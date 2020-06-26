After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that schools would fully reopen by August for the 2020-2021 school year, Volusia County is preparing for a school year that will be like no other in the county’s history.
What exactly it will look like, however, is still up in the air.
While the plan is officially to reopen all schools by August — and staff are already back in the buildings preparing — board members and the school superintendent cautioned that things might change.
“Moving forward, it is my recommendation that we go forward and continue to plan for a brick-and-mortar opening in the fall, understanding that as conditions change, we would have to potentially re-evaluate that,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz told members of the School Board at a meeting June 23.
“There is a lot of work we have to do between now and then to make sure that it is successful,” he added.
The Volusia County School Board is scrambling to pivot from virtual learning — a more-or-less novel endeavor for all 60,000-plus students — to social distancing in brick-and-mortar school settings, all while cases of COVID-19 in Volusia continue to tick upward.
Virtual learning is still an option — and some 600 students have already signed up, four times the number of the year before — but a “blended” approach will not be possible for the new school year, Fritz said.
“We could not afford that,” Fritz said, citing the operational costs. Although a hybrid of virtual and in-school learning is off the table, parents who wish to begin the school year with their children in virtual learning and transition to in-school will be able to do so in most cases, the superintendent said.
One exception is for students taking International Baccalaureate courses — there is not a process for them to transition from virtual, Fritz said.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces — every year there are a lot of moving pieces — but they are exacerbated by the fact that we have been dealing with this pandemic and a virus that we don’t know all the details about,” Board Member Jamie Haynes said.
A problem that emerged last year with the cleaning company contracted by the Volusia County school system (at the cost of $12.4 million a year) has taken on a new meaning and urgency during the pandemic.
“I am very disappointed,” Haynes said of the efforts to clean schools. “Our schools are still not at the cleanliness level that they need to be.”
“I will not accept any excuses from ABM,” Haynes said.
“The reality is that no amount of measures is going to make this foolproof,” Board Member Ruben Colón said. “There is no right or wrong answer; every family has to do what is best for their child, in my opinion.”
Even discussion from last week isn’t pertinent now because of the increased rate of infection, Colón added.
The district is currently accumulating large quantities of masks in anticipation that schools will reopen — students and teachers will be required to wear the masks, and practice social distancing, although how the measures will be enforced, and whether the district is able to make such a mandate, are still up in the air.
In the meantime, the district has a challenge immediately in front of it: graduation ceremonies at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. After much discussion, the district has decided to move forward with July 9-11 dates.
Among the new protocols: All students will have their temperature taken before the rehearsal, and the ceremony. Masks are “highly recommended,” and “handshaking and hugs should not occur.” Tickets are limited to two per person.
Despite the uncertainties, there has been a piece of good news: On June 25, Gov. DeSantis signed into law a bill aimed at increasing teacher salaries. Some $500 million will be parceled out to districts to raise the wages of teachers and other employees.