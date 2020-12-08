Items were stolen from a shed at the Enterprise Museum in the unincorporated Volusia County community of Enterprise.
According to Museum Director Cindy Sullivan, the shed was used to hold items used for museum events.
Stolen were a grill, copper wire and tent poles for a dozen large tents.
“They used a crowbar to pry open our shed and stole these items,” Sullivan said.
The theft, which likely occurred between the end of November and Dec. 5, was reported to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.
The main museum building, which has a security system, was not entered by the suspected burglars. Sullivan said the museum will be investing in more security cameras to ensure the shed is better protected.
The Enterprise Museum at 360 Main St. in Enterprise is a nonprofit museum focused on sharing the history of the Enterprise community, as well as hosting talks and art exhibits. The museum is inside a school building built in 1936 and restored with funds from the Volusia ECHO grant program. The building was moved a block from its original location in 2007.
The museum, Sullivan said, received donations and funds from the Florida Humanities Council that allowed the nonprofit to pay bills and operating costs through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite COVID, we still had to pay the electric bill and the insurance,” she said. “We have been fortunate in that we have gotten some donations.”
Still, the museum would like their tent poles back so future events, like the annual chili cook-off in February, can continue.
The Enterprise Preservation Society, the board that oversees the nonprofit organization that owns the museum, is offering a $100 reward for information about the stolen items, or the return of the items.
Anyone with information about the burglary or anyone looking to return the items can contact Chairman Ed Sullivan at 407-509-0078.