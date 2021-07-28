The West Volusia Hospital Authority Board of Commissioners approved a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that will not increase property taxes levied by the taxing authority.
Clocking in at nearly $18.8 million, the proposed budget is only some $200,000 more than the previous year’s.
But the proposed budget is expected to go down. This budget presupposes that every agency applying for funding through the West Volusia Hospital Authority to provide health care assistance in some form to individuals in the authority’s health card program will receive 100 percent of the funding they requested.
The agencies applying for funding include all previously funded agencies, like The House Next Door, The Neighborhood Center, Rising Against All Odds and others. Some new agencies are also requesting funds, like New Hope Human Services. Affiliated with New Hope Baptist Church in Deltona, New Hope Human Services requested $50,000 to help keep track of unhoused individuals in and around Deltona.
Last year, the board anticipated enrollment in the health card program to surge as the COVID-19 pandemic waned, but no huge surge in enrollment happened, an accountant for the board, Ron Cantlay of Dreggors, Rigsby and Teal, said. As such, the Hospital Authority is anticipating a $2 million surplus of funds.
The preliminary budget, with a rolled-back millage of 1.4073 was approved by unanimous 4-0 vote, with member Brian Soukup absent. From there, the millage is unlikely to increase, as the board would have to re-advertise a proposed millage increase.
Budget discussions will come back to the fore when the Hospital Authority holds its first budget hearing, at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the City Commission Chambers at DeLand City Hall, 120 S. Florida Ave.