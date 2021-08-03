A 167-acre, 709-unit development planned for a former DeLand golf course hit a snag Aug. 2 and is on hold for the foreseeable future.
Beresford Reserve has been drawing crowds of DeLandites to city meetings for months. With little discussion, the DeLand City Commission decided Aug. 2 to table the development planned for the former Southridge Golf Course on East Beresford Avenue in DeLand.
Tabling of the applicant’s — Sandhill Enterprises LLC — request to rezone the former golf course for the controversial housing development means that the clock is now ticking. The applicant has six months to bring plans back to city staff. At that point, the City of DeLand will need to re-advertise the planned development and send letters again to individuals living nearby.
The development was previously “continued” by the DeLand City Commission, which merely moved the discussion to a future meeting. Tabling the request to rezone the land moves the ball into the applicant’s court.
While Beresford Reserve appeared on the agenda for the Aug. 2 DeLand City Commission meeting, the applicant had requested a continuance to the Oct. 4 City Commission meeting to allow for more time to tweak the development’s plans.
Staff, however, recommended tabling it, as the applicant had already received a number of continuances.
“We’ve continued it so much,” DeLand Planning Director Mike Holmes said of the development.
Holmes was unsure how soon the applicant would return with revised plans for Beresford Reserve. Unsure of whether the plan was to completely revamp the development, Holmes said he had “not been privy to anything new.”
This is a developing story. Check back with The Beacon for more information about Beresford Reserve.