It seems a lifetime ago that women could gather together and celebrate accomplishments, but it happened in DeLand on March 6.
The fourth annual DeLand Woman of the Year recognition, presented by the Junior Service League of DeLand, saw the most nominees to date with 10 women honored at the luncheon.
Nearly 100 guests attended the event at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand, where Lorna Jean Hagstrom, chairperson of the AdventHealth DeLand Foundation for the past 19 years, was named the winner.
Hagstrom was nominated by the AdventHealth Foundation board and the CEO of the hospital. The 48 women of the Junior Service League voted to select the winner.
Event chair Erica Carter and assistant chair Gini Myers coordinated the luncheon, which featured recognition for each nominee.
Past winners of the Woman of the Year honor are Louis Caccamise of the DeLand Friends of the Library, Mary Gusky of Good Samaritan Clinic, and Barbara Underhill of ME STRONG.
— Barb Shepherd