That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of this Notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.
Florida Bar No: 0978711
120 S. Woodland Blvd., #200
DeLand FL 32720
Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887
Personal Representative:
/s/ Frank A. Ammelounx
February 18 & 25, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-22502
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,547.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$2,547.00 U.S. DOLLARS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 14, 2020 AT OR NEAR N. NORMANDY BLVD. AND N. FLOYD CIRCLE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On March 9th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Kortni Hohenstein Living roomfuniture,bedroom furniture,kitchen items,clothes,etc.,Devaughn Edwards household furniture,Tyler Holmes Bedroom set,night stands and boxes of household items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
February 18 & 25, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, March 9th 2021 @ 12:00 pm
Taylor Casey 2 Bedroom House
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10198-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLYDE ANTHONY
TERWILLIGER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Clyde Anthony Terwilliger, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorneys for Personal
Representative:
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar Number: 61254
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
Attorneys for Jacqueline R. Terwilliger
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
Secondary E-Mail:
Personal Representative:
Jacqueline R. Terwilliger
1833 N. Peninsula Avenue
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
32169-2017
February 18 & 25, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-16745
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$32,400.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$32,400.00 U.S. DOLLARS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 AT OR NEAR DEBARY AVENUE AND WELCOME CENTER DRIVE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
February 18 & 25, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720 March 09, 2021@ 12:00 pm
Lorinda Peterson- Household Goods
Ronald Kania- Household Goods
Tina Arnold - Household Goods
Marjorie Ross - Household Goods
Marjorie Ross- Household Goods
Brenda Egerer- Household Goods
Kelly Hyland- Household Goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/8/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2017 JEEP Compass
VIN 1C4NJCEA2HD151450
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
VIN 3GTU2VEC1EG476689
1993 HOND Accord
VIN 1HGCB765XPA115195
2016 HYUN Elantra
5NPDH4AE4G668876
2002 HOND Odyssey
VIN5FNRL18692B057492
2002 FORD Escape
VIN 1FMYU04112KC72022
2002 PONT Sunfire
VIN 1G2JB524627151368
2016 FORD F-150
VIN 1FTEW1CGOGKF30129
February 18, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10273-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BEVERLY B. SCHAFER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Beverly B. Schafer, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
Attorney for Personal
Representative
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
Alt. E-Mails:
Personal Representative:
/s/ Pamela B. Schafer
771 Sandy Hill Circle
Port Orange, Florida 32127
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2021 10158 CIDL
EDAN INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT; EQUICREDIT CORPORATION OF AMERICA AND STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT AND ANY UNKNOWN PARTY WHO MAY CLAIM AS HEIR, DEVISEE, GRANTEE, ASSIGNEE, LIENOR, CREDITOR, TRUSTEE, OR OTHER CLAIMANT, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLADYS PETERSON LARGENT
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 4, Block A, Woodland Manor Mobile Home Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 29, Page(s) 127, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 4193 Woodland Cir. DeLand, FL 32724.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before March 29, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 9th day of February 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
February 18, 25, March 4 & 11, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2021-10220-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTY R. GARRISON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Betty R. Garrison, deceased, whose date of death was January 20, 2021 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR.,
Personal Representative
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
Attorney for the Personal
Representative
February 18 & 25, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10249-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Gisela Johnson
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Gisela Johnson, deceased, whose date of death was December 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
/s/ H. Charles Woerner, Jr., P.A.,
Florida Bar Number: 144921
2001 S. Ridgewood Avenue
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Telephone: (386) 767-9811
Fax: (386) 788-0748
E-Mail: woernerlaw@aol.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Denis A. Propin
8400 Country Club Way, Apt. L9
Knoxville, Tennessee 37923
February 18 & 25, 2021
********
IN THE 7th CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10141-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY ANGELICA SULLIVAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY ANGELICA SULLIVAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 6, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
ANGELIKI KAVEKOS
Email Address: apk@davidrschwartzlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 1008154
DAVID R. SCHWARTZ, P.A.
6803 Lake Worth Road, Suite 215
Greenacres, Florida 33467
Co-Personal Representatives:
BARBARA SULLIVAN
18911 Gumbo Limbo Court
Jupiter, Florida 33458
SUSAN RILEY
835 E. 17th Avenue
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-18785
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,176.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$2,176.00 U.S. DOLLARS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 15, 2020 AT OR NEAR 410 DELTONA BLVD., DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
February 18 & 25, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/4/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 BMW
VIN WBAEV33403KR24161
February 18, 2021
**********
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-12832 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JANE ANDERSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JANE ANDERSON, deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Dennis J. Szafran
Florida Bar Number: 118448
13119 W. Linebaugh Avenue,
Suite 102
Tampa, FL 33626
Telephone: (888) 266-1078
Fax: (727) 498-3661
E-Mail: service@djslaw.org
Secondary E-Mail: Holly@djslaw.org
Personal Representative:
TIMOTHY RITCHIE
103 North Bloxam Ave.,
Minneola, Florida 34715
February 18 & 25, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 13051 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
RICHARD SPITZ
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RICHARD SPITZ, deceased, whose date of death was September 17, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: February 18, 2021.
/s/ Stacy A. Eckert
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com
Florida Bar No. 0988170
Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.
2445 S. Volusia Avenue Suite C1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-8228
/s/ STEVEN SPITZ
Personal Representative
4655 Young Road
Waldorf, MD 20601
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10335-PRDL
Division Seventh
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Mark L. Van Sloun
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mark L. Van Sloun, deceased, whose date of death was October 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Janna M. Crowley
Best & Flanagan, LLP
Email Addresses: jcrowley@bestlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 1019188
60 South Sixth Street, Suite 2700
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Telephone: (612) 349-5680
Personal Representative:
Patrick K. Van Sloun
2220 Rock View Gin.
Escondido, CA 92026
February 18 & 25, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10304-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL JEFFERY HARDY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JEFFERY HARDY, a/k/a MICHAEL J. HARDY, deceased, whose date of death was November 26, 2020, File Number 2021-10304-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ THOMAS D. WRIGHT
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
February 18 & 25, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2020 11685 CIDL
MARIO S. RAPPACCIOLI,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI AND any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI AND any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI AND any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI, GRACE MCGREGOR RAPPACCIOLI, SANDRA RAPPACCIOLI DE PADILLA AND FELICIA RAPPACCIOLI, ET AL,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF MARIO RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF BUENAVENTURA RAPPACCIOLI, ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI and any unknown party who may claim as heir, devisee, grantee, assignee, lienor, creditor, trustee, or other claimant, by, through, under or against ESTATE OF CLOTILDE DE RAPPACCIOLI
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 18, Block 563, Deltona Lakes Unit Seventeen, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 241 through 244, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 884 Adler Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Lot 17, Block 563, Deltona Lakes Unit Seventeen, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 241 through 244, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 892 Adler Drive, Deltona, FL 32738.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before March 11, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 22nd day of January 2021.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
February 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5207-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801080220 18 17 31 LOT 22 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273
Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8665-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #522000000140 20-15-32 IRREG PARCEL NW 27A PER OR 5424 PG 3632 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC
Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9165-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #620602230060 LOT 6 BLK 23 HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT MB 23 PG 157 PER OR 1495 PG 0277 PER OR 5401 PG 2850
Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-10129PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CAROL ANN MOLTZ,
a/k/a CAROL A. MOLTZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of CAROL ANN MOLTZ, deceased, whose date of death was November 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Signed on this 30th day of December, 2020.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ GREGORY A. ELLIOTT,
Petitioner
7641 Maceday Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48329
February 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2005 DODGE
VIN 1B3ES56C15D279524
2006 FORD VIN 3FAFP08166R118300
February 18, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5670-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #810401060010 LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 6 DAVIS PARK 14TH ADD
Name in which assessed: MAITLAND MCLARIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711
.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10081-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #620601380110 LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 4N HIGHRIDGE ESTATES MB 11 PG 154 PER OR 3926 PG 2160 PER OR 5401 PG 2850
Name in which assessed: MARIE MILLER EST ETAL C/O SUSAN DAVIS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10011 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CATHERINE PATANIA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CATHERINE PATANIA, deceased, whose date of death was October 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 11, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Florida Bar Number: 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ JAMES ANTHONY PATANIA
525 Romdini Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
February 11 & 18, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10117 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
HERNAN TORRES YULLE Et AL,
Petitioner
vs.
BOLIVAR DOMINGUEZ,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: BOLIVAR DOMINGUEZ
120 Duncan Place
Crescent City, FL 32112
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
HERNAN TORRES YULLE or
Patricia Torres
2845 Dahlia Rd
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before March 15, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: January 20, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
February 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12679-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #631202001542 SUBMERGED LAND IN HALIFAX RIVER W OF N 5 FT OF LOT 152 & W OF LOTS 153 & 154 BEING 1470 FT ON N/L & 1510 FT ON S/L & MEAS 105 FT ON W/L OF PUBLIC WATERWAY EASEMENT EXC RD WILBUR BY THE SEA PLAT I & RIP RTS PER OR 3763 PG 4109
Name in which assessed: TOBY JEAN CHRISTIANSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10077 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RAYMOND L. CYR,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RAYMOND L. CYR, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: February 11, 2021.
Signed on this 1st day of February, 2021.
/s/ Matthew R. Gable
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0027779
The Gable Law Firm, P.A.
140 S. Beach St., Suite 310
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 299-9778
Email: matt@gablelawfirm.com
/s/ BRUCE POLIQUIN
Personal Representative
186 Ledgemere Rd.
Georgetown, ME 04548
February 11 & 18, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 32075 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
In Re: The Marriage of
Keneisha K Williams, Petitioner
and
Eric D Williams, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Eric D Williams
500 Jimmy Ann
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Keneisha K Williams
500 Jimmy Ann Dr Apt 128
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before March 4, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 62043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: January 25, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ T. Schank, Deputy Clerk
February 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ARGE Roof & Exterior Cleaning
117 Gladesdown Ct
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ Carmen Espinosa (AP)
February 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12688-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #631300020244 13 16 33 S 100 FT OF N 5175 FT S OF CURLEW ST & W OF PENN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 & SUBMERGED LAND W OF SAME PER OR 3041 PG 0814 PER COPY OF UNREC D/C PER D/C 6012 PG 2701
Name in which assessed: RUTH A BEGGS EST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10008-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY JOSLIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY JOSLIN, deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MICHAEL C. HUDDLESTON,
ESQUIRE
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 827071
817 West New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Telephone: (386) 738-0080
Personal Representative:
/s/ RICHARD S. JOSLIN
11 Hawthorne Park
Cambridge, MA 02138
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10158-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN EDWIN MITCHELL
A/K/A JOHN E. MITCHELL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Edwin Mitchell, deceased, whose date of death was December 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Email: kate.melstackpa@gmail.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Melvin Stack
444 Seabreeze Blvd.,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
February 18 & 25, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13156-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #631300020315 13 61 33 S 25.01 FT OF N 6500 FT S OF CURLEN ST OF E 534 FT ON S/L W OF PEN DR IN GOVT LOTS 1 & 2 PER OR 2672 PGS 1488 & 1490
Name in which assessed: MERI DEVELOPMENT INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-13069PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SARAH RHODES DINWIDDIE,
a/k/a SARAH R. DINWIDDIE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of SARAH RHODES DINWIDDIE, deceased, whose date of death was December 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Signed on this 29th day of December, 2020.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ LAURA RHODES DINWIDDIE,
Petitioner
1016 S. Riverside Drive
Edgewater, FL 32132
February 18 & 25, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10144 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JULIA R. LEKICH,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JULIA R. LEKICH, deceased, whose date of death was October 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 18, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 091856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
February 18 & 25, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13804-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #641901000320 THAT PART OF TRACT 5C PARALLEL TOS 200 FT OF N 800 FT MEAS ON OCEAN OF TRACT 5A THRIFT TRACTS MB 11 PG 171
Name in which assessed: ROBERT P & HELEN H CARPENTER C/O JOHN CARPENTER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 71-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #383200000430 1/4 ACRE PART OF UNPLATTED LAND E OF LAKE & W OF BLK 45 SEVILLE EXC S 100 FT
Name in which assessed: E B MORGAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5490-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050050 20-17-31 LOT 5 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5568-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170130 20 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3667-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #801509002310 LOTS 231 TO 233 INC HADLOW PARK PER OR 3755 PG 1091
Name in which assessed: VOLUSIA LAKE REALTY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 222-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #482001400010 LOTS 1 TO 18 INC BLK 40 FOUNTAIN CITY MB 10 PGS 5 TO 8 INC PER OR 4612 PG 2799
Name in which assessed: ALTERNATIVE MARKET EXCHANGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5491-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050140 20-17-31 LOT 14 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5588-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001230090 20 17 31 LOT 9 WEST OF NEW R/W FOR PREVATT AVE BLK 23 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4521 PG 0730 PER OR 6361 PG 4723
Name in which assessed: ZAVANI GRANT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4490-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001050040 30 16 31 LOTS 4 5 18 & 19 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 5245 PG 2760 PER OR 5413 PG 4756 PER OR 5432 PG 2913 PER OR 5650 PG 795 PER OR 5780 PG 2601
Name in which assessed: SAMUEL GILLES PA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5313-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170020 20 17 31 LOTS 2 & 3 INC BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1451 PG 0800 PER OR 5545 PG 2533 PER OR 5574 PG 3664 PER OR 6148 PG 3595
Name in which assessed: TERRY & KIMBERLEE SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5492-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050150 20-17-31 LOT 15 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5682-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #712001010230 20 17 31 LOT 23 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1885 PG 1300 PER OR 5831 PG 4121 PER OR 5841 PG 2658 PER OR 5869 PGS 0891-0892
Name in which assessed: FLOYD W WILLIAMS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4497-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001050260 30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 5 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 1842 PG 423
Name in which assessed: MARCELO LEON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5411-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711701070130 17 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1822 PG 1677 PER D/C 5794 PG 2223 PER OR 5794 PG 2220 PER OR 5827 PG 2597
Name in which assessed: JEAN MAURICE CHERY & ALTA MATHIAS CHERY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5544-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001140200 20 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4465 PG 1666 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8246-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #422800000070 28 14 32 GOVT LOTS 3 & 4 S OF FLEMING AVE & W OF HOLIDAY MOBILE VILLAGE SEC 1 & 2 MB 29 PG 2 & MB 36 PG 196 EXC W 697.74 FT ON N/L & EXC W 1219.35 FT ON S/L PER OR 395 PG 241 PER OR 5378 PG 3664
Name in which assessed: ITZAK AGAMI ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4505-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001100200 30 16 31 LOT 20 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1196 PER OR 5910 PG 4805
Name in which assessed: WOODLANDS INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5415-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711701070200 17 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1824 PG 140 PER OR 5779 PG 3230 PER OR 5779 PG 3224
Name in which assessed: HOA & KIM LE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5564-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170060 20 17 31 LOT 6 EXC W 41.51 FT MEAS ON N/L & LOT 7 E OF R/W MEAS 37.74 FT ON S/L BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 0189
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15363-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702111701 44 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 2805 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 5610 FT OF W 1/3 OF MCINTOSH GRANT AKA E 1/2 LOT 170 CAPE ATL SEC K 1 UNREC SUB 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 1716 PG 1233 PER OR 5437 PG 4850 PER OR 5753 PG 4494
Name in which assessed: EDLINE JEAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4507-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #613001120260 30 16 31 LOT 26 BLK 12 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 71 PER OR 3669 PG 1198 PER OR 5911 PGS 3394-3395 INC PER OR 6560 PG 3229 PER OR 6887 PG 4835
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH M FLAGELLO ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5488-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050010 20 17 31 LOT 1 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 3877 PG 0046
Name in which assessed: ROBERTA A SVACHA ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5566-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170110 20 17 31 LOT 11 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 193
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15456-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121170 43 & 47-19-34 W 330.33 FT OF E 1140.99 FT W OF C/L OF I-95 OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 117 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2362 PG 710 PER OR 5576 PGS 4418-4419 INC PER D/C 5576 PG 4420
Name in which assessed: JOHN JR & CINDY CORY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5194-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801010060 18 17 31 LOT 6 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 4437 PG 4192
Name in which assessed: CRAIG T TOMKE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5489-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050040 20-17-31 LOT 4 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5567-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170120 20 17 31 LOT 12 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DAVID N HAGUE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1682-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #700102210100 LOTS 10 11 & 12 BLK 21 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC B PER OR4438 PG 2692 PER OR 5412 PG 1477 PER OR 6130 PG 1470 PER OR 6582 PG 1648
Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5206-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #711801080130 18 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 8 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 82 PER OR 3701 PG 0273
Name in which assessed: MAUDE F VON KAAS C/O ALAN BANSPACH ATTORNEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 10691 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY DBA
CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR NYMT LOAN TRUST I
Plaintiff, vs.
DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S. MCGEE, et al,
Defendants/
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
19, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 10691
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
Wilmington Savings Fund Society dba Christiana
Trust, not individually, but solely as Trustee for
NYMT Loan Trust I is the Plaintiff and ALETHA
MCGEE and DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S.
MCGEE the Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website
for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on March 23,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK 390, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT ELEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
25, PAGES 193 THROUGH 206, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE
OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY
REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER THE FUNDS ARE
REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return of the
sale deposit less any applicable fees
and costs and shall have no further
recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee
or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida,
this 3 day of February, 2021.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
630282.26469
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0045
******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2011 30596 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB
DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR
HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST FOR THE
BENEFIT OF THE HOLDERS OF THE SERIES
2014-1 CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY HLSS
MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BETTY
CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF BETTY CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED
Last Known Residence: Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property
in VOLUSIA County, Florida:
LOT EIGHT (8), RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION
AND ALL OF LOT NINE (9), EXCEPT
THE SOUTHERLY SEVEN (7) FEET
THEREOF, RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION
AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORD IN MAP
BOOK 26, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray
Beach, FL 33445, on or before March 23, 2021,
and file the original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on February 4, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1248-1637B
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0047
******************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019-10937-CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE4,
Plaintiff, vs.
CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC;
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE, FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST,
MORTGAGE -BACKED NOTES, SERIES
2017-1; AUTUMN WOODS PROPERTY
OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;
AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated
December 2, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-
10937-CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORGAN STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-HE4 is Plaintiff and
CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC; WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A
CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST, MORTGAGE-BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2017-1; AUTUMN
WOODS PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS
ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on
March 9, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 73, AUTUMN WOODS UNIT THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 48,
PAGES 67, 68 AND 69, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF
THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS
PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED February 5, 2021.
FAZIA CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1396-172426
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0048
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)
2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Final Summary
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June
30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009
30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
11:00 a.m. on the 19th day of March,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris
Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated February 1, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0046
******************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12672-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARTIN R. PARIS
a/k/a Martin Ray Paris
a/k/a Martin Paris
Deceased.
The administration of the Estate of Martin
R. Paris a/k/a Martin Ray Paris a/k/a Martin
Paris, deceased, whose date of death was
April 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. Alabama
Ave., Deland, FL 32724. The names
and addresses of the Personal Representative
and the Personal Representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE
DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's Estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE
FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is February 18, 2021.
DEREK L. PARIS
11307 Notestine Rd.
Grabill, Indiana 46741
CYRUS MALHOTRA
Florida Bar Number: 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.
3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E
Tampa, FL 33624
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
Fax: (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail:
February 18, 25, 2021 V21-0051
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A
SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE SERVICING
is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI
RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on March 03, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 5 day of February, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ AREEB NASEER, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 19582
Communication Email: anaseer@raslg.com
18-228255
February 18, 25, 2021 V21-0050
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL
U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee
under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement
dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMP Trust
2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2006-HE7,
Plaintiff, vs.
Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.
Bank, National Association, as Trustee under the
Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of October
1, 2006, GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-HE7 is the
Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway;
Roy L. Holdaway a/k/a Roy Holdaway; Advanced
Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation, as
Trustee under that certain Land Trust dated June
18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th Street Trust;
Unknown Beneficiaries of that certain Land Trust
dated June 18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th
Street Trust; Accredited Home Lenders, Inc. A California
Corporation, S/B/M to Aames Funding Corporation
d/b/a Aames Home Loan, a California
Corporation â€“ A Dissolved Corporation are the
Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk
of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 25th day of March, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1 OF
WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 214, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8th day of February, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
14-F03291
February 18, 25, 2021 V21-0049
******************************