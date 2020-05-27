There’ll be no rocket’s red glare and no bombs bursting in the air — at least, not this Fourth of July in DeBary.
“As much as I wanted to do this event, I am also a realist,” City Manager Carmen Rosamonda said. “Public safety is at a higher risk.”
Despite reported declines in the numbers of new cases of the deadly coronavirus, the DeBary City Council accepted Rosamonda’s recommendation and voted May 20 to cancel its planned July Fourth fireworks show at Gemini Springs Park.
The council’s decision follows days of exploring how to keep the holiday tradition safely in a time when people caught up in the celebration may forget the need for social distancing, and thus undo the progress in combating the illness.
“We discussed the possibility of having a fireworks-only show,” DeBary Parks and Recreation Director Jason Schaitz told the council.
City officials had already agreed to scrap the city’s other standard July Fourth festivities at the park, including games, vendors, and food trucks at the county-owned Gemini Springs Park because of the anticipated large crowds. DeBary’s Independence Day celebration usually attracts thousands of people from near and far.
Crowd control and social-distancing enforcement would be major challenges for public-safety personnel, Schaitz said.
“That’s going to be a huge impact. If we’re the only fireworks show around,” he added, “Think how many people may come to DeBary to watch fireworks.”
In the immediate West Volusia vicinity, Orange City earlier this month scrapped its usual fireworks display and donated much of the money allocated for the July Fourth celebration to a food bank for the needy, while Deltona has postponed its fireworks until the Labor Day weekend.
DeLand officials have similarly decided to postpone their fireworks display.
In addition, the vehicles coming to DeBary from neighboring cities and counties would fill up the available parking lots and roadside viewing spots, Schaitz noted.
“This may be a show for nonresidents,” he said.
Mayor Karen Chasez voiced concerns about large numbers of people in one place becoming disorderly and creating a situation “something like” the recent disturbance in DeLand.
“I am not certain we will be safe with that kind of activity,” she said.
Schaitz listed other negative factors for going ahead with a public fireworks event, including the county’s current ban on outdoor burning, coupled with weather forecasts for a rainfall deficit in June.
Moreover, DeBary’s past July Fourth celebrations have been financially supported by businesses that paid part of the cost of the fireworks displays. That private-sector assistance is not in place this year, as many businesses have been shut down for weeks.
DeBary has already paid a $10,000 deposit to Xtreme Special FX, of Port Charlotte, for a $20,000 fireworks display for July Fourth. Although the deposit is nonrefundable, Rosamonda said it may be “rolled over” to a future event DeBary may arrange.
The idea of moving the July Fourth celebration to the Labor Day weekend or sometime in the autumn got no support.
“It’s either our Independence Day celebration, or it’s not,” Chasez said.
Against the odds and against the arguments of others, Vice Mayor Erika Benfield pressed for July Fourth fireworks.
“By July 4, we should be in Phase 3 [of the reopening of the U.S. economy], … and we have fear of the unknown,” she said. “I’m not going to let fear overtake me.”
The council voted 4-1, with Benfield dissenting, to accept Rosamonda’s recommendation to cancel the fireworks.
“I really, really wanted to do it,” Chasez said. “I wish it could be done safely.”