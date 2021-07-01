From July 1 through 7, Floridians can enjoy tax-free purchases on various items, including tickets for outdoor events, fishing supplies, camping supplies and more as part of the first-ever Freedom Week.
The tax-free holiday was included in a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis May 21.
“… To celebrate both our economic and recreational freedom that we enjoy here in the Sunshine State, this tax package will include the first ever Freedom Week, which will be a seven-day tax holiday on outdoor recreational purchases, as well as tickets for events, museums, the arts and more,” DeSantis said at a May 21 press conference in Pensacola. “We’re proud of being a free state, we’re proud of being open, and we want taxpayers to benefit if they’re participating in these things.”
Items eligible for tax-free purchase include fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies like sunscreen, water bottles and sunglasses, as well as camping supplies and boating supplies. Admission to events, museums, movies and state parks is also included in the tax-free holiday.
In the case of admission, tickets will only be tax-free for events taking place between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.
For more information, view the full flyer from the Florida Department of Revenue below, or visit the Florida Department of Revenue website, HERE.
And no, before you ask, fireworks are not included. Nice try.