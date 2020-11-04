VOLUSIA ABOVE AVERAGE, AND NOT IN A GOOD WAY — This map by the Florida Department of Health compares arrests to the population of juveniles in counties across Florida to calculate juvenile arrest rates, using data from the Department of Juvenile Justice. The arrests include all offenses by juveniles ages 10 to 17 in 2019. According to their analysis, Volusia County is No. 9 of the top 10 counties with the highest rates of juvenile arrests, and is represented by the darkest shade, along with eight other counties. While the state average is 2,877.9 juvenile arrests per 100,000 population during 2019, Volusia County had more than 4,900.
Florida has seen progress in reducing the number of juveniles who are arrested, but the problem persists. Each year, hundreds of young people face jail time and a criminal record for offenses that once would have gotten them grounded by their parents or sent to the principal’s office at school.
Despite programs designed to keep them out of jail, these youths who are arrested find themselves caught up in the tangled web of juvenile justice. They face a higher chance of being arrested again, and their incarceration costs taxpayers thousands of dollars more than other solutions.
Volusia County statistics show a wide variance in use of diversion programs that keep children out of jail. The Daytona Beach Police Department, for example, gave just 18 percent of eligible juveniles civil citations instead of arresting them. New Smyrna Beach, in contrast, gave civil citations to 98 percent of eligible juvenile offenders.
“When you see how kids get lost in the system sometimes, if there is a chance we can save even one of them from that, we have to do it,” New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin told The Beacon. “Ninety-eight percent is good, but I really want that 100 percent. If I lose that one kid, for not a good reason, I feel like we failed.”
FAITH community weighs in
Also hoping for 100 percent is a Volusia County group called FAITH — Fighting Against Injustice Towards Harmony. In 2017 and 2018, the coalition of religious organizations got 17 law-enforcement agencies, including all 13 Volusia County police departments, to sign a memorandum of understanding pledging that officers would offer the civil-citation program to all qualified juvenile offenders.
Civil citations are a noncriminal alternative to arrest. Under the terms of a civil citation, for example, a youngster may be required to make restitution to a victim, complete classes, or participate in counseling.
The goal was to have at least 80 percent of eligible offenders issued citations instead of being arrested.
“Our children, especially the children of color, are being criminalized. Arresting children for childish mistakes introduces them into the criminal-justice system while offering no help or hope of intervention,” FAITH Co-Chair Pedro Dash said. “As people of faith, we believe in redemption and forgiveness.”
The role of domestic violence
Many juveniles who are arrested have been involved in what law enforcement calls “domestic violence.” It could be two brothers hitting each other, or a child hitting a parent.
Of the number of juvenile first-time offenders arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in fiscal 2018-19, 36 percent were involved in domestic violence. Five of the juveniles were age 11 or younger.
For some agencies, the “domestic violence” label appears to disqualify a youth from being eligible for a civil citation. Not so in New Smyrna Beach, where Chief Coffin says there are more effective ways than arrest to handle the problem.
“Once we use de-escalation techniques on the situation, the individuals are usually amenable to a civil citation,” Coffin said. “That gets the juvenile in counseling much faster than the court system ever could.”
Little to no progress — except in New Smyrna Beach
An overview of the data reveals that many of the departments that signed the memorandum have made little to no progress in the past three years in improving the rates at which eligible juveniles are issued citations instead of being arrested.
An interactive dashboard run by the Department of Juvenile Justice shows the unevenness among Volusia County’s four largest law-enforcement agencies: the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, the Daytona Beach Police Department and the DeLand Police Department.
Together these four agencies have 81 percent of the local encounters with first-time offenders who are eligible for civil citations instead of arrests.
The shining star has been New Smyrna Beach. In 2014, only 4 percent of citation-eligible juveniles were issued civil citations by New Smyrna Beach; in the past year, that increased to 98 percent.
Coffin was hired as police chief in New Smyrna Beach in 2015, and he came to the job with a strong commitment to keeping kids out of jail. He came from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, where then-Sheriff Ben Johnson considered civil citations for juveniles a top priority.
“In 2015, I made a commitment to a 100-percent rate of civil citations issued to eligible juveniles. I made that commitment as chief,” Coffin said.
He added, “It’s not only written policy — we have a culture that embraces it. A lot of people talk about transparency and other buzzwords, restorative justice. It’s one thing to talk about it, and another to do it.”
From September 2019 to August 2020, 49 out of 50 children who qualified for the program were given a civil citation by New Smyrna Beach, rather than arrested.
Sheriff’s Office, Daytona Beach, DeLand
In contrast, the percentage of eligible children given a civil citation instead of being arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has actually decreased.
From 2014 to 2018, the Sheriff’s Office gave civil citations in roughly 50 percent to 61 percent of cases in which the juvenile was eligible, according to the state Department of Juvenile Justice. From September 2019 to August 2020, that dropped to 40 percent.
In that most-recent time period, the Daytona Beach Police Department lagged even further behind — only 18 percent, or seven eligible children out of 40, were given a citation.
The DeLand Police Department also lags behind, but has shown improvement. In fiscal year 2015-16, only 5 percent — one eligible child out of 22 — was given a civil citation instead of being arrested. DeLand’s percentage of civil citations has gradually increased, and the most recent data shows around 40 percent — 13 out of 33 children — were given civil citations.
Overall, however, the three departments are well behind the county and statewide percentages, which are 59 percent and 62 percent, respectively.
Not a free pass for troubled youth
New Smyrna Beach’s Coffin said it’s important to understand that a civil citation is not a get-out-of-jail-free card.
“Most people who don’t know about it think it’s a free pass,” the chief said. “They think the kid gets their hand slapped and they’re right back to it. That could not be further from the truth. They have to complete the program, and if they don’t, they end up in the court system anyway.”
The victim of the juvenile’s wrongdoing also has a say.
“The victim has to agree to allow them to participate in the program, which they usually do when it is explained in the right way,” Coffin said. “There can be restitution involved, counseling. Really, they are much better off with it.”