A controversial housing development, Beresford Reserve, planned for a former DeLand golf course will not come before the DeLand City Commission until Monday, Aug. 2. The planned development’s rezoning was originally scheduled to receive its third first hearing Monday, July 19.
DeLand Planning Director Mike Holmes told The Beacon that the applicant requested more time to work on revision to the project’s development plans. A spokesperson for Cobb Cole corroborated that information.
The 167-acre planned development would rezone the former Southridge Golf Course on East Beresford Avenue between South Boston and South Hill avenues, for the construction of some 700 homes. The project has become a flashpoint for discussion over development in and around DeLand.
Opponents argue that introducing 700 new homes on the city’s southeast side would heavily impact everything from roads, to schools, to the environment. A hot topic for discussion has also been the environmental complications of the site itself, which will be rehabilitated through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Brownfield Program, before any homes can be built.
A portion of the site was once used as a dumping ground for construction and demolition material and pest-killers commonly used on golf courses, including dieldrin and arsenic, have also been detected on-site.
When it last came before the DeLand City Commission in June, City Commissioners delayed giving the project’s rezoning an up or down vote for a second time, tasking the applicant with reducing the density of single-family homes in the development.
Beresford Reserve will come back before the DeLand City Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Florida Ave. If approved, rezoning for the planned development will then move on to its second reading before it is fully approved — or denied in its eleventh hour — by the City.
All DeLand City Commission meetings are open to the public, but any individual planning to come to the next hearing for Beresford Reserve might want to come early to grab a good seat.