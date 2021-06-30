DeLand
DeLand Firecracker Festival
Saturday, July 3
Coolers allowed; no glass bottles
DeLand’s Firecracker Festival is back.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Earl Brown Park, 750 S. Alabama Ave. Live music will be provided by Ricky Sylvia & The Buzzcatz, with special guest Carmen Harrell. Food trucks and other vendors will be in the park.
Social distancing will be encouraged, both at the park and in the venues available for fireworks viewing. There is no admission charge.
Fireworks will be shot over the water at Earl Brown Park beginning at 9 p.m.
The event is sponsored by R.C. Hill Mitsubishi - DeLand and other sponsors (see Page 3).
Outside coolers are allowed, but glass bottles are not.
For more information, call the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center at 386-626-7315.
Orange City
Orange City Fireworks & Fun
Saturday, July 3
Coolers prohibited
Orange City is getting in on the fun, too.
This event will run 5-9:30 p.m. at Valentine Park, 1595 W. French Ave. The fun will include vendors, live music, food and a kids’ zone. The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. Personal fireworks and coolers are prohibited.
Free admission and free parking. For more information, email dfitzpatrick@ ourorangecity.com or call 386-775-5410.
Deltona
Deltona’s All-American Celebration
Friday-Monday, July 2-5
Coolers allowed, but no alcohol
Deltona’s turning Independence Day into a multiday carnival, with the big event on Sunday, July 4.
The action will take place 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 2; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 3; 1-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4; and 3-10 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex, 1200 Saxon Blvd. The carnival will be open all four days, with additional attractions on July 3 and 4.
Food trucks will begin offering a variety of options at noon July 3 and 4. At 3 p.m. July 4, a face painter and a caricature artist will be available; tips are appreciated for the artists, who will offer their services at no charge. A bounce house will also be set up as of 3 p.m. July 4.
Also, many different vendors. Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. July 4. Other activities include midway rides and carnival food.
Personal coolers will be allowed, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Personal fireworks and grills are also prohibited.
The only charges will be for food and the rides. Ride tickets will cost $1.50 each or $25 for 20 tickets or $50 for 50 tickets. Unlimited-ride wristbands will be available daily and will cost $25. Discounted tickets are available from Magic Midways. Call 386-878-8900.
DeBary
City of DeBary Freedom Fest 2021
Sunday, July 4
Coolers allowed, but no glass
DeBary welcomes everyone for a July Fourth extravaganza. The fun will begin at 4 p.m. at Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive.
Planned are live entertainment, family-friendly activities, a kids’ zone, and food and beverages. Fireworks and a laser light show begin at 9:15 p.m. Free admission.
Personal food, drinks and coolers will be allowed, but glass is prohibited. Attendees are also not allowed to bring grills, personal fireworks or pets.
For more information, call the City of DeBary at 386-668-2040.
Lake Helen
4th of July Parade & Celebration
Sunday, July 4
Coolers allowed
Lake Helen pulls out all the stops for its annual July 4 parade.
In addition to the parade, Lake Helen’s 4th of July celebration will include music, other festivities and fireworks.
The parade begins at 4 p.m. on New York Avenue, near the intersection with Summit Avenue. The parade will go east on New York, and turn south on Lakeview Drive, then wrap up at the police station on Ohio Avenue. Immediately following the parade, prizes for the winning entries will be awarded at the Lake Helen Equestrian Center, 321 Pleasant St.
At 5 p.m., craft vendors, food trucks, festivities and music will be set up at Blake Park, 437 S. Lakeview Drive.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. in Royal Park, on East Michigan Avenue at Royal Park Road. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Admission to all the festivities is free.
For more information, call the City of Lake Helen at 386-228-2121.
Pierson
Pierson 4th of July Family Fun Celebration
Saturday, July 3
Coolers allowed
Food, fireworks and fun are planned in Pierson.
Games and food begin at 4 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. on the Chipper Jones Ball Field, 124 W. Washington Ave.
Festivities will include music, food, an electric train and face-painting. Personal coolers will be allowed. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Free admission.
For more information, call Pierson Town Hall at 386-749-2661.
East Volusia
Star Spangled Summer Live Concert Series
Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4
It’s not just West Volusia.
At the Bandshell in Daytona Beach, 70 Boardwalk, a celebration will begin at 7:15 p.m. each day. Saturday’s music will be by Boxers and Southern Cross, performing the music of Simon & Garfunkel and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. On Sunday, The Alter Eagles will perform the hits of The Eagles.
Attendees will not be allowed to bring their own chairs; prearranged seating will be implemented to allow for social distancing.
General-admission reserved-seat tickets cost $4; reserved VIP tickets cost $10. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster and on the day of the show at the Bandshell box office, starting at noon until the seats sell out.
Saturday-night concerts are planned at the Bandshell through Sept. 25, and a fireworks show will follow the July 4 concert, as well as every Saturday concert.