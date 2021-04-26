Members of the Junior Service League of Deland honored Belinda Huttmann as the DeLand Woman of the Year at their fifth annual event celebrating women and service.
Among 10 nominees, Huttmann’s long history of service and leadership earned her the most votes from the JSL membership.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 DeLand Woman of the Year Awards ceremony was virtual. Nominees adorned in sashes attended via “Zoom watch parties,” enjoying viewing boxes with popcorn, flowers and friends!
JSL has striven to maintain its purpose in these unprecedented times and couldn’t let the year go by without celebrating the wonderful women of DeLand, albeit virtually.
Congratulations to all the nominees: Kara Flowers, Linda Hannon, Susie Martin, Kim Martin, Mellonese Mayfield, Iman Mencia, Jackie Mosness, Bee Powell, Lynn Smith and Huttmann.
A special thank-you goes to members of the community who nominated these women for the award. Please consider making a nomination for next year, at the organization’s website, www.JSLofDeLand.org.
— By Maigan Walters of the Junior Service League of DeLand